College Football College football Week 12 live updates: Rutgers-Penn State, Louisville-Miami Updated Nov. 18, 2023 1:02 p.m. ET

Week 12 of the 2023 college football season is here, and it's going to be a good one!

Kicking things off, undefeated No. 3 Michigan is taking on Maryland on FOX's " Big Noon Kickoff ." Follow the action here .

Meanwhile, No. 12 Penn State is playing host to Rutgers and No. 10 Louisville is eyeing a ACC title game berth with a win over Miami (Fla.) in the early window.

Later, a handful of ranked teams will be in action, including No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee, No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State, No. 6 Oregon, No. 7 Texas and No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas, among others.

Here are the top moments!

Rutgers at No. 12 Penn State

Hot start!

The Scarlet Knights were first on the board with an early first quarter 35-yard field goal from Jai Patel.

The Nittany Lions were able to answer in the second quarter, and took the lead, 7-3, with a 2-yard rushing TD by Kaytron Allen.

FUMBLE!

Penn State got the ball back after a fumble by Rutgers' QB Gavin Wimsatt at the 32-yard line which was recovered by defensive end Dani Dennis-Sutton.

The Nittany Lions used the turnover to their advantage and hit a 21-yard field goal to take a 10-3 lead.

No. 10 Louisville at Miami (Fla.)

TOUCHDOWN!

TE Nate Kurisky had three catches on the opening drive and nabbed his second TD of the year to give the Cardinals an early 7-0 lead.

He's unstoppable!

The Hurricanes responded with a TD of their own going down the field in five plays, ending with a 21-yard TD by RB Mark Fletcher Jr.

Earlier in the drive, QB Tyler Van Dyke connected with wideout Jacolby George for a 43-yard gain to set up the scoring play.

INTERCEPTION!

A massive pick by Miami safety Kamren Kinchens gave the Hurricanes the ball back late in the first quarter.

The U capitalized on the turnover with a 15-yard TD by wideout Xavier Restrepo to give the Canes a 6-point lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Coming up:

No. 1 Georgia at No. 18 Tennessee (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 6 Oregon at Arizona State (4 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 21 Kansas State at No. 25 Kansas (7 p.m. ET, FS1)

No. 5 Washington at No. 11 Oregon State (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 7 Texas at Iowa State (8 p.m. ET, FOX)

