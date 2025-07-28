College Football 2025 College Football Odds: Which Team Will Claim The ACC Title? Updated Jul. 29, 2025 1:01 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The ACC boasts more than just Clemson.

Fans saw that last year with SMU and Miami (FL).

So, beyond the Tigers, which other teams do oddsmakers think will have a shot at the conference title this year?

Let's take a look ahead at the 2025 ACC title odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of July 29.

ACC Winner 2025-26

Clemson: +105 (bet $10 to win $20.50 total)

Miami FL: +380 (bet $10 to win $48 total)

SMU: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Louisville: +850 (bet $10 to win $95 total)

Georgia Tech: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Duke: +2500 (bet $10 to win $260 total)

Florida State: +2800 (bet $10 to win $290 total)

Virginia Tech: +3500 (bet $10 to win $360 total)

North Carolina: +4000 (bet $10 to win $410 total)

Pittsburgh: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

NC State: +4500 (bet $10 to win $460 total)

Syracuse: +7000 (bet $10 to win $710 total)

Virginia: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

Boston College: +8000 (bet $10 to win $810 total)

California: +15000 (bet $10 to win $1,510 total)

Wake Forest: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

Stanford: +50000 (bet $10 to win $5,010 total)

The Tigers have won the ACC nine times since 2011, and they are favored to win the title again this season. Following a dramatic 34-31 victory over SMU in last year’s ACC Championship Game, the Tigers have 80% of their roster returning — the highest percentage in the nation, according to ESPN research.

Last season, Clemson finished second in the conference with a 7-1 record.

Next on the oddsboard is the University of Miami.

Since joining the ACC in 2004, the Hurricanes have yet to win a conference title, although they reached the title game in 2017. Last season, Miami finished third in the conference at 6-2.

Two other contenders for the ACC title are SMU and Louisville.

The Mustangs made headlines by reaching the ACC Championship Game last year in their first season in the conference. SMU finished with a perfect 8-0 conference record, making history as the first team to reach a title game in its inaugural season in a power conference since the National Championship Game era began in 1998.

Louisville, while still seeking its first ACC title, reached the championship game in 2023, only to lose to Florida State. The Cardinals ended last season with a 5-3 conference record, tied for fourth place with Syracuse, Georgia Tech and Duke.

