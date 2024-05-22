College Football FOX College Football Friday highlighted by Big Ten, Big 12, Mountain West matchups Published May. 22, 2024 3:53 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

FOX College Football Friday is coming to primetime this fall.

A number of highly anticipated matchups across the Big Ten, Big 12 and Mountain West Conferences will take place this fall on Friday nights in a dedicated primetime window.

The new package will serve as a lead-in to college football's most-watched window: Big Noon Saturday.

FOX College Football Friday kicks off Sept. 13 as standout QB Noah Fifita leads the Arizona Wildcats into Manhattan, Kansas to take on a talented Kansas State team that finished 9-4 last season and has won eight-or-more games in four of the past five seasons under head coach Chris Klieman.

Other key FOX College Football Friday matchups include: Michigan State at Oregon (Oct. 4), Rutgers at USC (Oct. 25), and the Mountain West Championship Game (Dec. 6).

Here is a look at the complete 2024 FOX College Football Friday schedule:

Sept. 13: Arizona at Kansas State, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Sept. 20: Illinois at Nebraska, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Sept. 27: Wisconsin at Rutgers, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Oct. 4: Michigan State at Oregon, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Oct. 11: Northwestern at Maryland, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Oct. 18: Oregon at Purdue, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Oct. 25: Rutgers at USC, 11 p.m. ET on FOX

Nov. 8: Iowa at UCLA, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Nov. 15: UCLA at Washington, 9 p.m. ET on FOX

Nov. 22: Purdue at Michigan State, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Nov. 29: Utah at UCF, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

Dec. 6: Mountain West Championship, 8 p.m. ET on FOX

