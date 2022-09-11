College Football Texas QB Quinn Ewers out with SC sprain 20 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Texas quarterback Quinn Ewers suffered an SC sprain in Saturday's 20-19 loss to No. 1 Alabama and will miss four to six weeks, according to ESPN's Pete Thamel.

Ewers exited Saturday's contest late in the first quarter after taking a big hit from Alabama linebacker Dallas Turner and landing on his shoulder.

At the time of the injury, the freshman Ewers was 9-for-12 passing for 134 yards.

Ewers' backup, sophomore Hudson Card, finished the day completing 14 of 22 passes for 158 yards, nearly leading the Longhorns to an upset win.

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more.