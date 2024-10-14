2024 College Football odds Week 8: Lines, spreads for best games of the week
It's time to dive into college football Week 8.
Let's check out the lines for some of the marquee matchups at DraftKings Sportsbook as of Oct 14.
2024 College Football Week 8 Odds
(All times ET)
FRIDAY, OCT. 18
No. 2 Oregon @ Purdue (8 p.m., FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Oregon -27.5 (Oregon favored to win by more than 27.5 points, otherwise Purdue covers)
Moneyline: Oregon -3400 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.31 total); Purdue +1400 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $150 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 58.5 points scored by both teams combined
SATURDAY, OCT. 19
No. 6 Miami @ Louisville (noon, ABC)
Point spread: Miami -3.5 (Miami favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Louisville covers)
Moneyline: Miami -185 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $15.41 total); Louisville +154 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $25.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 61 points scored by both teams combined
Virginia @ No. 10 Clemson (noon, ACC Network)
Point spread: Clemson -21.5 (Clemson favored to win by more than 21.5 points, otherwise Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Clemson -1350 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $10.74 total); Virginia +800 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 57.5 points scored by both teams combined
Nebraska @ No. 16 Indiana (noon, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Indiana -7 (Indiana favored to win by more than 7 points, otherwise Nebraska covers)
Moneyline: Indiana -250 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14 total); Nebraska +205 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $30.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 50.5 points scored by both teams combined
Wisconsin @ Northwestern (noon, BTN)
Point spread: Wisconsin -6.5 (Wisconsin favored to win by more than 6.5 points, otherwise Northwestern covers)
Moneyline: Wisconsin -245 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $14.08 total); Northwestern +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 41 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: No line available at DraftKings
No. 7 Alabama @ No. 11 Tennessee (3:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Alabama -2.5 (Alabama favored to win by more than 2.5 points, otherwise Tennessee covers)
Moneyline: Alabama -135 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.41 total); Tennessee +114 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $21.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
No. 12 Notre Dame @ Georgia Tech (3:30 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: Notre Dame -11.5 (Notre Dame favored to win by more than 11.5 points, otherwise Georgia Tech covers)
Moneyline: Notre Dame -425 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $12.35 total); Georgia Tech +210 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $31 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 49.5 points scored by both teams combined
Point spread: USC -7.5 (USC favored to win by more than 7.5 points, otherwise Maryland covers)
Moneyline: USC -270 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $13.70 total); Maryland +220 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 8 LSU @ Arkansas (7 p.m., ESPN)
Point spread: LSU -3 (LSU favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise Arkansas covers)
Moneyline: LSU -142 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $17.04 total); Arkansas +120 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 55 points scored by both teams combined
No. 5 Georgia @ No. 1 Texas (7:30 p.m., ABC)
Point spread: Texas -3.5 (Texas favored to win by more than 3.5 points, otherwise Georgia covers)
Moneyline: Texas -166 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.02 total); Georgia +140 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 56 points scored by both teams combined
UCF @ No. 9 Iowa State (7:30 p.m., FS1)
Point spread: Iowa State -14 (Iowa State favored to win by more than 14 points, otherwise UCF covers)
Moneyline: Iowa State -575 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $11.74 total); UCF +425 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $52.50 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 48.5 points scored by both teams combined
No. 17 Kansas State @ West Virginia (7:30 p.m, FOX and FOX Sports app)
Point spread: Kansas State -3 (Kansas State favored to win by more than 3 points, otherwise West Virginia covers)
Moneyline: Kansas State -148 favorite to win (bet $10 to win $16.76 total); West Virginia +124 underdog to win (bet $10 to win $22.40 total)
Total scoring Over/Under: 54.5 points scored by both teams combined
Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!
-
2024 college football rankings: Oregon takes top spot after win over Ohio State
2024 Heisman Watch: Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel sit atop leaderboard
Texas players plant flag through Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey following win
-
Penn State's perfect season remains intact after 'resilient' win over USC
Colorado's Travis Hunter leaves game vs. KSU with apparent shoulder injury
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
-
Alabama overcomes botched onside recovery to beat South Carolina, 27-25
North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty favored, Dillon Gabriel surges
-
2024 college football rankings: Oregon takes top spot after win over Ohio State
2024 Heisman Watch: Ashton Jeanty, Dillon Gabriel sit atop leaderboard
Texas players plant flag through Baker Mayfield Oklahoma jersey following win
-
Penn State's perfect season remains intact after 'resilient' win over USC
Colorado's Travis Hunter leaves game vs. KSU with apparent shoulder injury
Dillon Gabriel rallies No. 3 Oregon past No. 2 Ohio State, 32-31
-
Alabama overcomes botched onside recovery to beat South Carolina, 27-25
North Carolina football player Tylee Craft dies from rare lung cancer at 23
2024 Heisman Trophy odds: Ashton Jeanty favored, Dillon Gabriel surges