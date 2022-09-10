College football top plays: Alabama-Texas, Ohio State in action 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Week 2 of the college football season serves up a massive treat for fans when No. 1 Alabama heads to Austin to take on Texas in a rare matchup between two of the most storied programs in the country.

Meanwhile, No. 3 Ohio State is facing an Arkansas State defense that ranks first in the Sun Belt.

There's also plenty of action happening later in the day, when No. 19 Wisconsin plays host to Washington State, No. 24 Tennessee battles No. 17 Pittsburgh, and No. 25 Houston takes on the FBS' top passing offense in Texas Tech.

Meanwhile, there's a classic matchup between Iowa State and Iowa on today's lineup, followed by an SEC showdown between No. 20 Kentucky and No. 12 Florida. Closing things out, No. 10 USC takes on a Stanford pass defense that leads the Pac-12, while No. 9 Baylor is up against No. 21 BYU.

Here are the top plays from Saturday's Week 2 slate.

No. 1 Alabama at Texas

Go time!

Things started off with a bang in Austin, as the Tide made its way downfield with relative ease.

Denied!

The Longhorns' defense came up with a massive stop on third down, shutting down QB Bryce Young and forcing the Tide to settle for a field goal on its opening drive.

Going, going, gone!

Texas knotted things up with a field goal of its own shortly after, but things didn't stay that way for long. Alabama running back Jase McClellan broke off for a monster 81-yard score to give the Tide a 10-3 edge.

Jase McClellan breaks off 81-yard rushing TD Jase McClellan's 81-yard rushing TD gives Alabama a 10-3 first-quarter lead.

Bomb away

Newly-minted Texas QB Quinn Ewers , a redshirt freshman transfer from Ohio State, showed off his arm strength late in the opening frame, finding wideout Xavier Worthy for a 46-yard gain that put the Longhorns deep in the red zone.

Ewers injured

Ewers took a huge hit on the next play that drew a roughing the passer penalty and left Texas fans holding their breath. After several minutes being attended to on the field, Ewers walked to the sideline and to the locker room under his own power with a towel covering his face.

Texas QB Quinn Ewers goes down awkwardly on his shoulder Longhorns QB Ewers is helped to the locker room against Alabama after going down awkwardly on his shoulder at the end of the first quarter.

Making it count

Head coach Steve Sarkisian named Ewers the Longhorns' starter last month over redshirt sophomore Hudson Card , who checked into the game for Ewers on first-and-goal. Card handed the ball off to star RB Bijan Robinson, who did the rest to tie things up at 10.

Bijan Robinson scores on a one-yard rushing TD Texas and Alabama are tied after Bijan Robinson punched it in from one yard out.

Arkansas State at No. 3 Ohio State

Round 2 at The Shoe

Fresh off their big Week 1 win over Notre Dame, the Buckeyes were ready to go. Ohio State pulled ahead early in the first quarter with a Marvin Harrison Jr. 42-yard touchdown reception on the opening drive.

C.J. Stroud connects with Marvin Harrison Jr. on the deep crosser QB C.J. Stroud connects with WR Marvin Harrison Jr. to put Ohio State up early.

Another one!

TreVeyon Henderson danced his way into the end zone to close out the first quarter and extend the Buckeyes' lead.

COMING UP:

Washington State at No. 19 Wisconsin (3:30 p.m. ET, FOX)

No. 24 Tennessee at No. 17 Pittsburgh (3:30 p.m. ET)

No. 25 Houston at Texas Tech (4 p.m. ET, FS1)

Iowa State at Iowa (4 p.m. ET)

No. 20 Kentucky at No. 12 Florida (7 p.m. ET)

No. 10 USC at Stanford (7:30 p.m. ET)

No. 9 Baylor at No. 21 BYU (10:15 p.m. ET, FS1)

