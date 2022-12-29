College Football College football highlights: Minnesota leads Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The college football bowl season continues on Thursday, as Syracuse (7-5) and Minnesota (8-4) are battling it out at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Later, Oklahoma (6-6) and No. 13 Florida State (9-3) face off in the Cheez-It Bowl, and Steve Sarkisian leads No. 20 Texas (8-4) against one of his former teams — No. 12 Washington (10-2) — in the Alamo Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's bowl slate.

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Pregame excitement

The New York Yankees were excited to welcome college football to their converted baseball diamond.

Defensive struggle

Through one quarter, though, the game remained scoreless, as the Gophers and Orange slugged it out.

Gophers strike, Mo makes history

Minnesota scored the first points of the game early in the second quarter. A nine-play drive ended with running back Mohamed Ibrahim powering in a 4-yard touchdown. Ibrahim's touchdown run was his 20th of the season, setting a new Minnesota single-season record. Earlier in the game, he also set a new Minnesota single-season record for rushing yards.

Athan Kaliakmanis injured

The Gophers starting quarterback was helped off the field midway through the second quarter. Veteran Tanner Morgan entered the game at quarterback.

Just like the old days

Morgan, who has been Minnesota's primary quarterback since 2019, took over with the ball at the Syracuse 33-yard line. Five plays later, Morgan hit wide receiver Daniel Jackson for a 21-yard touchdown. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead.

Syracuse squeezes out TD

The Orange got the ball with 55 seconds remaining in the first half with no timeouts – and that's all they would need.

Garrett Shrader completed four passes for a combined 85 yards – including three that went for 21-plus yards – setting up a 1-yard touchdown run for the Syracuse quarterback. It trailed 14-7 at halftime.

Momentum halted

Syracuse opened the first half with a field goal and then forced a Minnesota three-and-out. After Shrader & Co. got into Minnesota territory, though, the Syracuse quarterback made a costly mistake.

Shrader threw to the right only for Minnesota defensive back Coleman Bryson to intercept the pass and run it back 70 yards for a touchdown. The Golden Gophers took a 21-10 lead.

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

