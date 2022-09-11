College Football
Texas QB Quinn Ewers out with SC sprain
College Football

Texas QB Quinn Ewers out with SC sprain

20 hours ago

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an SC sprain in Saturday's 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama and will miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Ewers exited Saturday's contest late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and landing on his shoulder. 

At the time of the injury, the freshman Ewers was 9-for-12 passing for 134 yards.

Ewers' backup, sophomore Hudson Card, finished the day completing 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards, nearly leading the Longhorns to an upset win.

