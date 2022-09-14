National Football League College football odds Week 3: How to bet Oklahoma-Nebraska 7 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

A big matchup is taking place between the Big 12 and Big Ten in Week 3.

The Oklahoma Sooners head to Lincoln to battle against the Nebraska Cornhuskers, 12 p.m. ET Saturday on FOX at Memorial Stadium.

Oklahoma hits the road into this game 2-0 after an easy 33-10 win over Kent State in Week 2. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 296 yards and three touchdowns, while receiver Marvin Mims caught seven passes for 163 yards and two touchdowns. Untested after two games, the Sooners are unlikely to find much of a match in this one.

The Cornhuskers come into this game 1-2 and are a team in turmoil. Scott Frost was fired within 24 hours of Saturday's loss, and Mickey Joseph will take over as the interim coach. No one knows what to expect from this movie, but let's just say Oklahoma is a step up from the likes of Georgia Southern and Northwestern. While the offense is good, can the defense contain this Oklahoma offense?

Here's everything you need from a betting perspective in the game between the Sooners and Cornhuskers from the point spread, moneyline, total over/under and expert pick (odds via FOX Bet ).

No. 6 Oklahoma @ Nebraska (12 p.m. ET Saturday, FOX)

Point spread: Oklahoma -10.5 (Oklahoma favored to win by more than 10.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Oklahoma -400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.50 total); Nebraska +280 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $38 total)

Total scoring over/under: 67.5 points scored by both teams combined

Pick via Gambling Analyst Sam Panayotovich:

When you hate your boss, going to work is no fun.

Look no further than the Cornhuskers football program over the last few years. Nebraska’s heavy hitters finally came to their senses and launched Scott Frost, which should rally the players, to say the least.

The betting market has been inundated with Nebraska cash, and the spread has moved all the way down from +14 to +10.5. Please understand that you've missed the best numbers if you’re backing The Corn.

However, if Nebraska comes out energized and brings that physical style of play that the boosters are used to, this could be a ground and pounder.

PICK: Under 67.5 points by both teams combined at FOX Bet

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

Play FOX Super 6 every week for your chance to win thousands of dollars every week. Just download the Super 6 app and make your picks today!

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.