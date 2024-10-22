College Football 2024 College Football odds Week 9: Lines, spreads for best games of the week Published Oct. 22, 2024 5:37 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

It's time to dive into college football Week 9.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 22.

2024 College Football Week 9 Odds

(All times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

FRIDAY, OCT. 25

Rutgers @ USC (11 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

SATURDAY, OCT. 26

Nebraska @ No. 4 Ohio State (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Ohio State -25.5 (Ohio State favored to win by more than 25.5 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)

Moneyline: Ohio State -3200 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.31 total); Nebraska +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 12 Notre Dame @ No. 24 Navy (noon, ABC)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

Washington @ No. 13 Indiana (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Indiana -6.5 (Indiana favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Washington covers)

Moneyline: Indiana -230 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Washington +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 20 Illinois @ No. 1 Oregon (3:30 p.m., CBS)

Point spread: Oregon -21.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Illinois covers)

Moneyline: Oregon -1650 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.61 total); Illinois +950 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $105 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 11 BYU @ UCF (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: UCF -1 (UCF favored to win by more than 1 point, otherwise BYU covers)

Moneyline: UCF -115 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $18.70 total); BYU -105 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $19.52 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

No. 21 Missouri @ No. 15 Alabama (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -13.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 13.5 points, otherwise Missouri covers)

Moneyline: Alabama -500 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12 total); Missouri +380 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $48 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Northwestern @ Iowa (3:30 p.m, BTN)

Point spread: Iowa -14 (Iowa favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)

Moneyline: Iowa -625 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.60 total); Northwestern +455 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $55.50 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 37.5 points scored by both teams combined

Maryland @ Minnesota (3:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Minnesota -4 (Minnesota favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Maryland covers)

Moneyline: Minnesota -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Maryland +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 45.5 points scored by both teams combined

Texas Tech @ TCU (3:30 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: TCU -6.5 (TCU favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Texas Tech covers)

Moneyline: TCU -230 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.35 total); Texas Tech +190 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $29 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 66.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 5 Texas @ No. 25 Vanderbilt (4:15 p.m., SEC/ESPN Network)

Point spread: Texas -18.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 18.5 points, otherwise Vanderbilt covers)

Moneyline: Texas -1100 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.91 total); Vanderbilt +700 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53 points scored by both teams combined

West Virginia @ Arizona (6 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Arizona -3 (Arizona favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)

Moneyline: Arizona -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); West Virginia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 LSU @ No. 14 Texas A&M (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas A&M -2.5 (Texas A&M favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise LSU covers)

Moneyline: Texas A&M -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); LSU +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 53.5 points scored by both teams combined

Michigan State @ Michigan (7:30 p.m., BTN)

Point spread: Michigan -4 (Michigan favored to win by more than 4 points, otherwise Michigan State covers)

Moneyline: Michigan -170 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.88 total); Michigan State +142 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24.20 total)

Total scoring Over/Under: 40.5 points scored by both teams combined

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share