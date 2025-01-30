College Basketball 2025 Men's March Madness odds: Who is favored to make the Final Four? Updated Mar. 17, 2025 2:10 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

Before the NCAA men's basketball tournament comes down to one team, it comes down to four.

The tournament will begin on March 18, with the Final Four set to begin on April 5.

Needless to say, bettors are looking ahead to see which teams will survive all the way to the semifinals.

Check out the men's Final Four odds at DraftKings Sportsbook as of March 12.

ADVERTISEMENT

Teams to reach the 2025 Men's Final Four

Duke: -150 (bet $10 to win $16.67 total)

Auburn: -140 (bet $10 to win $17.14 total)

Florida: +140 (bet $10 to win $24 total)

Houston: +150 (bet $10 to win $25 total)

Alabama: +220 (bet $10 to win $32 total)

Tennessee: +300 (bet $10 to win $40 total)

Iowa State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Saint Johns: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Michigan State: +400 (bet $10 to win $50 total)

Texas Tech: +600 (bet $10 to win $70 total)

Kentucky: +800 (bet $10 to win $90 total)

Maryland: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Wisconsin: +900 (bet $10 to win $100 total)

Texas A&M: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

Arizona: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Kansas: +1200 (bet $10 to win $130 total)

Gonzaga: +1300 (bet $10 to win $140 total)

As of March 12, the four favorites to make the Final Four are No. 1 Duke, No. 3 Auburn, No. 4 Florida and No. 2 Houston, followed by No. 5 Alabama and No. 8 Tennessee, all with odds at +300 or shorter.

This past week, Duke received 52 first-place votes in the Associated Press Top 25, after Auburn closed the regular season with back-to-back losses and dropped to No. 3.

With that, Duke, as of March 12, is the favorite to win the national title, at +340.

The last two Final Fours have been unique in nature in that all four teams haven't been considered basketball powerhouses. In 2024, it was UConn, Purdue, Alabama and NC State.

In 2023, it was UConn, San Diego State, Miami and Florida Atlantic.

In both of those seasons, UConn emerged as the champion, and the Huskies will try to make it three in a row this year.

Currently, UConn is unranked. Its odds to make the Final Four are at +1900.

In Mike DeCourcy's latest NCAA bracket projections, he has Auburn, Duke, Houston and Florida as the four No. 1 seeds.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, and follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

share