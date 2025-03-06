College Basketball
Big East Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Mar. 6, 2025 1:59 p.m. ET
Since 1980, the Big East Tournament has capped off the Big East college basketball regular season.
Check out the complete history of the Big East Tournament including the winner, runner-up, final scores and the tournament's MVP.
Big East Tournament Champions
- 2024: UConn def. Marquette (73–57) - Tristen Newton, UConn
- 2023: Marquette def. Xavier (65–51) - Tyler Kolek, Marquette
- 2022: Villanova def. Creighton (54–48) - Collin Gillespie, Villanova
- 2021: Georgetown def. Creighton (73–48) - Dante Harris, Georgetown
- 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
- 2019: Villanova def. Seton Hall (74–72) - Phil Booth, Villanova
- 2018: Villanova def. Providence (76–66*) - Mikal Bridges, Villanova
- 2017: Villanova def. Creighton (74–60) - Josh Hart, Villanova
- 2016: Seton Hall def. Villanova (69–67) - Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
- 2015: Villanova def. Xavier (69–52) - Josh Hart, Villanova
- 2014: Providence def. Creighton (65–58) - Bryce Cotton, Providence
- 2013: Louisville def. Syracuse (78–61) - Peyton Siva, Louisville
- 2012: Louisville def. Cincinnati (50–44) - Peyton Siva, Louisville
- 2011: UConn def. Louisville (69–66) - Kemba Walker, UConn
- 2010: West Virginia def. Georgetown (60–58) - Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
- 2009: Louisville def. Syracuse (76–66) - Jonny Flynn, Syracuse
- 2008: Pittsburgh def. Georgetown (74–65) - Sam Young, Pittsburgh
- 2007: Georgetown def. Pittsburgh (65–42) - Jeff Green, Georgetown
- 2006: Syracuse def. Pittsburgh (65–61) - Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
- 2005: Syracuse def. West Virginia (68–59) - Hakim Warrick, Syracuse
- 2004: UConn def. Pittsburgh (61–58) - Ben Gordon, UConn
- 2003: Pittsburgh def. UConn (74–56) - Julius Page, Pittsburgh
- 2002: UConn def. Pittsburgh (74–65*) - Caron Butler, UConn
- 2001: Boston College def. Pittsburgh (79–57) - Troy Bell, Boston College
- 2000: St. John's def. UConn (80–70) - Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
- 1999: UConn def. St. John's (82–63) - Kevin Freeman, UConn
- 1998: UConn def. Syracuse (69–64) - Khalid El-Amin, UConn
- 1997: Boston College def. Villanova (70–58) - Scoonie Penn, Boston College
- 1996: UConn def. Georgetown (75–74) - Victor Page, Georgetown
- 1995: Villanova def. UConn (94–78) - Kerry Kittles, Villanova
- 1994: Providence def. Georgetown (74–64) - Michael Smith, Providence
- 1993: Seton Hall def. Syracuse (103–70) - Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
- 1992: Syracuse def. Georgetown (56–54) - Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
- 1991: Seton Hall def. Georgetown (74–62) - Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
- 1990: UConn def. Syracuse (78–75) - Chris Smith, UConn
- 1989: Georgetown def. Syracuse (88–79) - Charles Smith, Georgetown
- 1988: Syracuse def. Villanova (85–68) - Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
- 1987: Georgetown def. Syracuse (69–59) - Reggie Williams, Georgetown
- 1986: St. John's def. Syracuse (70–69) - Dwayne Washington, Syracuse
- 1985: Georgetown def. St. John's (92–80) - Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
- 1984: Georgetown def. Syracuse (82–71) - Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
- 1983: St. John's def. Boston College (85–77) - Chris Mullin, St. John's
- 1982: Georgetown def. Villanova (72–54) - Eric Floyd, Georgetown
- 1981: Syracuse def. Villanova (83–80) - Leo Rautins, Syracuse
- 1980: Georgetown def. Syracuse (87–81) - Craig Shelton, Georgetown
Who has won the most Big East Tournament Championships?
Georgetown and UConn have won the most Big East Tournament Championships with eight. Below is a list of schools that have won the Big East Tournament over the years:
- Georgetown - 8 (1980, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2007, 2021)
- UConn - 8 (1990, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2011, 2024)
- Villanova - 6 (1995, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)
- Syracuse - 5 (1981, 1988, 1992, 2005, 2006)
- Louisville - 3 (2009, 2012, 2013)
- Seton Hall - 3 (1991, 1993, 2016)
- St. John's - 3 (1983, 1986, 2000)
- Boston College - 2 (1997, 2001)
- Pittsburgh - 2 (2003, 2008)
- Providence - 2 (1994, 2014)
- Marquette - 1 (2023)
- West Virginia - 1 (2010)
