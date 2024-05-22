FOX College Football Friday highlighted by Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West matchups
FOX College Football Friday is coming to primetime this fall.
A number of highly anticipated matchups across the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West Conferences will take place this fall on Friday nights in a dedicated primetime window.
The new package will serve as a lead-in to college football's most-watched window: Big Noon Saturday.
FOX College Football Friday kicks off Sept. 13 as standout QB Noah Fifita leads the Arizona Wildcats into Manhattan, Kansas to take on a talented Kansas State team that finished 9-4 last season and has won eight-or-more games in four of the past five seasons under head coach Chris Klieman.
Other key FOX College Football Friday matchups include: Michigan State at Oregon (Oct. 4), Rutgers at USC (Oct. 25), and the Mountain West Championship Game (Dec. 6).
Here is a look at the complete 2024 FOX College Football Friday schedule:
Sept. 13: Arizona at Kansas State, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Sept. 20: Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Sept. 27: Wisconsin at Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Oct. 4: Michigan State at Oregon, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Oct. 11: Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Oct. 18: Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Oct. 25: Rutgers at USC, 11 p.m. ET on FOX
Nov. 8: Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Nov. 15: UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m. ET on FOX
Nov. 22: Purdue at Michigan State, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Nov. 29: Utah at UCF, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
Dec. 6: Mountain West Championship, 8 p.m. ET on FOX
