Kansas joins Baylor, Duke and Purdue atop Andy Katz's Tiers
By Andy Katz
FOX Sports College Basketball Analyst
The postponements remain plentiful, but there was still enough data in the past week to tweak the tiers.
There are no hard and fast rules here at tier central. So it's time to add a few teams to the top groups featuring Final Four contenders. And the absence of some key players makes it harder to slice off a few teams at the back end of our tiers.
Tier 1: Final Four favorites
Baylor: The Bears are the No. 1 team in the country for a reason.
Duke: The Blue Devils are on pause but haven’t dipped.
Purdue: The Boilermakers are back to being a force.
Gonzaga: The Zags are cruising under the radar suddenly.
Kansas: The Jayhawks deserve to be in the conversation as a title favorite.
Tier 2: On the cusp
UCLA: The pause could end up being a month by the time the Bruins get back on the court.
Kentucky: The Wildcats have completely flipped the script on their season and are on a mission.
Ohio State: The Buckeyes can’t be out of sight out of mind. They are still legit.
Auburn: Time to mention the Tigers as a dark horse.
Iowa State: There's a showdown looming with Baylor in the Big 12.
Tier 3: Can't ignore these teams
USC: The Trojans are on pause but are in the Pac-12 title chase.
Michigan State: It's hard to believe a Tom Izzo team needs more attention.
Providence: Time to consider the Friars a Big East title contender.
Arizona: One loss. That’s it. One loss at Tennessee.
Villanova: The Wildcats will be in the chase by season’s end.
Tier 4: Sleepers
Illinois/Seton Hall/Alabama/Tennessee: Four for one. Is that a cop out? Nope. The Illini have a dominant center in Kofi Cockburn; the Pirates aren’t healthy; the Tide got a huge win over the Vols, who nearly stole a game in Tuscaloosa without their two best players.
