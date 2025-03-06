College Basketball
Big East Tournament Champions: Complete list of winners by year
Published Mar. 6, 2025

Since 1980, the Big East Tournament has capped off the Big East college basketball regular season.

Check out the complete history of the Big East Tournament including the winner, runner-up, final scores and the tournament's MVP.

Big East Tournament Champions

  • 2024: UConn def. Marquette (73–57) - Tristen Newton, UConn
  • 2023: Marquette def. Xavier (65–51) - Tyler Kolek, Marquette
  • 2022: Villanova def. Creighton (54–48) - Collin Gillespie, Villanova
  • 2021: Georgetown def. Creighton (73–48) - Dante Harris, Georgetown
  • 2020: Canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic
  • 2019: Villanova def. Seton Hall (74–72) - Phil Booth, Villanova
  • 2018: Villanova def. Providence (76–66*) - Mikal Bridges, Villanova
  • 2017: Villanova def. Creighton (74–60) - Josh Hart, Villanova
  • 2016: Seton Hall def. Villanova (69–67) - Isaiah Whitehead, Seton Hall
  • 2015: Villanova def. Xavier (69–52) - Josh Hart, Villanova
  • 2014: Providence def. Creighton (65–58) - Bryce Cotton, Providence
  • 2013: Louisville def. Syracuse (78–61) - Peyton Siva, Louisville
  • 2012: Louisville def. Cincinnati (50–44) - Peyton Siva, Louisville
  • 2011: UConn def. Louisville (69–66) - Kemba Walker, UConn
No. 20 Marquette Golden Eagles vs. UConn Huskies Highlights | FOX College Hoops

  • 2010: West Virginia def. Georgetown (60–58) - Da'Sean Butler, West Virginia
  • 2009: Louisville def. Syracuse (76–66) - Jonny Flynn, Syracuse
  • 2008: Pittsburgh def. Georgetown (74–65) - Sam Young, Pittsburgh
  • 2007: Georgetown def. Pittsburgh (65–42) - Jeff Green, Georgetown
  • 2006: Syracuse def. Pittsburgh (65–61) - Gerry McNamara, Syracuse
  • 2005: Syracuse def. West Virginia (68–59) - Hakim Warrick, Syracuse
  • 2004: UConn def. Pittsburgh (61–58) - Ben Gordon, UConn
  • 2003: Pittsburgh def. UConn (74–56) - Julius Page, Pittsburgh
  • 2002: UConn def. Pittsburgh (74–65*) - Caron Butler, UConn
  • 2001: Boston College def. Pittsburgh (79–57) - Troy Bell, Boston College
  • 2000: St. John's def. UConn (80–70) - Bootsy Thornton, St. John's
  • 1999: UConn def. St. John's (82–63) - Kevin Freeman, UConn
  • 1998: UConn def. Syracuse (69–64) - Khalid El-Amin, UConn
  • 1997: Boston College def. Villanova (70–58) - Scoonie Penn, Boston College
  • 1996: UConn def. Georgetown (75–74) - Victor Page, Georgetown
  • 1995: Villanova def. UConn (94–78) - Kerry Kittles, Villanova
  • 1994: Providence def. Georgetown (74–64) - Michael Smith, Providence
  • 1993: Seton Hall def. Syracuse (103–70) - Terry Dehere, Seton Hall
  • 1992: Syracuse def. Georgetown (56–54) - Alonzo Mourning, Georgetown
  • 1991: Seton Hall def. Georgetown (74–62) - Oliver Taylor, Seton Hall
  • 1990: UConn def. Syracuse (78–75) - Chris Smith, UConn
  • 1989: Georgetown def. Syracuse (88–79) - Charles Smith, Georgetown
  • 1988: Syracuse def. Villanova (85–68) - Sherman Douglas, Syracuse
  • 1987: Georgetown def. Syracuse (69–59) - Reggie Williams, Georgetown
  • 1986: St. John's def. Syracuse (70–69) - Dwayne Washington, Syracuse
  • 1985: Georgetown def. St. John's (92–80) - Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
  • 1984: Georgetown def. Syracuse (82–71) - Patrick Ewing, Georgetown
  • 1983: St. John's def. Boston College (85–77) - Chris Mullin, St. John's
  • 1982: Georgetown def. Villanova (72–54) - Eric Floyd, Georgetown
  • 1981: Syracuse def. Villanova (83–80) - Leo Rautins, Syracuse
  • 1980: Georgetown def. Syracuse (87–81) - Craig Shelton, Georgetown

Who has won the most Big East Tournament Championships?

Georgetown and UConn have won the most Big East Tournament Championships with eight. Below is a list of schools that have won the Big East Tournament over the years:

  • Georgetown - 8 (1980, 1982, 1984, 1985, 1987, 1989, 2007, 2021)
  • UConn - 8 (1990, 1996, 1998, 1999, 2002, 2004, 2011, 2024)
  • Villanova - 6 (1995, 2015, 2017, 2018, 2019, 2022)
  • Syracuse - 5 (1981, 1988, 1992, 2005, 2006)
  • Louisville - 3 (2009, 2012, 2013)
  • Seton Hall - 3 (1991, 1993, 2016)
  • St. John's - 3 (1983, 1986, 2000)
  • Boston College - 2 (1997, 2001)
  • Pittsburgh - 2 (2003, 2008)
  • Providence - 2 (1994, 2014)
  • Marquette - 1 (2023)
  • West Virginia - 1 (2010)
