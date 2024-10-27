College Football 2024 college football rankings: Oregon, Indiana keep rolling; Texas A&M enters top 10 Updated Oct. 27, 2024 2:38 a.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

In a season that feels fit for teams who have proven to be good in the College Football Playoff era, but not quite good enough to be one of the teams invited into what was a four-team tournament, it's not perennial powers like Ole Miss, Wisconsin, USC and Florida who are taking advantage of the expanded field.

Instead, it's the Indiana Hoosiers.

With respect to BYU and Iowa State , this Indiana program would be the most surprising entrant into the 12-team CFP field this season.

Indiana is 8-0. Indiana has won nine games just twice in program history (1945, 1967). Indiana is two wins away from winning 10 games for the first time ever. And yes, Indiana has four games left to do it.

With Oregon looking like not only the top team in the Big Ten, but in the entire country, it's Indiana who has shown to be the biggest challenge to the Ducks, along with Ohio State and Penn State .

With that, here's a look at my top 25 rankings following Week 9 of the college football season:

1. Oregon (8-0)

Week 9 result: Defeated Illinois, 38-9

Since defeating Ohio State, 32-31, back in Week 7, the Ducks have outscored opponents 73-9. Quarterback Dillon Gabriel threw for 391 yards and three touchdowns, while also adding a rushing score in the Ducks' win.

2. Georgia (6-1)

Week 9 result: Idle

3. Ohio State (6-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated Nebraska, 21-17

The Buckeyes needed to mount a fourth-quarter comeback to defeat the Huskers and stay alive in the chase for a Big Ten title. Wideout Jeremiah Smith tied Cris Carter's freshman record for touchdowns with eight, hauling in a 60-yard TD in the victory.

Will Howard links up with Jeremiah Smith for a 60-yard TD, extending Ohio State's lead over Nebraska

4. Penn State (7-0)

Week 9 result: Defeated Wisconsin, 28-13

The Nittany Lions trailed Wisconsin 10-7 at halftime. Following a 90-yard TD-scoring drive, PSU managed just 45 yards on its next 14 offensive plays. Drew Allar was forced to leave the game in the first half due to injury and did not return in the second half.

That didn't stop Penn State's defense from imposing its will. The Nittany Lions retook the lead on a pick-six and backup QB Beau Pribula saw the Lions through to the end.

5. Texas (7-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated Vanderbilt, 27-24

Quinn Ewers completed 27 of 37 passes for 288 yards with three touchdowns and two interceptions in the win. The Longhorns staved off a second-half comeback attempt by the Commodores, who have yet to play a game against a Power 4 opponent that did not end as a one-score game.

6. Miami (Fla.) (8-0)

Week 9 result: Defeated Florida State, 36-14

Despite the first ho-hum game of the season from Heisman contender Cam Ward — 22-of-35 for 208 yards with zero passing touchdowns — the Miami Hurricanes cruised to a win against rival FSU. Running back Damien Martinez needed just 15 carries to rush for 148 yards with two touchdowns.

7. Clemson (6-1)

Week 9 result: Idle

8. Iowa State (7-0)

Week 9 result: Idle

9. BYU (8-0)

Week 9 result: Defeated UCF, 37-24

The Cougars never trailed the Knights in this one. BYU running back LJ Martin rushed for 101 yards in the win. Martin has rushed for 100-plus yards in consecutive games for the first time this year. This season marks just the second time since 1990 that BYU has begun its season 8-0.

10. Texas A&M (7-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated LSU, 38-23

Trailing 17-7 in the third quarter, Mike Elko felt like he needed a change. He called on Marcel Reed, hoping the dual-threat signal-caller could provide a spark to the offense, and that's exactly what he did. Reed came off the bench to run for three second-half touchdowns and lead the Aggies to an impressive win and keep their undefeated record in SEC play intact.

11. Tennessee (6-1)

Week 9 result: Idle

12. Indiana (8-0)

Week 9 result: Defeated Washington, 31-17

Indiana is 8-0.

Indiana could win nine games for just the third time in its history, and 10 games for the first time ever.

And Indiana has four games to do it.

13. Notre Dame (7-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated Navy, 51-14

The Fighting Irish put together a definitive statement win against a previously-undefeated opponent. Jeremiyah Love rushed for 102 yards with two touchdowns on just 12 carries.

14. Alabama (6-2)

Week 9 result: Defeated Missouri, 34-0

The Tide bounced back from their loss to Tennessee to reclaim their defensive swagger with a shutout victory. In doing so, they dashed Mizzou's hopes of earning a spot in the SEC title game and the College Football Playoff. Jamarion Miller rushed for two touchdowns in the win.

15. LSU (6-2)

Week 9 result: Lost to Texas A&M, 38-23

Garrett Nussmeier threw three picks after halftime and the Tigers' defense couldn't stop A&M QB Marcel Reed on the ground. Nussmeier finished the game with 405 yards and two touchdowns with a career-high three interceptions.

16. Boise State (6-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated UNLV, 29-24

Though Ashton Jeanty was held to just 128 rushing yards rushing on 33 carries, the Broncos wore down the Rebels. The Broncos' defense sacked Hajj-Malik Williams six times and recorded an interception in the win.

17. Kansas State (7-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated Kansas, 29-27

Avery Johnson threw for 253 yards and two touchdowns, while also adding 67 yards and a score on the ground. The Wildcats' defense came up big in the end, stopping Kansas on fourth down to keep their CFP chances alive and secure their 16th straight win over their biggest rival.

18. Pitt (7-0)

Week 9 result: Defeated Syracuse, 41-13

The Panthers picked off Syracuse QB Kyle McCord five times, including three pick-sixes in the first half. Pat Narduzzi has this team playing elite-level defense as they improved to 7-0 on the season.

19. Missouri (6-2)

Week 9 result: Lost to Alabama, 34-0

After losing quarterback Brady Cook with just a few minutes left to play in the first half, backup Drew Pyne struggled against the Alabama defense. He completed just 6 of 12 passes for 42 yards with three interceptions.

20. Ole Miss (6-2)

Week 9 result: Defeated Oklahoma, 26-14

Without Tre Harris, the Rebels struggled to find an offensive catalyst, but their defense managed nine sacks and two turnovers against the Sooners.

21. SMU (7-1)

Week 9 result: Defeated Duke, 28-27

Another week, another win for the Mustangs. They have now won five in a row, with this win coming against a good Duke team in overtime. Brashard Smith led the way on the ground with 117 yards and a pair of touchdowns.

22. Army (7-0)

Week 9 result: Idle

23. Illinois (6-2)

Week 9 result: Lost to Oregon, 38-9

The Illini struggled offensively in this game. Despite earning their way to the Oregon 2-yard line to open the second half, the Illini turned the ball over on downs.

24. Colorado (6-2)

Week 9 result: Defeated Cincinnati, 34-23

Just like it has been so many times this season, it was the Shedeur Sanders and Travis Hunter show on Saturday night in Boulder. Sanders completed 25 of 30 passes for 323 yards and two touchdowns, both of which went to Hunter, who finished with a game-high nine catches for 153 yards. With the victory, Coach Prime's Buffs became bowl eligible.

25. Navy (6-1)

Week 9 result: Lost to Notre Dame, 51-14

Navy turned it over six times on Saturday in its loss to Notre Dame. This is the type of game where you throw out the tape and move on. This team is still undefeated in conference play.

RJ Young is a national college football writer and analyst for FOX Sports and the host of the podcast "The Number One College Football Show." Follow him at @RJ_Young .

