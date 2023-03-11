College Basketball
College Basketball

College basketball highlights: Ohio State, Purdue battling as action heats up

Updated Mar. 11, 2023 2:06 p.m. EST

It's a Saturday for champions.

Several major men's college basketball conferences, including the Big East, Big 12 and Pac-12, will crown their champs today, and thus decide a handful of automatic entries into the NCAA Tournament.

Before that, however, the Big Ten takes center stage with a pair of semifinal games, starting with regular-season champion Purdue against potential bid-stealer Ohio State. The winner of that game will face the winner of Indiana-Penn State in the championship game on Sunday.

Here are the top moments!

ADVERTISEMENT

Ohio State vs. Purdue (Big Ten)

First punch

Purdue pulled ahead in the first few minutes with a strong start by big man Zach Edey.

Retaliation

Roddy Gayle Jr. tied it up at 19-19 thanks to a cross-court setup by Isaac Likekele, who went on to add another to the tally to put the Buckeyes in the lead.

Easy commute

Eugene Brown drove straight down the middle through traffic to slam down this bucket, extending Ohio State's lead 23-19. The Buckeyes were shooting accurately from deep, while the Boilermakers struggled with turnovers.

Edey eating it up

Edey leads the Boilermakers back into the competition with 10 points and 2 assists, holding the Buckeyes scoreless for several minutes and closing in on their lead.

Stay tuned for updates.

2ND 8:58
CBS
OSU 46 · PUR 57
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Ohio State Buckeyes
OSU
5
Purdue Boilermakers
PUR

Indiana vs. Penn State (Big Ten)

Return for updates.

Sat 8:30 PM
CBS
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
Penn State Nittany Lions
PSU
19
Indiana Hoosiers
IND

Kansas vs. Texas (Big 12 Final)

Return for updates.

Sat 11:00 PM
ESPN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
7
Texas Longhorns
TEX
3
Kansas Jayhawks
KU

Marquette vs. Xavier (Big East Final)

Return for updates.

Sat 11:30 PM
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
15
Xavier Musketeers
XAV
6
Marquette Golden Eagles
MARQ

UCLA vs. Arizona (Pac-12 Final)

Return for updates.

Sun 3:30 AM
ESPN
NCAA BK
SPREAD
TO WIN
TOTAL
8
Arizona Wildcats
ARIZ
2
UCLA Bruins
UCLA

Read more:

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience
Big East
Big Ten
College Basketball
share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
Legendary Vikings coach Bud Grant dies at 95
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBWorld Baseball Classic World Baseball ClassicUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
NASCAR Schedule Image NASCAR ScheduleMarch Madness 2023 Image March Madness 2023USFL Schedule Image USFL ScheduleNCAA Tournament Projections Image NCAA Tournament Projections2023 NFL Draft Image 2023 NFL DraftNBA MVP Race Image NBA MVP RaceNBA Playoff Picture Image NBA Playoff Picture
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2023 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes