College Basketball Cam Spencer scores 20 points, leads No. 4 UConn to 85-56 blowout of DePaul in Big East play Published Jan. 2, 2024 9:29 p.m. ET

Cam Spencer scored 20 points to lead No. 4 UConn to an 85-56 rout of DePaul on Tuesday night.

The graduate transfer from Rutgers shot 7 for 11 from the field, including 4 of 7 from 3-point range.

DePaul Blue Demons vs. No. 4 UConn Huskies Highlights | CBB on FOX

Alex Karaban added 17 points for the Huskies (12-2, 2-1 Big East) and was 3 of 4 from behind the arc. Hassan Diarra scored 14 as did freshman Stephon Castle, who also had seven assists.

UConn's Alex Karaban goes flying up the middle for a two-handed dunk against DePaul

Da'Sean Nelson scored 19 points and Elijah Fisher had 17 for DePaul (3-10, 0-2), which shot just 36% from the floor (20 of 56).

It was the Huskies' 17th straight win over the Blue Demons.

DePaul's Chico Carter Jr. delivers a beautiful behind-the-back pass to Da'Sean Nelson for the jam

UConn had struggled in its first two conference games this season, a 15-point loss at Seton Hall and a four-point comeback win over St. John's at home on Dec. 23.

The defending national champions started slowly in this one as well, with four early turnovers. They didn't score until a layup by Castle more than four minutes into the game.

A layup by Jaden Henley gave the Blue Demons an 11-10 lead midway through the first half. But then UConn went on a 16-2 run, including a highlight-reel dunk from Castle on a long lob pass from Diarra.

UConn's Stephon Castle throws down a spectacular alley-oop on the lob from Hassan Diarra

The Huskies held DePaul to eight first-half baskets. A layup by Karaban capped a 9-1 spurt that sent UConn into halftime up 38-19.

BIG PICTURE

DePaul: The Blue Demons were picked last in the Big East preseason coaches' poll and haven't done much to exceed those expectations.

UConn: Played its second game without 7-foot-2 center Donovan Clingan, who is recovering from a tendon injury in his right foot. Huskies coach Dan Hurley said Clingan is out of a walking boot, but is expected to miss another two to three weeks. The sophomore is averaging 13.9 points and 6.3 rebounds per game.

UP NEXT

DePaul: The Blue Demons visit Georgetown on Saturday.

UConn: The Huskies travel to Indianapolis to face Butler on Friday.

Reporting by The Associated Press.

