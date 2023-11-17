College Football Big Noon Live: Everything to know about Michigan vs. Maryland Published Nov. 17, 2023 4:00 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

No matter what happens in Week 12, the power structure of the Big Ten East will remain up for grabs.

That's because, with both No. 2 Ohio State and No. 3 Michigan entering the weekend unbeaten, the division winner — and the accompanying spot in the Big Ten championship game — won't be decided until the Buckeyes and Wolverines meet in The Game on Nov. 25.

HOW TO WATCH 'BIG NOON KICKOFF' THIS SATURDAY

It will nevertheless be interesting to see how both teams do in their Week 12 tuneups ahead of their showdown, as Ohio State plays host to Minnesota, and Michigan heads to Maryland to face quarterback Taulia Tagovailoa and the Terrapins.

The latter contest will be particularly interesting, as it will be featured as this week's "Big Noon Kickoff" matchup.

On top of that, the whole scene will be set against the backdrop of coach Jim Harbaugh and the investigation into an alleged sign-stealing operation at Michigan.

Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten last week for the balance of the regular season because of the scandal, and he and Michigan were scheduled to try to persuade a judge Friday morning to lift the ban and allow him to be on the sideline. On Thursday, however, the sides settled, with Harbaugh agreeing to accept a three-game suspension and the conference agreeing to end its investigation.

That means Harbaugh will not be on the field for Saturday's game against Maryland or the following week at home against Ohio State. Offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore is expected to be Michigan's acting head coach for those two games.

Will Michigan stay undefeated against Maryland?

How will this impact the game itself, if at all? We'll find out on Saturday. In the meantime, scroll below to learn everything you need to know about the game. On Saturday, return for "Big Noon Kickoff," followed by the game itself, for which I'll have live analysis for every key play.

KEY NUMBERS TO KNOW

10-1: Michigan leads the all-time series vs. Maryland.

4-0: The Wolverines are 4-0 this season without Harbaugh, who was suspended for the remainder of the regular season.

18: Blake Corum leads the FBS in rushing TDs and is the only FBS player to score in every game this season.

3-14: The Wolverines have the No. 1 red-zone defense in the FBS, and have only allowed opponents three TDs on 14 red-zone drives.

1983: The last time Maryland had a win over a top-three opponent: defeated No. 3 North Carolina .

276.9: QB Taulia Tagovailoa leads the Big Ten in passing YPG and has 22 passing touchdowns this season.

