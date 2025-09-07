College Football
AP Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 4 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; FSU Into Top 10
College Football

AP Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 4 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; FSU Into Top 10

Updated Sep. 7, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET

Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remained the top three teams in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday, Oregon is back in the top five and South Florida is ranked for the first time in seven years.

There was some movement inside the top 10, but the biggest changes came from Nos. 11 to 25.

Ohio State, whose 70-0 win over Grambling State was among a bevy of weekend blowouts, received 57 of the 65 first-place votes from the media panel. Penn State got five first-place votes and LSU two.

No. 4 Oregon, which thrashed Oklahoma State, received the other first-place vote and flip-flopped with Georgia. The Bulldogs’ uninspired win over FCS foe Austin Peay caused them to slip to No. 6 behind Miami (Fla.).

Texas, Notre Dame, Illinois and Florida State round out the top 10, with the latter two teams in the top 10 for the first time this season.

Oklahoma earned a five-rung promotion to No. 13, its highest ranking in two years, after its win over Michigan. The Wolverines dropped to No. 23. Tennessee jumped seven spots to No. 15, and No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 17 each moved up three.

ADVERTISEMENT

The biggest upward mover was No. 18 South Florida, which was eight spots out of the Top 25 last week. The Bulls pulled the upset of the day with their 18-16 win over then-No. 13 Florida. That followed their 34-7 home win over then-No. 25 Boise State.

No. 24 Auburn and No. 25 Missouri cracked the rankings along with USF.

Auburn followed a two-touchdown win at Baylor with an easy victory over Ball State and are in the Top 25 for the first time under third-year coach Hugh Freeze.

Missouri, which appeared in all but two polls last season, is back in after a win over Border War rival Kansas.

Arizona State (12), Florida (13) and SMU (17) are out.

The Sun Devils erased a 17-point deficit and led in the final minute before losing at Mississippi State. Florida’s loss put heat back on coach Billy Napier. SMU also blew a lead in the last minute and lost to Baylor in two overtimes.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Ohio State 
2. Penn State
3. LSU
4. Oregon 
5. Miami (Fla.)
6. Georgia 
7. Texas 
8. Notre Dame
9. Illinois   
10. Florida State
11. South Carolina
12. Clemson 
13. Oklahoma 
14. Iowa State 
15. Tennessee 
16. Texas A&M 
17. Ole Miss 
18. South Florida
19. Alabama 
20. Utah
21. Texas Tech
22. Indiana 
23. Michigan
24. Auburn
25. Missouri

Reporting by The Associated Press. 

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily.

What did you think of this story?
share
Get more from the College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 'Start Winning or Get Out': Dave Portnoy's Message to Bill Belichick at UNC

'Start Winning or Get Out': Dave Portnoy's Message to Bill Belichick at UNC

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstThe Joel Klatt Show logo The Joel Klatt ShowKevin Harvick's Happy Hour logo Kevin Harvick's Happy HourBear Bets logo Bear Bets
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX One FOX One
Quick Links
2026 FIFA WORLD CUP Image FIFA World Cup 2026™
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes