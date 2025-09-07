College Football AP Top 25: Oregon jumps to No. 4 behind Ohio St, Penn St, LSU; FSU Into Top 10 Updated Sep. 7, 2025 2:34 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Ohio State, Penn State and LSU remained the top three teams in The Associated Press Top 25 college football poll Sunday, Oregon is back in the top five and South Florida is ranked for the first time in seven years.

There was some movement inside the top 10, but the biggest changes came from Nos. 11 to 25.

Ohio State, whose 70-0 win over Grambling State was among a bevy of weekend blowouts, received 57 of the 65 first-place votes from the media panel. Penn State got five first-place votes and LSU two.

No. 4 Oregon, which thrashed Oklahoma State, received the other first-place vote and flip-flopped with Georgia. The Bulldogs’ uninspired win over FCS foe Austin Peay caused them to slip to No. 6 behind Miami (Fla.).

Texas, Notre Dame, Illinois and Florida State round out the top 10, with the latter two teams in the top 10 for the first time this season.

Oklahoma earned a five-rung promotion to No. 13, its highest ranking in two years, after its win over Michigan. The Wolverines dropped to No. 23. Tennessee jumped seven spots to No. 15, and No. 16 Texas A&M and No. 17 each moved up three.

The biggest upward mover was No. 18 South Florida, which was eight spots out of the Top 25 last week. The Bulls pulled the upset of the day with their 18-16 win over then-No. 13 Florida. That followed their 34-7 home win over then-No. 25 Boise State.

No. 24 Auburn and No. 25 Missouri cracked the rankings along with USF.

Auburn followed a two-touchdown win at Baylor with an easy victory over Ball State and are in the Top 25 for the first time under third-year coach Hugh Freeze.

Missouri, which appeared in all but two polls last season, is back in after a win over Border War rival Kansas.

Arizona State (12), Florida (13) and SMU (17) are out.

The Sun Devils erased a 17-point deficit and led in the final minute before losing at Mississippi State. Florida’s loss put heat back on coach Billy Napier. SMU also blew a lead in the last minute and lost to Baylor in two overtimes.

Here's the full top 25:

1. Ohio State

2. Penn State

3. LSU

4. Oregon

5. Miami (Fla.)

6. Georgia

7. Texas

8. Notre Dame

9. Illinois

10. Florida State

11. South Carolina

12. Clemson

13. Oklahoma

14. Iowa State

15. Tennessee

16. Texas A&M

17. Ole Miss

18. South Florida

19. Alabama

20. Utah

21. Texas Tech

22. Indiana

23. Michigan

24. Auburn

25. Missouri

Reporting by The Associated Press.

