College Football College football Week 12 top plays: TCU, Michigan survive upset bids 19 mins ago

Week 12 of the college football season features several exciting matchups, and we've got you covered from start to finish for all the big games underway Saturday.

No. 4 TCU needed every second to beat Baylor, kicking a field goal as time expired to win 29-28 to stay unbeaten. In the Big Ten, No. 3 Michigan rallied to beat Illinois in the final seconds.

Coming up, No. 2 Ohio State travels to Maryland and No. 9 Clemson hosts Miami. Texas plays at Kansas looking to remain in the hunt to win a Big 12 title.

The day ends with a few strong matchups. Oklahoma is seeking revenge against No. 22 Oklahoma State in the Bedlam Series after losing to its arch-rival last season. No. 7 USC travels to the Rose Bowl to take on crosstown rival No. 16 UCLA. Finally, No. 10 Utah attempts to beat No. 12 Oregon for the third time in the last two seasons in a rematch of last year's Pac-12 Championship Game.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's slate!

Texas at Kansas (3:30 p.m. ET, FS1)

No. 2 Ohio State at Maryland (3:30 p.m. ET)

Marvin Harrison Jr. already made a highlight play

Ohio State's star receiver made the tough catch along the sideline while getting interfered with for a 30-yard gain, which helped the Buckeyes take a 7-0 lead on the opening drive.

Miami (FL) at No. 9 Clemson (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 4 TCU 29, Baylor 28

Baylor booming early

Qualan Jones capped off the Bears' opening drive by punching the ball into the end zone on a 10-yard scamper.

He can run, too

TCU QB Max Duggan has made a name for himself all season for the plays he's made with his arm. However, it was his legs that got the Horned Frogs on the board to even up the game late in the first quarter on a 7-yard touchdown run.

Tight end rushing TD!

Kelsey Johnson took the reverse and ran up field for a 2-yard touchdown to give Baylor the lead back.

TCU punches back again

Right after Baylor scored its second touchdown of the game, Duggan connected with Taye Barber for a near-80-yard reception on the opening plan of the ensuing drive that set up Kendre Miller to run for a touchdown a few plays later.

Not on TCU's watch

Baylor tried to get a touchdown in right before halftime. But TCU defensive back Bud Clark picked off a pass in the end zone to keep the game tied going into halftime.

Duggan throws into double coverage

Baylor got an interception of its own after TCU's star QB tried to go for the home run ball to break a 14-14 tie. Instead, the Bears ended up with the ball.

TCU on top

The Horned Frogs took the lead for the first time in the game when Duggan threw a 26-yard touchdown pass to Gunnar Henderson, who was wide-open coming out of the backfield.

Baylor back on top

After running one in earlier, Johnson made the tough grab at the goal line to give the Bears the lead at the beginning of the fourth quarter.

Reese gets a piece of the end zone

Baylor RB Richard Reese pounded one into the end zone on for a 1-yard touchdown to extend Baylor's lead to 28-20.

TCU scores …

Emari Demercado ran into the end zone with ease for the 3-yard score to cut Baylor's lead to 28-26 with just over two minutes remaining.

But TCU wasn't able to tie the game as the pass on the 2-point conversion was dropped.

Mad scramble to kick for the win!

TCU tested its kicker by calling a running play on third-and-long with just 22 seconds left. However, Griffin Kell remained cool, calm and collected to nail the field goal as time expired to give the Horned Frogs the win and keep them unbeaten.

No. 3 Michigan 19, Illinois 17

Blake Corum already going off

The Michigan running back and Heisman hopeful juked multiple defenders on the game's opening play for a 35-yard gain before scoring later in the drive to put the Wolverines up 7-0.

Corum goes down

As Michigan looked to score its second touchdown of the game, Corum fumbled the ball to Illinois. More importantly, Corum grabbed at his left knee and remained on the turf for a few moments before walking off the field under his own power.

Blake is back

Michigan fans were able to breathe a sigh of relief after halftime as its star running back was cleared to return after undergoing tests on his left knee, per the ABC broadcast. Corum entered the game on Michigan's second play from scrimmage in the second half and carried the ball for a 5-yard gain.

The carry was Corum's only touch in the second half, leaving his status for next week's meeting with Ohio State in question.

Illini even it up

Illinois finally got into the end zone midway through the third quarter when Chase Brown broke through the pile for an 8-yard score to make it a 10-10 game.

Illinois goes in front

Brown burst open for a 37-yard touchdown run that put Illinois up 17-10 and gave Michigan its first fourth-quarter deficit of the season.

Comeback kids?

The Wolverines settled for two field goals in the fourth quarter to cut their deficit to one point with about three minutes remaining.

For the win!

Jake Moody nailed the 35-yard field goal to complete the comeback for Michigan and keep it unbeaten ahead of The Game.

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

No. 22 Oklahoma State at Oklahoma (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 USC at No. 16 UCLA (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 10 Utah at No. 12 Oregon (10:30 p.m. ET)

