College Football 2023 College Football Week 3 predictions, best bets by Chris 'The Bear' Fallica Updated Sep. 13, 2023 8:17 p.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

"Bear Bets" are real wagers that Chris "The Bear" Fallica is actually making.

Week 3 of the college football season is here, and I like several underdogs to bark this weekend.

A new episode of my digital show and podcast will be posted Thursday! Just as a reminder, college football-focused episodes — presented by Big Noon Kickoff — will be released on Thursdays, with an NFL-themed episode dropping on Fridays.

RELATED: RJ Young's top 5 freshmen after Week 2

ADVERTISEMENT

As for betting on the weekly slate, I will share my best bets and gambling nuggets (Bear Bytes) with you throughout the season in this space. So, if you are looking to throw a few bucks down on the big games, I've got you covered.

Let's have some fun and, hopefully, make some money.

Here are my favorite wagers for Week 3.

Is it true Colorado coach Deion Sanders has no NFL aspirations? Joel Klatt joins Colin Cowherd to discuss if Klatt sees a future for both Deion Sanders his son, Shedeur, in the NFL.

Last week: 2-5 (4-8 season)

(All times ET Saturday)

No. 7 Penn State at Illinois (noon, FOX and FOX Sports App)

There isn't much on paper to like about Illinois' first two games. The Illini were very fortunate to beat Toledo and were never in the game at Kansas, as it was 28-7 at the half and 34-7 in the third quarter.

It was expected Illinois' defense might take a step back this year and it has. But conference road games can be tricky, especially against teams coming off a poor performance.

This will be Drew Allar's first road start and the Nittany Lions as a whole have had trouble lately with their first road game of the season — last year it needed some help from Purdue coach Jeff Brohm in a 35-31 comeback win against the Boilermakers. In 2021, it beat a down Wisconsin team by six points, and in 2020 lost at Indiana in overtime.

Penn State is better and should win, but I expect Illinois to play its best game of the season here. Is it enough to hang in there? We'll find out.

PICK: Illinois (+15) to lose by fewer than 15 points (or win outright)

Iowa State at Ohio, noon, ESPNU

Both teams appear to have offensive problems. The Cyclones managed just 250 yards in the opener vs. Northern Iowa, then came back with just 290 in the loss to Iowa, which also featured a pick-six.

Quarterback Kurtis Rourke should continue to get better after being hurt at San Diego State, then returning last week in the upset win over FAU.

This is a rare chance for a MAC team to host a Power 5 opponent and the Bobcats' defense has looked good vs. the Aztecs and Owls. Good enough where it continues Iowa State's offensive struggles and puts itself in a great position to win outright.

PICK: Ohio (+3) to lose by fewer than 3 points (or win outright)

Syracuse at Purdue, 7:30 p.m., NBC

Not sure why the Boilermakers are a home 'dog here. Purdue probably should be 2-0 and is Syracuse's 48-7 win over Western Michigan, one of the worst teams in the MAC, that big of a deal?

I like Garrett Shrader, but I would think Purdue coach Ryan Walters should be able to draw something up to slow the Orange QB. Will Syracuse be able to do the same against Hudson Card?

This just feels and looks like one of those games where people are seeing Syracuse's scoring margin and assuming the Orange are better than they probably are. I'll take the short home 'dog.

PICK: Purdue (+2.5) to lose by fewer than 2.5 points (or win outright)

Louisiana-Monroe at Texas A&M, 4 p.m., SEC

Normally I'd expect a team coming home off an upset loss taking on a bad team as a huge favorite to just sleepwalk, especially with a conference game on tap against Auburn next week.

But the circumstances here are a little different. The Aggies were sloppy last week against the Miami Hurricanes and the defense allowed 48 points. Those things will absolutely be cleaned up and Bobby Petrino's offense should score at will on the Warhawks.

A shutout is very much in the cards as well, being that ULM scored just 17 on Army and 24 vs. Lamar.

PICK: Texas A&M (-36) to win by more than 36 points

UNDERDOGS TO PLAY ON THE MONEYLINE

Purdue +120

Ohio +135

Virginia Tech +210 (at Rutgers)

Florida +200 (vs. Tennessee)

Chris "The Bear" Fallica has covered sports for nearly three decades. While college football has been his focus, he also enjoys the NFL, Soccer, Golf, Tennis, MLB, NHL and Horse Racing, with an "occasional" wager on such events. Chris recently won the inaugural Circa Football Invitational and finished in the Top 10 of the Golden Nugget Football Contest. He's a multiple-time qualifier for the NHC Handicapping Championship. Remember, "The less you bet, the more you lose when you win!" Follow him on Twitter @ chrisfallica .

&amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;amp;nbsp;

share