Quinn Ewers named Texas Longhorns' starting QB

4 hours ago

Steve Sarkisian has named Quinn Ewers the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback for the upcoming season.

Ewers, a redshirt freshman, was locked in a battle with redshirt sophomore Hudson Card.

On Thursday, Sarkisian said he had "a pretty good idea," who his starter would be, though he declined to name him at that time.

Hudson has played in nine games for Texas, completing 60.5% of his passes for 595 yards, with five touchdowns and one interception. Ewers transferred from Ohio State in January. 

Texas opens its season on Sept. 3 at home against Louisiana-Monroe, then plays host to No. 1 Alabama on Sept. 10 (12 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app).

