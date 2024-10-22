College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 9: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
College Football

2024 College Football odds Week 9: Lines, spreads for best games of the week

Published Oct. 22, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 9.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 22.

2024 College Football Week 9 Odds

(All times ET)

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Rutgers @ USC (11 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

Sat 3:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RUTG
USC Trojans
USC

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Nebraska @ No. 4 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -25.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Ohio State -3200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.31 total); Nebraska +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB
4
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU

No. 12 Notre Dame @ No. 24 Navy (noon, ABC)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
24
Navy Midshipmen
NAVY

Washington @ No. 13 Indiana (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Indiana -6.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -230 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Washington +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Washington Huskies
WASH
13
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

No. 20 Illinois @ No. 1 Oregon (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Oregon -21.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -1650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.61 total); Illinois +950 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $105 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
CBS
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
20
Illinois Fighting Illini
ILL
1
Oregon Ducks
ORE

No. 11 BYU @ UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UCF -1 (UCF favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise BYU covers)
Moneyline: UCF -115 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); BYU -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
11
BYU Cougars
BYU
UCF Knights
UCF

No. 21 Missouri @ No. 15 Alabama (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -13.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Missouri +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
21
Missouri Tigers
MIZZOU
15
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA

Northwestern @ Iowa (3:30 p.m, BTN)

Point spread: Iowa -14 (Iowa favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Iowa -625 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Northwestern +455 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Northwestern Wildcats
NU
Iowa Hawkeyes
IOWA

Maryland @ Minnesota (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Minnesota -4 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: Minnesota -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Maryland +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Maryland Terrapins
MD
Minnesota Golden Gophers
MINN

Texas Tech @ TCU (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: TCU -6.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)
Moneyline: TCU -230 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Texas Tech +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Texas Tech Red Raiders
TEXTCH
TCU Horned Frogs
TCU

No. 5 Texas @ No. 25 Vanderbilt (4:15 p.m., SEC/ESPN Network)

Point spread: Texas -18.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)
Moneyline: Texas -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Vanderbilt +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 8:15 PM
SECN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS
25
Vanderbilt Commodores
VANDY

West Virginia @ Arizona (6 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Arizona -3 (Arizona favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Arizona -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); West Virginia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ

No. 8 LSU @ No. 14 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)
Moneyline: Texas A&M -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); LSU +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
LSU Tigers
LSU
14
Texas A&M Aggies
TXA&M

Michigan State @ Michigan (7:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Michigan -4 (Michigan favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)
Moneyline: Michigan -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Michigan State +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Michigan State Spartans
MSU
Michigan Wolverines
MICH

