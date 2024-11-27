College Football 2024 College Football Week 14 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Published Nov. 27, 2024 8:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

College football Week 14 is here!

Just like last year, we are going to do weekly picks posts and have a gambling show .

As always, I look forward to sharing my best football bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you all throughout the season.

So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 14.

Record:

Last Week: 4-2

Season: 43-34-2

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, NOV. 29

Minnesota @ Wisconsin (noon, CBS)

The Gophers let each of the last two games get away, including last week against Penn State. In that game, P.J. Fleck inexplicably kicked a field goal on fourth-and-goal inside the 10, down four, with about five minutes to go. Shockingly (insert sarcasm), they never saw the ball again. But they are very close to having won seven straight games. I feel a lot better about them heading into this one than I do about the Badgers. Wisconsin might have left its season on the field against Oregon a couple of weeks back after Nebraska went up and down the field last week.

PICK: Minnesota (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Miami (OH) @ Bowling Green (noon, ESPNU)

If Harold Fannin Jr. can’t go for the Falcons, it's a massive loss. Even if he does play, I like the way Miami’s defense has played lately, and I think the RedHawks have had the harder road to go in conference play. They've had to play and beat Ohio U, a team which could be in the MAC title game.

PICK: Miami OH (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points, or win outright

Liberty @ Sam Houston (3:30 p.m., CBSSN)

The Bearkats have struggled to score points lately, but they enter with a chance to reach the C-USA title game. They need to beat Liberty on Friday and then hope Jacksonville State doesn’t "lick the stamp" Saturday against Western Kentucky — which would set up a rematch of those two the following week. This is not the Liberty team we’ve seen the last couple of years. Defensively, the Flames are not very good and as a loss at Kennesaw State shows, they can lose on the road to anyone. I expect Sam Houston to take care of business here and hope for the best Saturday.

PICK: Sam Houston State (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points, or win outright

SATURDAY, NOV. 30

Kansas @ Baylor (noon, ESPN2)

It’s been a month for KU. The stretch began with a gutting loss to rival K-State, before the Jayhawks ripped off three straight wins over Iowa State, BYU and Colorado — each of whom controlled its fate to get to the Big 12 Championship Game. Now, a win away from bowl eligibility, KU heads to Waco to face red-hot Baylor, which has won five straight since losing three straight to CU, ISU and BYU. I would think a Dave Aranda-led team would be able to focus on and shut down the run game. Stop Devin Neal, and Baylor should be able to pick up its eighth win of the season.

PICK: Baylor (+1.5) to lose by fewer than 1.5 points, or win outright

Houston @ No. 19 BYU (10:15 p.m., ESPN)

Depending on the situation, this game could mean everything or nothing for BYU. If it means everything, we’ll probably see a 13.5 or 14, or maybe more against a Houston team that's just playing out the string and has no bowl hopes after last week’s loss. But I don’t see Willie Fritz’s bunch as one to lay down here. He’s in Year 1 of changing a culture and building something. Houston’s defense has played pretty well much of the season and BYU’s record is a little inflated, given the close game success for much of it.

PICK: Houston (+13) to lose by fewer than 13 points, or win outright

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Miami OH +120

Minnesota +120

Vanderbilt +350

Syracuse +340

Houston +425

Oklahoma +190

Baylor +105

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He’s a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

