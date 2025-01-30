College Basketball
2025 Men's March Madness odds: Who is favored to make the Final Four?
College Basketball

2025 Men's March Madness odds: Who is favored to make the Final Four?

Updated Mar. 17, 2025 2:10 p.m. ET

Before the NCAA men's basketball tournament comes down to one team, it comes down to four. 

The tournament will begin on March 18, with the Final Four set to begin on April 5. 

Needless to say, bettors are looking ahead to see which teams will survive all the way to the semifinals. 

Check out the men's Final Four odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 12. 

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams to reach the 2025 Men's Final Four

Duke: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)
Auburn: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)
Florida: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)
Houston: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)
Alabama: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)
Tennessee: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)
Iowa State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Saint Johns: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Michigan State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)
Texas Tech: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)
Kentucky: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)
Maryland: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Wisconsin: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)
Texas A&M: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)
Arizona: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Kansas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)
Gonzaga: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

As of March 12, the four favorites to make the Final Four are No. 1 Duke, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Florida and No. 2 Houston, followed by No. 5 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee, all with odds at +300 or shorter.

This past week, Duke received 52 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25, after Auburn closed the regular season with back-to-back losses and dropped to No. 3.

With that, Duke, as of March 12, is the favorite to win the national title, at +340. 

The last two Final Fours have been unique in nature in that all four teams haven't been considered basketball powerhouses. In 2024, it was UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State. 

In 2023, it was UConn, San Diego State, Miami and Florida Atlantic. 

In both of those seasons, UConn emerged as the champion, and the Huskies will try to make it three in a row this year. 

Currently, UConn is unranked. Its odds to make the Final Four are at +1900. 

In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA bracket projections, he has Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida as the four No. 1 seeds.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share
Get more from College Basketball Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
NEXT STORY
Next Story Image: 2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, UNC, Xavier all in play for final bids

2025 NCAA Tournament projections: Indiana, UNC, Xavier all in play for final bids

Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballLIV Golf Image LIV GolfMLB MLBCollege Basketball College BasketballUFL Image UFL
Top Shows
The Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstSpeak logo SpeakBreakfast Ball logo Breakfast BallThe Facility logo The Facility
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX Sports
Quick Links
Soccer Leagues and Tournaments Image Soccer Leagues and TournamentsNTT IndyCar Series Image NTT IndyCar SeriesINDY NXT Image INDY NXTCollege Basketball Crown image College Basketball CrownIndy 500 Indy 500
FOX SPORTS™, SPEED™, SPEED.COM™ & © 2025 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Updated Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Your Privacy Choices | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes