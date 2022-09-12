College Football Alabama drops to No. 3, Texas moves into Joel Klatt's top 10 rankings 1 day ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas finally looks like a program that can compete for a Big 12 title.

That was Joel Klatt 's take after watching the Longhorns go toe-to-toe with No. 1-ranked Alabama this past weekend.

Steve Sarkisian's team entered the matchup as a 21.5-point underdog but held a 19-17 lead with less than two minutes remaining in the game. It took a near-flawless drive, engineered by Alabama QB Bryce Young , to put the Tide in field-goal range and leave Austin with a 20-19 victory.

Klatt left the game feeling much more optimistic about the Longhorns moving forward, and with some serious questions about an Alabama team that was considered by many to be one of the biggest favorites to win the national championship in recent memory.

This prompted Klatt to move Alabama down to No. 3 in his most recent set of top 10 rankings, trailing both Georgia and Ohio State . Meanwhile, he placed Texas at No. 10, claiming the Longhorns are the most impressive Big 12 team he's seen up to this point in the season.

Klatt explained his decision during the latest episode of his new podcast, "The Joel Klatt Show," which will feature three episodes per week and offer unique takes and analysis of the biggest games and storylines throughout the college football universe.

"If I'm a Texas fan, I feel pretty damn good about my team moving forward," Klatt explained. "The bottom line is that Texas should have won the game. Even Bama fans know it. If they have a healthy quarterback, they probably win."

Texas' starting QB Quinn Ewers left the game with an injured shoulder after a hard hit at the end of the first quarter. Ewers had his left arm in a sling after halftime and is expected to miss 4-6 weeks with a sprained clavicle.

"If he (Ewers) stays healthy, they probably win because he was far too dynamic throwing the ball in that first quarter," Klatt explained. "He was taking shots necessary to get behind that Bama defense and I felt like they were going to be able to run the ball more successful because of the shots they were going to take.

"I still think that this team, once they get healthy at the quarterback position, is going to be a team that can compete for and probably win the Big 12."

Here is a look at Klatt’s updated top 10 rankings following Week 2 of the college football season.

1. Georgia (Previous ranking: 2)

Week 2 result: Defeated Samford, 33-0

Why they are ranked here: Georgia has been nothing short of dominant through the first two weeks of the season, outscoring opponents 82-3. The Bulldogs lost a ton of talent on the defensive side of the ball, but you wouldn’t know it by watching this team play. And finally, it’s time to give Stetson Bennett the attention he deserves as one of the nation’s top signal-callers.

Key stat: Georgia’s 33-0 win over Samford marked the ninth shutout victory for the Bulldogs since Kirby Smart took over as the program’s head coach. That is the highest total in the FBS during that period.

What's next?: Georgia (2-0) takes on SEC rival South Carolina (1-1) in a much-anticipated Week 3 clash (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

2. Ohio State (Previous ranking: 3)

Week 2 result: Defeated Arkansas State, 45-12

Why they are ranked here: Despite being without two of their top receiving weapons in Jaxon Smith-Njigba and Julian Fleming, the Buckeyes cruised to an impressive win over Arkansas State while totaling 538 yards of offense. Marvin Harrison Jr. and Emeka Egbuka were both unstoppable, combining for 11 catches for 302 yards and four touchdowns. It’s scary to think how good this offense can be when fully healthy.

Key stat: Ohio State has now scored 20 or more points in 63 consecutive games, moving into a tie for second place in FBS history with USC (2002-2006). Oklahoma holds the record with 69 games.

What's next?: The Buckeyes (2-0) will host Toledo (2-0) in a Week 2 non-conference tilt (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET on FOX).

3. Alabama (Previous ranking: 1)

Week 2 result: Defeated Texas, 20-19

Why they are ranked here: Alabama trailed unranked Texas with less than two minutes remaining in the game, and it took a masterful final drive to put the Tide in field goal range and leave Austin with a victory. Alabama didn’t look like the top team in the nation last weekend, and the Tide won’t likely get tested again until their trip to Arkansas in early October.

Key stat: With last weekend's victory over Texas, Alabama now owns a 54-game winning streak vs. nonconference opponents in the regular season. The program's last nonconference loss in the regular season came back in 2007, Nick Saban's first year as the team's head coach.

What's next?: Alabama (2-0) takes on UL Monroe (1-1) at Bryant-Denny Stadium in Week 3 (Saturday, 4 p.m. ET).

Klatt's bonus thoughts: "Bama didn’t play that well, and they didn’t look very good for a large portion of the game. But the bottom line is Bama did win, and that’s what great programs and great players do."

4. Michigan (Previous ranking: 5)

Week 2 result: Defeated Hawaii, 56-10

Why they are ranked here: The strength of schedule hasn't been overly impressive, but the Wolverines have walloped their first two opponents by a combined score of 107-17. It looks like the QB battle has been settled as J.J. McCarthy will take the reins and try to lead this program to back-to-back conference titles.

Key stat: Heading into Week 3, Michigan is tied for the largest point differential of any Power 5 program in the country at +90. That is the highest point differential for the Wolverines through two games since 2016 and the second-highest since 2000.

What's next?: The Wolverines (2-0) host Connecticut (1-2) at the Big House (Saturday, 12 p.m. ET).

5. USC (Previous ranking: 8)

Week 2 result: Defeated Stanford, 41-28

Why they are ranked here: Caleb Williams looks like a legitimate Heisman Trophy contender. The former Oklahoma signal-caller completed 20 of 27 passes for 341 yards and four touchdowns (with no interceptions) vs. Stanford. This team should cruise through the next month before heading to Utah for a showdown with the Utes in mid-October.

Key stat: Lincoln Riley's offense has been unstoppable through two weeks, especially in the first half of games. Only North Carolina (77) has scored more first-half points than USC (66).

What's next?: Williams and the Trojans (2-0) take on Fresno State (1-1) at home in Week 3 (Saturday, 10:30 p.m. ET on FOX).

6. Clemson (Previous ranking: 4)

Week 2 result: Defeated Furman, 35-12

Why they are ranked here: Much like Michigan, the Tigers haven't been challenged much through the first two weeks of the season. Still, DJ Uiagalelei looks much improved. The defense is spectacular, but Uiagalelei will ultimately be the determining factor of how far this team can go this year.

Key stat: The Tigers dominated Furman on Saturday, extending their FBS-leading home-winning streak to 35 games.

What's next?: The Tigers (2-0) are aiming for their ninth-straight victory when they take on Louisiana Tech (1-1) in Week 3 (Saturday, 5 p.m. ET).

7. Oklahoma (Previous ranking: 7)

Week 2 result: Defeated Kent State, 33-3

Why they are ranked here: The Brent Venables era is off to a terrific start as the Sooners are getting it done on both sides of the ball. This is a program that has put up massive offensive numbers over the past decade but has had plenty of struggles on defense. It will be interesting to see how this defense responds when it faces a good Kansas State team on Sept. 24.

Key stat: Oklahoma's defense has only allowed one touchdown through two games this season. It is the first time since the 2013 season the Sooners have allowed only one TD over any two-game span.

What's next?: The Sooners (2-0) will look to build off their impressive Week 2 win when they battle Nebraska (1-2) on Saturday (12 p.m. ET on FOX).

8. Michigan State (Previous ranking: None)

Week 2 result: Defeated Akron, 52-0

Why they are ranked here: There were questions surrounding how Mel Tucker's team would look this season following the loss of All-American running back Kenneth Walker. Through two games, the Spartans have racked up 457 yards and seven scores on the ground. Jalen Berger and Jarek Broussard, known as "The Killer B's," look like one of the best running back tandems in the nation. The defense has also been outstanding, led by UNLV transfer Jacoby Windmon, who has already totaled 5.5 sacks and four forced fumbles in two games.

Key stat: The Spartans' 52-0 win over Akron was the largest shutout victory for a Michigan State team since 1957, when they blanked Indiana, 54-0.

What's next?: The Spartans (2-0) are up against the Pac-12's leading offense in Washington (2-0) in Week 3 (Saturday, 7:30 p.m. ET).

9. Oklahoma State (Previous ranking: None)

Week 2 result: Defeated Arizona State, 34-17

Why they are ranked here: The Cowboys showed off a balanced offensive attack in an impressive win over Arizona State, throwing for 268 yards through the air and piling up 197 yards on the ground. All eyes will be on this team's Week 5 matchup against Baylor.

Key stat: Oklahoma State's defense held the Sun Devils to just 17 points on Saturday, which extended OSU's 80-game win streak when holding its opponent to fewer than 20 points. That streak dates back to Sept. 13, 2003 and is the longest active stretch in the FBS.

What's next?: Oklahoma State (2-0) will play host to Arkansas-Pine Bluff (2-0) in Week 3 (Saturday, 7 p.m. ET).

10. Texas (Previous ranking: None)

Week 2 result: Lost to Alabama, 20-19

Why they are ranked here: One can make the argument that Saturday's Alabama-Texas game was more about the progress shown by the Longhorns than it was about the actual result of the game itself. This is a great defense and an offense that has plenty of star power, highlighted by preseason All-American running back Bijan Robinson. The Longhorns certainly have the talent to compete for a Big 12 title this season.

Key stat: This was just the fifth time in 28 games that a former Saban assistant either won or was within one score of his former boss.

What's next?: The Longhorns (1-1) will face neighbor UTSA (1-1) in Week 3 (Saturday, 8 p.m. ET).

Klatt's bonus thoughts: "If I'm a Texas fan, I’d feel pretty damn good about my team moving forward."

