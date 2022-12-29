College Football
College football highlights: Minnesota leads Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl
College Football

College football highlights: Minnesota leads Syracuse in Pinstripe Bowl

2 hours ago

The college football bowl season continues on Thursday, as Syracuse (7-5) and Minnesota (8-4) are battling it out at Yankee Stadium in the Pinstripe Bowl.

Later, Oklahoma (6-6) and No. 13 Florida State (9-3) face off in the Cheez-It Bowl, and Steve Sarkisian leads No. 20 Texas (8-4) against one of his former teams — No. 12 Washington (10-2) — in the Alamo Bowl.

Here are the top plays from Thursday's bowl slate.

Pinstripe Bowl: Syracuse vs. Minnesota

Pregame excitement

The New York Yankees were excited to welcome college football to their converted baseball diamond.

Defensive struggle

Through one quarter, though, the game remained scoreless, as the Gophers and Orange slugged it out.

Gophers strike, Mo makes history

Minnesota scored the first points of the game early in the second quarter. A nine-play drive ended with running back Mohamed Ibrahim powering in a 4-yard touchdown. Ibrahim's touchdown run was his 20th of the season, setting a new Minnesota single-season record. Earlier in the game, he also set a new Minnesota single-season record for rushing yards.

Athan Kaliakmanis injured

The Gophers starting quarterback was helped off the field midway through the second quarter. Veteran Tanner Morgan entered the game at quarterback.

Just like the old days

Morgan, who has been Minnesota's primary quarterback since 2019, took over with the ball at the Syracuse 33-yard line. Five plays later, Morgan hit wide receiver Daniel Jackson for a 21-yard touchdown. Minnesota took a 14-0 lead.

Syracuse squeezes out TD

The Orange got the ball with 55 seconds remaining in the first half with no timeouts – and that's all they would need.

Garrett Shrader completed four passes for a combined 85 yards – including three that went for 21-plus yards – setting up a 1-yard touchdown run for the Syracuse quarterback. It trailed 14-7 at halftime.

Momentum halted

Syracuse opened the first half with a field goal and then forced a Minnesota three-and-out. After Shrader & Co. got into Minnesota territory, though, the Syracuse quarterback made a costly mistake.

Shrader threw to the right only for Minnesota defensive back Coleman Bryson to intercept the pass and run it back 70 yards for a touchdown. The Golden Gophers took a 21-10 lead.

Stay tuned for updates!

Cheez-It Bowl: Oklahoma vs. No. 13 Florida State

Thu 10:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Oklahoma Sooners
OU
13
Florida State Seminoles
FSU

Alamo Bowl: No. 20 Texas vs. No. 12 Washington

Fri 2:00 AM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
12
Washington Huskies
WASH

Read more:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
share
C.J. Stroud still writing Ohio State legacy: 'I want to prove myself right'
College Football

C.J. Stroud still writing Ohio State legacy: 'I want to prove myself right'

43 mins ago
Ohio State vs. Georgia best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Ohio State vs. Georgia best bet, odds and how to bet

49 mins ago
Alabama vs. Kansas State best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

Alabama vs. Kansas State best bet, odds and how to bet

52 mins ago
TCU vs. Michigan best bet, odds and how to bet
College Football

TCU vs. Michigan best bet, odds and how to bet

54 mins ago
Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in Rose Bowl
College Football

Why Joel Klatt is picking Penn State over Utah in Rose Bowl

3 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
Bowl Games Schedule Bowl Games ScheduleNFL Playoff Picture NFL Playoff PictureCollege Football Bowl Game Odds & Predictions Image Bowl Game Predictions & OddsNBA Trade Rumors Image NBA Trade RumorsCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball RankingsCollege Football Transfer Portal Image College Football Transfer PortalSuper Bowl Odds Image Super Bowl Odds
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes