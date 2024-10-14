College Football
2024 College Football odds Week 8: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
College Football

2024 College Football odds Week 8: Lines, spreads for best games of the week

Updated Oct. 14, 2024 4:35 p.m. ET

It's time to dive into college football Week 8.

Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 14.

2024 College Football Week 8 Odds

(All times ET)

ADVERTISEMENT

FRIDAY, OCT. 18

No. 2 Oregon @ Purdue (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Oregon -27.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -3400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.31 total); Purdue +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 12:00 AM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
2
Oregon Ducks
ORE
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR

SATURDAY, OCT. 19

No. 6 Miami @ Louisville (noon, ABC)

Point spread: Miami -3.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Miami -185 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Louisville +154 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
6
Miami (FL) Hurricanes
MIA
Louisville Cardinals
LOU

Virginia @ No. 10 Clemson (noon, ACC Network)

Point spread: Clemson -21.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -1350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.74 total); Virginia +800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
ACCN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Virginia Cavaliers
UVA
10
Clemson Tigers
CLEM

Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Indiana -7 (Indiana favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Nebraska +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Nebraska Cornhuskers
NEB
16
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

Wisconsin @ Northwestern (noon, BTN)

Point spread: Wisconsin -6.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Northwestern +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Wisconsin Badgers
WIS
Northwestern Wildcats
NU

UCLA @ Rutgers (noon, FS1)

Point spread: No line available at DraftKings

Sat 4:00 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UCLA Bruins
UCLA
Rutgers Scarlet Knights
RUTG

No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Alabama -2.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Tennessee +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
Alabama Crimson Tide
ALA
11
Tennessee Volunteers
TENN

No. 12 Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: Notre Dame -11.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -425 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Georgia Tech +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 7:30 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
12
Notre Dame Fighting Irish
ND
Georgia Tech Yellow Jackets
GT

USC @ Maryland (4 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: USC -7.5 (USC favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: USC -270 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Maryland +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined

No. 8 LSU @ Arkansas (7 p.m., ESPN)

Point spread: LSU -3 (LSU favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: LSU -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Arkansas +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
LSU Tigers
LSU
Arkansas Razorbacks
ARK

No. 5 Georgia @ No. 1 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)

Point spread: Texas -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Georgia covers)
Moneyline: Texas -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Georgia +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
ABC
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
5
Georgia Bulldogs
UGA
1
Texas Longhorns
TEXAS

UCF @ No. 9 Iowa State (7:30 p.m., FS1)

Point spread: Iowa State -14 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise UCF covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); UCF +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
UCF Knights
UCF
9
Iowa State Cyclones
IOWAST

No. 17 Kansas State @ West Virginia (7:30 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)

Point spread: Kansas State -3 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); West Virginia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA FB
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
17
Kansas State Wildcats
K-STATE
West Virginia Mountaineers
WVU

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Football Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: AP Top 25: Texas on top, Army and Navy ranked for first time since 1960

AP Top 25: Texas on top, Army and Navy ranked for first time since 1960

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and Tournaments2024 MLB Playoff Bracket Image 2024 MLB Playoff Bracket2024 NFL Power Rankings Image 2024 NFL Power Rankings2024 World Series Image 2024 World Series
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2024 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes