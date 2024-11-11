College Football 2024 Big Ten Power Rankings: Oregon, Ohio State keep hold on top through Week 11 Updated Nov. 11, 2024 5:24 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

All four high-end teams in this year's Big Ten race emerged from Week 11 unscathed, with three of them prevailing in lopsided fashion as Oregon, Ohio State and Penn State battered their respective opponents, and the fourth — then-No. 8 Indiana — squeaking through its most difficult test of the season against Michigan.

That set the stage for what should be a monumental showdown between the unbeaten Hoosiers and the one-loss Buckeyes on Nov. 23, assuming Ohio State can handle its business in something of a novelty game against Northwestern at Wrigley Field later this week.

The rest of the conference has transformed into a massive logjam that features 11 teams within one game of each other in the loss column, from Iowa in fourth place to Northwestern in 15th place. USC, Maryland and Purdue are the only stragglers with more than four Big Ten losses thus far — and the Trojans were once ranked among the top 11 teams in the country.

With all that in mind, here's a fresh batch of Big Ten Power Rankings following Week 11:

1. Oregon (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten)

Result: 39-18 home win over Maryland

In a reflection of just how long quarterback Dillon Gabriel has been playing college football, the sixth-year transfer from UCF and Oklahoma broke the NCAA record for career touchdowns in a comfortable victory against Maryland. Gabriel, who will turn 24 before the conclusion of this year's College Football Playoff, eclipsed the mark of 178 career scores set by former Houston quarterback Case Keenum from 2007-11. The record-breaking touchdown came on something of a trick play midway through the third quarter, in which Gabriel threw to offensive lineman Gernorris Wilson. Gabriel completed 23 of 34 passes for 183 yards and three touchdowns, the third time he's tossed three scores in a game this season. A balanced offensive performance saw the Ducks complement Gabriel's aerial exploits with 180 rushing yards and one additional score. Oregon's defense limited the Terrapins to 83 rushing yards on 31 attempts (2.7 yards per carry) and forced three turnovers in a game it led 29-10 at the end of the third quarter. The Ducks travel to Wisconsin later this week.

2. Ohio State (8-1, 5-1 Big Ten)

Result: 45-0 home win over Purdue

The Buckeyes turned in arguably their most complete performance of the season on Saturday in thorough repudiation of Purdue. And while Ohio State skeptics will point toward the Boilermakers' eight consecutive losses as reasons why the victory was less than impressive, the comprehensive nature of the dominance was certainly noteworthy. An offense led by quarterback Will Howard (21-of-26, 260 yards, 3 TDs) and tailback TreVeyon Henderson (six carries, 85 yards, 1 TD) converted seven of 14 times on third and fourth down combined while displaying ruthless efficiency in the red zone. A defense that held Purdue to just 206 yards of total offense produced four sacks, one interception and an 11-yard fumble return touchdown by edge rusher Jack Sawyer that stretched the lead to 38-0 late in the third quarter. A special teams unit that has been harshly — but fairly — criticized over the last few seasons chipped in with a blocked punt that gave Ohio State the ball deep in Purdue territory. This was the Buckeyes' first shutout of a Big Ten opponent since blanking Rutgers, 56-0, on Sept. 30, 2017. They'll travel to Wrigley Field for a date with Northwestern on Saturday.

3. Indiana (10-0 overall, 7-0 Big Ten)

Result: 20-15 home win over Michigan

The résumé for first-year head coach Curt Cignetti and his team remained unblemished after Indiana gutted through a narrow home win over Michigan on Saturday, but the Hoosiers certainly gave their critics plenty of reasons to wonder just how good they really are. Quarterback Kurtis Rourke, who played brilliantly in his return from minor thumb surgery two weeks ago, was under constant pressure from the Wolverines as defensive coordinator Don "Wink" Martindale peppered Indiana with an array of blitzes that pierced the offensive line. Though he threw for 206 yards and two scores, Rourke finished with his lowest completion percentage of the season (60.7%) and tossed just his second interception since Sept. 28. A rushing attack that is still averaging north of 175 yards per game managed only 40 yards on 28 carries against Michigan. And wide receiver Elijah Sarratt, a transfer from James Madison who leads the team in catches, receiving yards and touchdowns, made two critical drops that nearly cost Indiana the game. But the Hoosiers' defense played valiantly by smothering Michigan's rushing attack to the tune of 2 yards per carry on 34 attempts and only surrendering one touchdown on three red-zone chances for the Wolverines. Cignetti's team will enjoy a bye week before taking on Ohio State on Nov. 23.

4. Penn State (8-1 overall, 5-1 Big Ten)

Result: 35-6 home win over Washington

Any concern about whether the Nittany Lions would still be reeling from last week's humbling loss to then-No. 4 Ohio State were quickly erased when Penn State scored touchdowns on its four possessions against Washington to turn its annual White Out game into a demolition. The Nittany Lions led 28-0 at halftime and were never threatened in the second half as they crept closer to earning a potential berth in this year's expanded College Football Playoff. Tight end Tyler Warren continued his exemplary season by catching eight passes for 75 yards and also rushing for two touchdowns as a change-of-pace option in the Penn State backfield. He provided some punch for a rushing attack that churned out 266 yards and four touchdowns overall, with three different players gaining at least 45 yards on the ground. Defensively, the Nittany Lions limited Washington to just 193 yards of total offense and only four third-down conversions on 13 attempts. Penn State now ranks fourth nationally in total defense (269.3 yards per game) and eight nationally in scoring defense (14 points per game).

5. Minnesota (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten)

Result: 26-19 road loss to Rutgers

With so many of the middle-tier Big Ten teams losing or not playing this week, Minnesota remains fifth in our Big Ten Power Rankings despite a disappointing setback to Rutgers. The Gophers led 16-14 at the start of the fourth quarter before a critical fumble by tight end Jameson Geers deep in his own territory began turning the tide toward the Scarlet Knights, who needed just two plays to reach the end zone. Rutgers never trailed from that point forward. Minnesota entered the weekend having averaged 28.4 points per game over its last five games before stumbling to its lowest point total since Sept. 21. The rushing attack produced just 35 yards and one touchdown on 19 carries (1.8 yards per attempt) as quarterback Max Brosmer shouldered most of the offensive responsibility. But Brosmer only completed 27 of 45 passes (60%) for 262 yards and one touchdown while being sacked four times, including once for a safety. His longest connection was a 22-yard pass to wide receiver Daniel Jackson. Minnesota, which has still won four of its last five games, now has two weeks to prepare for a difficult trip to Penn State on Nov. 23.

6. Illinois (6-3 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Illini climbed one spot in our Big Ten Power Rankings simply by remaining idle over the weekend as nearly everyone around them in the league standings suffered defeats. Head coach Bret Bielema's team entered its bye week having dropped two in a row to No. 1 Oregon and Minnesota, but has a manageable finish against Michigan State (home), Rutgers (away) and Northwestern (away). It's still possible for Illinois to reach nine wins for the first time since 2007.

7. UCLA (4-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Result: 20-17 home win over Iowa

Aside from Indiana and Oregon, who have both won 10 consecutive games to begin the season, no team in the Big Ten is enjoying a longer winning streak than UCLA. The resurgent Bruins continue to display significant improvement following a five-game losing skid earlier in the year and earned their third straight victory by handling Iowa in the Rose Bowl on Friday night. Head coach DeShaun Foster's team trailed 10-0 at the end of the first quarter before scoring 17 unanswered points in the second and producing a late field goal in the fourth to secure the win. That UCLA ground out more than 5 yards per carry against a stout Iowa rushing defense was a feather in the cap for Foster, who himself is an ex-Bruin running back. Tailback T.J. Harden carried 20 times for 125 yards — both of which are season-high totals — as UCLA finished with a massive advantage of plus-15 minutes in time of possession. The Bruins should have a good chance of extending their winning ways on Friday night against a Washington team that has dropped four of its last six games.

8. Iowa (6-4 overall, 4-3 Big Ten)

Result: 20-17 road loss to UCLA

It was strength on strength in the Rose Bowl on Friday night when Iowa tailback Kaleb Johnson, who entered as the nation's second-leading rusher, faced a UCLA defense that had only surrendered more than 150 rushing yards to one opponent all season: Oregon. And when push came to shove, the Bruins imposed their will on the Hawkeyes in impressive fashion. Johnson was limited to a season-low 49 yards and a touchdown on 18 carries as an Iowa offense known for pounding the football between the tackles was thoroughly stifled. The passing attack didn't fare much better as quarterbacks Brendan Sullivan and Jackson Stratton combined to complete nine of 15 passes for 185 yards, zero touchdowns and two interceptions, both of which belonged to the former. Sullivan also lost a fumble as the Hawkeyes finished with three total turnovers, canceling out the three takeaways its own defense had created. Iowa will now have a week off before finishing against Maryland (away) and Nebraska (home). Outside of the pandemic-shortened 2020 campaign, head coach Kirk Ferentz hasn't won fewer than eight games in a season since 2014.

9. Wisconsin (5-4 overall, 3-3 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Badgers were in desperate need of a reset following lopsided losses to then-No. 3 Penn State (28-13) and Iowa (42-10) that felt dishearteningly uncompetitive at times. Quarterback Braedyn Locke has thrown at least one interception in six straight games and matched his season-high with two picks in the loss to Iowa. That has contributed to the Badgers' overall turnover margin of minus-5, which is tied for 102nd in the country. They host No. 1 Oregon this weekend.

10. Michigan (5-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Result: 20-15 road loss to No. 8 Indiana

There are different prisms through which Michigan's defeat at Indiana can be viewed. On one hand, the Wolverines lost to the Hoosiers for just the second time since 1988 as head coach Sherrone Moore exhibited horrendous clock management in the waning moments that negatively impacted his team's chance to win. On the other hand, Indiana had beaten every team on its schedule by at least 14 points before Michigan pushed the Hoosiers to the brink in a game that could have gone either way. The Wolverines' defense performed brilliantly in holding an explosive Indiana offense 27 points below its season average and only allowing 246 total yards. But the Michigan offense only managed 69 rushing yards on 34 carries (2 yards per attempt) as neither Donovan Edwards nor Kalel Mullings could find room between the tackles. The play calling from offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell was both basic and predictable, especially when change-of-pace quarterback Alex Orji entered the game in short-yardage situations. Michigan has a week off before hosting Northwestern on Nov. 23.

Sherrone Moore exhibited horrendous clock management in the waning moments that negatively impacted his team's chance to beat Indiana. (Photo by James Black/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

11. Rutgers (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: 26-19 home win over Minnesota

What a turnaround for Rutgers' defense. The Scarlet Knights had been gashed by Wisconsin (42 points), UCLA (35 points) and USC (42 points) in their last three games — all of which were losses — before bouncing back from their bye week with a vice-like performance against Minnesota, one of the hottest teams in the Big Ten. Defensive coordinator Joe Harasymiak's unit blanketed the Gophers' rushing attack by limiting starting tailback Darius Taylor to 28 yards and a touchdown on 10 attempts. Rutgers also limited quarterback Max Brosmer to a 60% completion rate on a season-high 45 passes and never gave up a catch longer than 22 yards. On the opposite side of the ball, Scarlet Knights quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis matched a season-high with three touchdown passes — the first time this year he's thrown for multiple scores against a Power-4 opponent. Rutgers travels to Maryland this weekend for a game between two teams in the bottom third of the league standings.

12. Nebraska (5-4 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

With Nebraska having lost three consecutive games and slipping to No. 96 in total offense, head coach Matt Rhule made a significant change to his coaching staff ahead of Saturday's trip to USC. Rhule hired former Houston and West Virginia head coach Dana Holgorsen as an offensive consultant during the team's bye week before quickly promoting him to offensive coordinator and play caller for the remainder of the season, supplanting Marcus Satterfield in that role. With a difficult finishing stretch against USC (away), Wisconsin (home) and Iowa (away), the Cornhuskers are in danger of failing to qualify for the postseason after beginning the year 5-1 overall.

13. Washington (5-5 overall, 3-4 Big Ten)

Result: 35-6 road loss to No. 6 Penn State

Washington wasn't the first team to fall victim to the White Out environment at Beaver Stadium, where more than 110,000 crammed into the building on Saturday night, and it certainly won't be the last. But that doesn't make the nature of the Huskies' performance any less frustrating, as starting quarterback Will Rogers was benched after completing 10 of 13 passes for just 59 yards and an interception. His backup, Demond Williams, didn't fare much better by only completing six of 10 passes for 60 yards. Neither player produced a touchdown. Washington's defense wasn't much better as the Nittany Lions rumbled for 266 rushing yards and four rushing touchdowns while converting 10 of 14 times on third and fourth down combined. Head coach Jedd Fisch's team hasn't won consecutive games since the opening two weeks of the season. Washington hosts UCLA on Friday night.

14. Michigan State (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Spartans had plenty to address during their bye week amid a humbling stretch of five losses in six games, with three of those five defeats coming by at least 21 points. Head coach Jonathan Smith is overseeing a group that now ranks 104th in total offense (345.8 yards per game) and has only eclipsed 20 points in a game once since mid-September. No team in the Big Ten has a worse turnover margin (minus-9) than Michigan State has this season. The Spartans travel to Illinois this weekend before hosting Purdue and Rutgers to end the year.

15. USC (4-5 overall, 2-5 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

With four losses in his last five games, USC head coach Lincoln Riley knew something had to change coming out of the bye week before a difficult finishing kick against Nebraska (home), UCLA (away) and No. 10 Notre Dame (home). And that's why Riley decided to make a move at quarterback: He benched starter Miller Moss, who had thrown nine interceptions in the last seven games, including a season-high three in the loss to Washington on Nov. 2, and replaced him with UNLV transfer Jayden Maiava. This will be the first significant action of the season for the sophomore Maiava, who threw for 3,085 yards with 17 touchdowns and 10 interceptions with the Rebels in 2023.

16. Northwestern (4-5 overall, 2-4 Big Ten)

Result: Idle

The Wildcats snapped a two-game losing streak by scoring an overtime victory over Purdue on Nov. 2 to breathe some life back into the program amid a difficult stretch of four defeats in six games overall. Still, it's unlikely Northwestern will reach a bowl game this season given the incredibly difficult trio of games remaining on its schedule. Head coach David Braun and his team have the ninth-toughest finish in the country, according to Pro Football Focus, with games against No. 2 Ohio State (neutral), Michigan (away) and Illinois (home).

17. Maryland (4-5 overall, 1-5 Big Ten)

Result: 39-18 road loss to No. 1 Oregon

Head coach Mike Locksley did an excellent job in leading Maryland to bowl games each of the last three seasons, but there's a strong chance that streak will be snapped in 2024. The Terrapins have dropped four of their last five games to sink to 17th in the Big Ten standings and will need to win two of their final three just to reach a bowl. They host Rutgers and Iowa in the next two weeks before finishing on the road against No. 6 Penn State.

18. Purdue (1-8 overall, 0-6 Big Ten)

Result: 45-0 road loss to No. 2 Ohio State

There's not much left to say about Purdue at this point. Head coach Ryan Walters' team has dropped eight in a row after a season-opening win against Indiana State, and the Boilermakers still have two top-10 teams on their schedule in No. 6 Penn State (home) and No. 8 Indiana (away). It doesn't seem like the blowout losses will be ending any time soon.

Michael Cohen covers college football and basketball for FOX Sports with an emphasis on the Big Ten. Follow him at @Michael_Cohen13.

