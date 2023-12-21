College Football NFL Draft: Position-by-position scouting report of early entries Published Dec. 21, 2023 9:43 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Even longtime scouts will tell you that tracking underclassmen in the NFL Draft has never been more complicated.

Multiple factors have made a once-easy process infinitely more difficult.

[The best NFL Draft prospect in every bowl game]

Previously, any player three years removed from his high school graduating class was eligible. Now, with the NCAA granting players an extra year of eligibility due to the pandemic, it means that many fourth and even fifth-year collegians can petition the NCAA for an additional year. There are dozens of players across the country that scouts assumed would be available in this spring's draft who will not be.

The second quandary for scouts to wade through is determining just which college campuses those prospects will be on. The wide-open transfer policy and the massive dollars potentially available to players via Name, Image and Likeness (often abbreviated to NIL) means that some college prospects will earn just as much money staying at the "amateur" level, rather than jumping to the pros.

Nevertheless, many underclassmen have already announced their plans to forgo their remaining college eligibility and enter the 2024 NFL Draft. We've provided both brief scouting reports and projected grades for those players below.

Players have until Jan. 15 to officially contact the NFL and request special admission into the 2024 draft. While opting out of a bowl game would seem a strong indication of a player's intention to head to the NFL, players also might be planning to transfer and simply want to protect their bodies following the long layoff. As such, only prospects who have publicly announced their plans have scouting reports below. Prominent prospects who have opted out of bowl games, however, are listed as well.

All players are listed alphabetically within their position group. All sizes are provided by the schools' official websites.

Quarterbacks

Drake Maye, North Carolina: A legitimate contender to be the first player selected in 2024, Maye checks all the boxes of a future franchise signal-caller with his prototypical combination of size (6-foot-4, 230 pounds), arm, athleticism, leadership skills and production against quality competition. Critics will point out that he wasn't quite as productive in 2023 as he was in winning the ACC Player of the Year as a redshirt freshman, but Maye leaves Chapel Hill with a sterling 63-16 touchdown to interception ratio and a 64.9% completion rate. Grade: top five

Michael Pratt, Tulane: Pratt personifies the complexities of the modern underclassmen rules, starting the past four seasons for Tulane and even accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl. Pratt's accuracy (90-26 TD-INT ratio) and athleticism (28 rushing touchdowns) are NFL-caliber, and he's shown the competitiveness scouts crave, including guiding Tulane to an upset of then-Heisman Trophy winner Caleb Williams and USC in the Cotton Bowl a year ago. His throwing touch is more precise than powerful, which might make Pratt a possible Day 2 steal. Grade: second-third round

(Opt-Outs: Jayden Daniels, LSU; Sam Hartman, Notre Dame; Caleb Williams, USC)

Matt Leinart talks to UNC's Drake Maye

Running backs

Braelon Allen, Wisconsin: This 6-foot-2, 245-pound freight train rumbled for 3,494 yards and 35 touchdowns in three seasons in the Big Ten, notably showing improved hands as he went. Allen has the vision and surprisingly light feet to produce in the NFL, but like most big backs, he lacks suddenness and isn't as polished in pass protection as his size suggests, projecting as a rotational piece at the next level, rather than a true bell-cow. Grade: third-fourth round

Emani Bailey, TCU: A decisive and darting runner with breakaway ability, the compactly-built 5-foot-9, 207-pounder began his college career at Louisiana before leading the Big 12 with a gaudy 8.1 yards-per-carry average in TCU's run to the national championship game a year ago. As TCU's lead back in 2023, Bailey eclipsed his previous career totals with 1,209 rushing yards and eight touchdowns, while showing soft hands out of the backfield. Grade: third-fourth round

Trey Benson, Florida State: Perhaps the only back in the country likely to earn a top-50 selection, Benson offers a tantalizing combination of size (6-foot-1, 223 pounds), vision and balance to project as a feature runner in the NFL. He is a patient and determined runner who excels through contact and attacks cutback lanes, generating 25 touchdowns and 2,228 all-purpose yards on "just" 349 total touches the past two seasons at FSU, after initially signing and playing at Oregon. Grade: second round

Frank Gore Jr., Southern Mississippi: Built like his famous father, Gore Jr. piled up yardage in the Sun Belt Conference with a combination of quickness, balance through contact and leg drive. He looks smaller on tape than his listed 5-foot-10 and 200 pounds, but his production (4,714 all-purpose yards and 30 touchdowns) speaks for itself. And Gore is versatile, having thrown seven touchdowns over his career, as well. Grade: sixth-seventh round

Bucky Irving, Oregon: Speaking of versatility, Irving racked up nearly 4,000 all-purpose yards (including kickoff returns) in just three years of college football, starring at Oregon after initially flashing as a freshman at Minnesota. Cat-quick and lethal as a receiver out of the backfield, Irving is one of the better "air backs" of this class, but at 5-foot-10 and 195 pounds, he lacks power and girth. Grade: third round

Bucky Irving rushes for a tough 19-yard TD vs. USC

Jawhar Jordan, Louisville: Like the aforementioned Irving, Jordan's lack of ideal size (Louisville lists him at 5-foot-10 and 185 pounds) limits his role in the NFL, but there is no question that he provides big-play ability in the open field, showing the elusiveness and acceleration every team is hoping for in a third-down back. With just one of his 19 career touchdowns coming as a receiver, however, he might need time to acclimate to this role. Grade: fourth-fifth round

Marshawn Lloyd, USC: As a little-used battering ram behind star quarterbacks at Southern Cal and previously South Carolina, Lloyd doesn't enter the NFL with the eye-popping rushing totals (1,621 yards) of some of the other running backs on this list, but he has a bloodhound's nose for the end zone, scoring 19 rushing touchdowns over three seasons. The 5-foot-9, 210-pounder is built like a Sherman tank, running with the forward lean and leg drive to break tackles, but he's not just a pounder, exhibiting the stop-start quickness to elude, as well. Grade: second-third round

Kay'Ron Lynch-Adams, Massachusetts: A Rutgers transfer who obliterated his previous career totals with a breakout 2023 campaign (1,157 rushing yards, 12 touchdowns), Lynch-Adams is a stubby 5-foot-10, 205-pounder with enough balance and bounce to get an NFL opportunity, though it likely will come as an undrafted free agent. Grade: UDFA

Wide receivers

Devaughn Vele, Utah: With just nine touchdown receptions over his college career, Vele's production isn't going to wow scouts, but the 6-foot-5, 210-pounder is surprisingly quick off the line and slippery after the catch. Grade: sixth-seventh round

Devontez Walker, North Carolina: Walker might be taking an early jump to the NFL in part because he got a late start this season at UNC, with the NCAA initially ruling that he was ineligible to play this season after transferring from Kent State. What is clear on tape, however, is that the 6-foot-3, 210-pounder is a gliding runner with good body control to make contested grabs, catching seven touchdowns in just eight games for the Tar Heels this season. Grade: third round

Johnny Wilson, Florida State: At a gargantuan 6-foot-7 and 235 pounds, Wilson is a matchup nightmare with surprising quickness and savvy to defeat press coverage. He lacks the straight-line speed and dominant play above the rim to warrant comparisons to Tampa Bay star Mike Evans, but Wilson could surpass his college production (eight total touchdowns at FSU and Arizona State) in the NFL. Grade: fourth-fifth round

(Opt-Outs: Brenden Rice, USC)

Tight ends

Ben Sinnott, Kansas State: A do-it-all with experience at fullback, H-back and tight end, Sinnott is a two-time first team All-Big 12 selection with 10 touchdown receptions. He is craftier than explosive, however, projecting as a Day 3 selection. Grade: fifth-sixth round

Offensive line

Joe Alt, Notre Dame: A strong candidate to be the first offensive lineman selected in the 2024 NFL draft, the 6-foot-8, 322-pound Alt locked down left tackle in Notre Dame's pro-style offense, demonstrating the same blend of savvy, power and balance that helped his father, John, earn a first-round selection 40 years ago and two Pro Bowl nods for the Kansas City Chiefs. Grade: top 10

Kingsley Eguakun, Florida: A right ankle injury limited Eguakun in 2023, but with 26 consecutive starts at center before this season, his game is well-known to NFL scouts. When healthy, the 6-foot-3, 300-pounder has terrific snap-to-step quickness and balance, projecting as a future NFL starter. Grade: second-third round

Patrick Paul, Houston: With 45 career starts under his belt — all at left tackle — there might not be an underclassman blocker with a better combination of battle-tested and brawler in him. Paul is seeking to join his older brother, Chris, as an NFL draft pick. With his broad shoulders, long arms and relatively trim waist, Paul carries his 315 pounds on his 6-foot-7 frame easily, playing with the surliness and core strength to help an NFL line quickly. Grade: second round

Jackson Powers-Johnson, Oregon: It isn't often that blockers leave for the NFL with just one season as a full-time starter, but Powers-Johnson lives up to his name, demonstrating real push-the-pile force at both guard and center while showing surprising quickness and balance given his robust 6-foot-3, 320-pound frame. Grade: second-third round

(Opt-Outs: Taliese Fuaga, Oregon State)

Edge rushers

Demeioun "Chop" Robinson, Penn State: Robinson will be a fascinating evaluation for scouts, as he offers better traits than production at this point, heading to the NFL early after a 2023 campaign in which he registered just four sacks. The Maryland transfer is among the quickest off the ball of any pass rusher in the country, showing the ability to convert speed into power to bulldoze blockers nearly 100 pounds heavier than him. Robinson's calling card, however, is his get-off speed and flexibility to wrap the corner, projecting as a pass-rush specialist in much the same mold as former Terrapin Yannick Ngakoue. Grade: second round

Jared Verse, Florida State: Forgive the pun, but while this two-time first-team All-ACC selection is perhaps not quite as quick off the ball as the aforementioned Robinson, he is considerably more well-versed as a pass rusher, incorporating the subtle hand swipes, bull rushes and counter moves to complement his speed. Verse initially played his college ball at Albany but emerged as a first-round prospect with the Seminoles, gaining more strength on his rock-solid 6-foot-4, 260-pound frame. He is a strong candidate to be the first pass rusher off the board in 2024. Grade: First Round

(Opt-Outs: Laiatu Latu, UCLA)

Defensive Linemen

Jer'Zhan Newton, Illinois: The reigning Big Ten Defensive Lineman of the Year, Newton has flashed future first-round potential since his true freshman season, racking up an eye-popping 187 tackles, including 27.5 tackles for loss and 18 sacks over his college career. A native of St. Petersburg, Florida, Newton surprised many by opting to sign with Illinois over offers from several ACC and SEC teams, including all the top programs in his football-loving state. Newton's 6-foot-2, 295-pound frame might draw criticism from some, as he's shorter and stouter than most. Quite the contrary, Newton's bowling ball-like build gives him a natural leverage advantage over most blockers. To complement his physique, Newton is both quick and powerful, projecting as a Day 1 NFL pocket-collapser with Pro Bowl potential. Grade: top 20

Ruke Orhorhoro, Clemson: The Tigers might not have enjoyed the same success in the win column as many of Dabo Swinney's previous teams, but don't pin that blame on Orhorhoro (pronounced Oh-roh-roh-roh), who corralled a career-high five sacks and earned All-ACC honors for the second consecutive season. Powerful and agile despite his 6-foot-4, 290-pound frame, Orhorhoro certainly looks the part of a future NFL standout. A native of Nigeria who didn't begin playing football until his junior season of high school, Orhorhoro boasts an exciting upside that could earn him a surprisingly high selection in this spring's draft. Grade: first round

Keith Randolph Jr., Illinois: The opposite of his former Illinois teammate Newton, Randolph sports an imposing 6-foot-5, 300-pound frame with very long arms, which he uses to swim and bat his way through would-be blockers, averaging a very respectable 48 tackles, seven tackles for loss and 3.5 sacks over three starting seasons against quality competition. Grade: fourth-fifth round

Leonard Taylor III, Miami: The most highly-touted recruit in this article, Taylor signed with Miami as a five-star, turning down virtually every notable program in the country to play for his hometown Hurricanes. Taylor was limited by injury in 2023 and never put up the statistics some expected, but with 22.5 of his career 64 tackles coming behind the line of scrimmage, his ability to wreak havoc inside is undeniable. When he keeps his pads down, the prototypically built 6-foot-3, 305-pounder's ability to stack and shed at the point of attack could make him even more productive in the NFL than he was at The U. Grade: first round

(Opt-Outs: McKinnley Jackson, Texas A&M)

Off-ball linebackers

Edgerrin Cooper, Texas A&M: Cooper entered the 2023 season as one of the more intriguing off-ball linebackers in the country, but catapulted himself into the first-round conversation with a spectacular campaign in which he set career-highs in tackles (84), tackles for loss (17), sacks (eight) and forced fumbles (two). A 6-foot-3, 230-pound movable chess piece who attacks the hole like a running back, Cooper's agility and speed make him one of this year's few true three-down linebackers. Grade: first-second round

Jeremiah Trotter Jr., Clemson: The apple didn't fall from the tree with Trotter, who, like his four-time Pro Bowl father, is a traditional downhill run-stuffing specialist at middle linebacker. At 6-feet and 230 pounds, the younger Trotter truly is a junior compared to his predecessor (who played at nearly 260 pounds) but they show a similar blend of instincts, heavy-hitting, and a knack for producing turnovers. Grade: third round

(Opt-Outs: Cedric Gray, North Carolina)

Cornerbacks

Caelen Carson, Wake Forest: Carson was left out of the All-ACC voting in 2023 despite racking up career-highs in tackles (42) and passes broken up (eight). The 6-foot, 195-pounder is a three-year starter with the cover skills and physicality to help outside and at nickel. Grade: fifth round

Max Melton, Rutgers: This four-year starter is following his older brother Bo's footsteps at Rutgers, and by accepting an invitation to the Senior Bowl, a proper culmination to a 2023 campaign in which he tied his career-high with three interceptions. The 6-foot, 190-pounder can be a bit handy, but has the quick feet and loose hips to shadow receivers downfield. Grade: fourth round

Tarheeb Still, Maryland: With 27 career starts entering the season, Still was already on scouts' radar, but he certainly boosted his stock with a breakout 2023 campaign, finishing second in the country over the regular season with five interceptions. The 6-foot-1, 196-pounder has the size and improved ball skills to compete at the next level. Grade: fifth round

Nate Wiggins, Clemson: A strong candidate to be the first cornerback selected, the 6-foot-2, 185-pound Wiggins provided lockdown coverage for the Tigers this past season, earning All-ACC honors by allowing just a single touchdown reception. He returned two of his three career interceptions for touchdowns and showed remarkable speed, timing and effort to force two fumbles at the goal line this past season, as well. Grade: first round

Utah's Bryson Barnes finds Sione Vaki for a 53-yard TD ]

Safeties

Cole Bishop, Utah: Any list of the most underrated prospects in the country should include Bishop, who quietly covered the stat book like few others in 2023, registering 60 tackles, including 6.5 for loss, three sacks, three fumbles (two forced) and two interceptions. The 6-foot-2, 205-pounder is a defensive coordinator's dream, lining up as a deep safety, nickel corner and even linebacker for a program well-respected by scouts for its annual contributions to the draft. Grade: second-third round

Kamren Kinchens, Miami: The NFL loves ball-hawking defensive backs, and few have proven more adept in this regard than Kinchens, with the 6-foot, 205-pounder recording 11 combined interceptions over the past two seasons — two of which he returned for touchdowns. Kinchens has a real knack for being at the right place at the right time, reading quarterbacks' eyes and showing excellent route anticipation, as well as the rare range to handle center-field duties. Average size and inconsistent open-field tackling, however, complicate his grade somewhat. Grade: first-second round

Sione Vaki, Utah: With only two years of college football experience, Vaki is a rarity among NFL prospects, but being different is nothing new for this year's Paul Hornung Award winner, as the nation's most versatile player. Already possessing the frame, speed and awareness of an NFL vet, Vaki registered a career-high 51 tackles in 2023, with 8.5 of them for loss and two sacks to go along with an interception. With injuries to teammates, he was also pressed into duty at running back, slot receiver and even quarterback for the Utes, generating 520 all-purpose yards and five touchdowns. He is eligible for the 2024 draft after spending a year on an LDS mission. Questions about his cleanest fit in the NFL might rattle some critics, but not as much as Vaki's sure, physical tackling did to opponents. Grade: second-third round

James Williams, Miami: At a robust 6-foot-5 and 215 pounds, Williams might have been the most imposing safety in the country in 2023. He was also awfully productive, registering a career-high 73 tackles, as well as two forced fumbles and the fourth interception of his career. Concerns about his ability to handle the speedy receivers in the NFL could push him to outside linebacker at the next level. Grade: fifth-sixth round

Rob Rang is an NFL Draft analyst for FOX Sports. He has been covering the NFL Draft for more than 20 years, with work at FOX, Sports Illustrated, CBSSports.com, USA Today, Yahoo, NFL.com and NFLDraftScout.com, among others. He also works as a scout with the BC Lions of the Canadian Football League. Follow him on Twitter @RobRang.

