2025 College Football Week 14 Buzz: Notre Dame Suffers Season-Ending Injuries

Notre Dame loses two players to season-ending injuries

No. 9 Notre Dame will be without linebacker Kyngstonn Viliamu-Asa and cornerback Chance Tucker for the rest of the season after they were both hurt in Saturday's 70-7 win over Syracuse. Viliamu-Asa injured his left knee while Tucker suffered a broken bone in his lower left leg.

Neither were starters but Viliamu-Asa was third on the Fighting Irish with 48 tackles. He also has three sacks, one interception and one fumble recovery. Tucker played sparingly this season.

"For Chance, this is his second one so he'll have to decide if football is something he wants to continue to do," coach Marcus Freeman said Monday. "But it's just tough — five years and he's been such a valuable member of our team. And King was playing at such a high level, I just feel awful for him because he puts a lot into it. His challenge is going to be one he has to face from the inside, but he's built the right way."

The Fighting Irish finish their regular season Saturday at Stanford as they chase a second straight playoff berth. Notre Dame lost to Ohio State in last season's national championship game.

UCLA's Iamaleava day-to-day

UCLA quarterback Nico Iamaleava is day to day with neck spasms ahead of a rivalry game with No. 19 USC on Saturday.

Iamaleava left after being sacked in the third quarter of a 48-14 loss to Washington at the Rose Bowl last weekend.

"Nico had some neck spasm stuff happen, just kind of got tackled funny and didn’t calm down enough for him to get back in the game," interim coach Tim Skipper said Monday. "He’s doing all his rehab stuff. We’ll see where he is."

Iamaleava missed UCLA’s 48-10 loss at No. 1 Ohio State on Nov. 15 while he was in concussion protocol. He initially got hurt in a loss to Nebraska on Nov. 8.

Saturday will be UCLA's final game of the season since the Bruins aren't bowl-eligible, and is likely to be Skipper's final game at the helm. He took over after DeShaun Foster was fired on Sept. 14.

Arrested Georgia lineman cut from team

Georgia offensive lineman Nyier Daniels has been dismissed from the team following his weekend arrest on multiple charges resulting from a high-speed police chase in the city of Commerce.

According to the Jackson County, Georgia, jail log, Daniels was booked at 10 a.m. Sunday on three felony charges, including fleeing or attempting to elude a police officer, and 10 misdemeanor charges.

The other felony charges were two counts of cruelty to children because Daniels' two younger siblings were in his BMW. The misdemeanor charges included reckless driving and speeding. According to the police report obtained by The Associated Press, Daniels reached speeds of 100 mph in a 25 mph zone in Commerce and 150 mph when the chase continued on Interstate 85.

Georgia coach Kirby Smart said Monday that Daniels was no longer on the team.

"I have not had a chance to talk to him or his family, but obviously he’ll no longer be with us," Smart said.

According to the incident report, officers gave up the chase when the pursuing officer lost contact with Daniels' vehicle on the interstate. The arrest was made when the officers learned he was a Georgia player and contacted team coaches, who provided assistance, according to the report.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

