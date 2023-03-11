College Basketball College basketball highlights: Ohio State, Purdue battling as action heats up Updated Mar. 11, 2023 2:06 p.m. EST share facebook twitter reddit link

It's a Saturday for champions.

Several major men's college basketball conferences, including the Big East , Big 12 and Pac-12 , will crown their champs today, and thus decide a handful of automatic entries into the NCAA Tournament.

Before that, however, the Big Ten takes center stage with a pair of semifinal games, starting with regular-season champion Purdue against potential bid-stealer Ohio State. The winner of that game will face the winner of Indiana-Penn State in the championship game on Sunday.

Here are the top moments!

Ohio State vs. Purdue (Big Ten)

First punch

Purdue pulled ahead in the first few minutes with a strong start by big man Zach Edey.

Retaliation

Roddy Gayle Jr. tied it up at 19-19 thanks to a cross-court setup by Isaac Likekele, who went on to add another to the tally to put the Buckeyes in the lead.

Easy commute

Eugene Brown drove straight down the middle through traffic to slam down this bucket, extending Ohio State's lead 23-19. The Buckeyes were shooting accurately from deep, while the Boilermakers struggled with turnovers.

Edey eating it up

Edey leads the Boilermakers back into the competition with 10 points and 2 assists, holding the Buckeyes scoreless for several minutes and closing in on their lead.

Stay tuned for updates.

Indiana vs. Penn State (Big Ten)

Kansas vs. Texas (Big 12 Final)

Marquette vs. Xavier (Big East Final)

UCLA vs. Arizona (Pac-12 Final)

