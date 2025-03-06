College Basketball Big East Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year Published Mar. 6, 2025 1:59 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Since 1980, the Big East Tournament has capped off the Big East college basketball regular season.

Check out the complete history of the Big East Tournament including the winner, runner-up, final scores and the tournament's MVP.

Big East Tournament Champions

2010: West Virginia def. Georgetown (60–58) - Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia

2009: Louisville def. Syracuse (76–66) - Jonny Flynn, Syracuse

2008: Pittsburgh def. Georgetown (74–65) - Sam Young, Pittsburgh

2007: Georgetown def. Pittsburgh (65–42) - Jeff Green, Georgetown

2006: Syracuse def. Pittsburgh (65–61) - Gerry McNamara, Syracuse

2005: Syracuse def. West Virginia (68–59) - Hakim Warrick, Syracuse

2004: UConn def. Pittsburgh (61–58) - Ben Gordon, UConn

2003: Pittsburgh def. UConn (74–56) - Julius Page, Pittsburgh

2002: UConn def. Pittsburgh (74–65*) - Caron Butler, UConn

2001: Boston College def. Pittsburgh (79–57) - Troy Bell, Boston College

2000: St. John's def. UConn (80–70) - Bootsy Thornton, St. John's

1999: UConn def. St. John's (82–63) - Kevin Freeman, UConn

1998: UConn def. Syracuse (69–64) - Khalid El-Amin, UConn

1997: Boston College def. Villanova (70–58) - Scoonie Penn, Boston College

1996: UConn def. Georgetown (75–74) - Victor Page, Georgetown

1995: Villanova def. UConn (94–78) - Kerry Kittles, Villanova

1994: Providence def. Georgetown (74–64) - Michael Smith, Providence

1993: Seton Hall def. Syracuse (103–70) - Terry Dehere, Seton Hall

1992: Syracuse def. Georgetown (56–54) - Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown

1991: Seton Hall def. Georgetown (74–62) - Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall

1990: UConn def. Syracuse (78–75) - Chris Smith, UConn

1989: Georgetown def. Syracuse (88–79) - Charles Smith, Georgetown

1988: Syracuse def. Villanova (85–68) - Sherman Douglas, Syracuse

1987: Georgetown def. Syracuse (69–59) - Reggie Williams, Georgetown

1986: St. John's def. Syracuse (70–69) - Dwayne Washington, Syracuse

1985: Georgetown def. St. John's (92–80) - Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1984: Georgetown def. Syracuse (82–71) - Patrick Ewing, Georgetown

1983: St. John's def. Boston College (85–77) - Chris Mullin, St. John's

1982: Georgetown def. Villanova (72–54) - Eric Floyd, Georgetown

1981: Syracuse def. Villanova (83–80) - Leo Rautins, Syracuse

1980: Georgetown def. Syracuse (87–81) - Craig Shelton, Georgetown

Who has won the most Big East Tournament Championships?

Georgetown and UConn have won the most Big East Tournament Championships with eight. Below is a list of schools that have won the Big East Tournament over the years:

Georgetown - 8 (1980, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2007, 2021)

UConn - 8 (1990, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2011, 2024)

Villanova - 6 (1995, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)

Syracuse - 5 (1981, 1988, 1992, 2005, 2006)

Louisville - 3 (2009, 2012, 2013)

Seton Hall - 3 (1991, 1993, 2016)

St. John's - 3 (1983, 1986, 2000)

Boston College - 2 (1997, 2001)

Pittsburgh - 2 (2003, 2008)

Providence - 2 (1994, 2014)

Marquette - 1 (2023)

West Virginia - 1 (2010)

