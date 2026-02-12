Meet Bennett Stirtz: 5 Things To Know About the Iowa Guard

Meet Bennett Stirtz, a journeyman who has taken the Big Ten by storm, going from a zero-star prospect to a bona fide NBA Draft product.

The men's college basketball season is ramping up with high-stakes games every night and the NCAA Tournament just around the corner. In those key regular-season games, March Madness stars introduce themselves to the nation with magical moments and Cinderella runs. We're teaching you about them before they become national heroes.

Ahead of Iowa taking on No. 13 Purdue on Saturday night (5 p.m. ET on FOX and the FOX Sports app), let us help you get to know Stirtz.

1. Player Build

Stirtz is a 6-foot-4 point guard who can create for himself and his teammates off the dribble. He has a nasty step-back jump shot and uses his size to navigate the paint. Iowa relies on Stirtz for everything, as he leads the conference playing 36.6 minutes per game.

Bennett Stirtz's stepback three seals win for Iowa vs. Indiana

2. Started From the Bottom

Stirtz's college basketball career started at Division II Northwest Missouri State, where he played two seasons. He played one season at Drake before transferring to Iowa for his senior year. Despite the increase in competition, Stirtz improved with each season, going from averaging 12.6 points per game as a freshman to 20.4 this year.

3. Loyal Soldier

Stirtz's path followed that of head coach Ben McCollum, who recruited Stirtz to Northwest Missouri State. Then, when McCollum was hired at Drake, Stirtz transferred there. That was a one-year stop before the pair came to the Big Ten.

4. NBA Potential

Stirtz has been ranked as high as a top-20 pick in the 2026 NBA Draft. It's huge validation for a player who was a zero-star prospect four years ago. Stirtz has the size, handle, pace and IQ to make an impact for any NBA team.

Bennett Stirtz is averaging 20.4 points per game in his first season in the Big Ten. (Photo by Matthew Holst/Getty Images)

5. Missouri Valley Dominance

In his one season at Drake, Stirtz led the league with 19.2 points and 2.1 steals per game. He led the Bulldogs to a regular-season conference title, an MVC championship and a win in the Round of 64 over a 6-seed Missouri team.