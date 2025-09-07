AP Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 4 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; FSU Into Top 10
Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remained the top three teams in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday, Oregon is back in the top five and South Florida is ranked for the first time in seven years.
There was some movement inside the top 10, but the biggest changes came from Nos. 11 to 25.
Ohio State, whose 70-0 win over Grambling State was among a bevy of weekend blowouts, received 57 of the 65 first-place votes from the media panel. Penn State got five first-place votes and LSU two.
No. 4 Oregon, which thrashed Oklahoma State, received the other first-place vote and flip-flopped with Georgia. The Bulldogs’ uninspired win over FCS foe Austin Peay caused them to slip to No. 6 behind Miami (Fla.).
Texas, Notre Dame, Illinois and Florida State round out the top 10, with the latter two teams in the top 10 for the first time this season.
Oklahoma earned a five-rung promotion to No. 13, its highest ranking in two years, after its win over Michigan. The Wolverines dropped to No. 23. Tennessee jumped seven spots to No. 15, and No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 17 each moved up three.
The biggest upward mover was No. 18 South Florida, which was eight spots out of the Top 25 last week. The Bulls pulled the upset of the day with their 18-16 win over then-No. 13 Florida. That followed their 34-7 home win over then-No. 25 Boise State.
No. 24 Auburn and No. 25 Missouri cracked the rankings along with USF.
Auburn followed a two-touchdown win at Baylor with an easy victory over Ball State and are in the Top 25 for the first time under third-year coach Hugh Freeze.
Missouri, which appeared in all but two polls last season, is back in after a win over Border War rival Kansas.
Arizona State (12), Florida (13) and SMU (17) are out.
The Sun Devils erased a 17-point deficit and led in the final minute before losing at Mississippi State. Florida’s loss put heat back on coach Billy Napier. SMU also blew a lead in the last minute and lost to Baylor in two overtimes.
Here's the full top 25:
1. Ohio State
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Oregon
5. Miami (Fla.)
6. Georgia
7. Texas
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois
10. Florida State
11. South Carolina
12. Clemson
13. Oklahoma
14. Iowa State
15. Tennessee
16. Texas A&M
17. Ole Miss
18. South Florida
19. Alabama
20. Utah
21. Texas Tech
22. Indiana
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Missouri
Reporting by The Associated Press.
Dave Portnoy: Michigan's Bryce Underwood 'Best Freshman Ever in College Football'
2025 CFB Bad Beats: Lane Kiffin's Late Timeout Dooms Ole Miss Backers
Iowa's Kirk Ferentz Nears Big Ten Immortality With a New QB Built to Win
-
Tailgates, Traditions and Firetrucks: Dave Portnoy Rolls Into Ames for Cy-Hawk Game
Report Card: Bryce Underwood’s Learning Curve Steepens in Loss to Oklahoma
FOX Super 6 Contest: Geoff Schwartz's College Football Week 2 Picks, Predictions
-
Welcome to Club Heisman: Mark Ingram, Matt Leinart Reveal Favorites, Sleepers
2025 CFB Week 2 Odds: Chris 'The Bear' Fallica's Expert Picks, Best Bets
5 Highest scoring college football games ever
-
