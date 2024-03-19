College Basketball Zach Edey, Dalton Knecht headline AP men's college basketball All-America teams Updated Mar. 19, 2024 2:16 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For the second straight year, Purdue's Zach Edey is the unanimous headliner for The Associated Press men's college basketball All-America team.

The 7-foot-4, 300-pound senior topped all 62 ballots from AP Top 25 poll voters in results released Tuesday. The reigning AP National Player of the Year claimed all 58 votes last year.

Tennessee's Dalton Knecht and North Carolina's RJ Davis joined Edey (310 points) in a clear top trio. Knecht (298) was a first-team pick on 56 ballots, Davis (296) on 55 and both appeared among the top-10 players on every ballot.

Houston's Jamal Shead and Tristen Newton of reigning NCAA champion Connecticut rounded out the first team.

Here is a look at the Associated Press 2023-24 All-America men's basketball team with statistics through regular-season and conference tournaments:

FIRST TEAM

Zach Edey, Purdue, 7-4, 300; Senior; Toronto, Ontario, Canada; 24.4 points, 11.7 rebounds, 2.2 blocks (62 of 62 first-place votes, 310 points)

Dalton Knecht, Tennessee, 6-6, 213; Fifth year; Thornton, Colorado; 21.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 1.8 assists (56, 298)

RJ Davis, North Carolina, 6-0, 180; Senior; White Plains, New York; 21.4 points, 3.8 rebounds, 3.5 assists (55, 296)

Jamal Shead, Houston, 6-1, 200; Senior; Manor, Texas; 13.1 points, 3.8 rebounds, 6.2 assists (52, 281)

Tristen Newton, Connecticut, 6-5, 195; Graduate; El Paso, Texas; 15.2 points, 7.0 rebounds, 6 assists (39, 254)

SECOND TEAM

Tyler Kolek, Marquette, 6-3, 195; Senior; Cumberland, Rhode Island; 15 points, 4.7 rebounds, 7.6 assists (11, 172)

DaRon Holmes II, Dayton, 6-10, 235; Junior; Goodyear, Arizona; 20.4 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.6 assists (6, 132)

Mark Sears, Alabama, 6-1, 185; Senior; Muscle Shoals, Alabama; 21.1 points, 4 rebounds, 4.1 assists (3, 122)

Kyle Filipowski, Duke, 7-0, 248; Sophomore; Westtown, New York; 17.1 points, 8.2 rebounds, 2.8 assists (5, 120)

Hunter Dickinson, Kansas, 7-2, 260; Senior; Alexandria, Virginia; 18 points, 10.8 rebounds, 55% field goal percentage (2, 113)

THIRD TEAM

Jaedon LeDee, San Diego State, 6-9, 240; Senior; Houston; 21.1 points, 8.4 rebounds, 55.7% field goal percentage (5, 109)

Johni Broome, Auburn, 6-10, 240; Junior; Plant City, Florida; 16.2 points, 8.4 rebounds, 2.1 assists (4, 91)

Caleb Love, Arizona, 6-4, 205; Senior; St. Louis, Missouri; 18.1 points, 4.7 rebounds, 3.4 assists (3, 88)

Baylor Scheierman, Creighton, 6-7, 205; Senior; Aurora, Nebraska; 18.4 points, 9 rebounds, 4 assists (0, 70)

Terrence Shannon Jr., Illinois, 6-6, 225, Fifth year; Chicago; 23 points, 4.1 rebounds, 2.1 assists (1, 54)

Reporting by The Associated Press.

