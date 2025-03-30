College Basketball 2025 College Basketball Crown: Highlights from Monday's first-round games Updated Mar. 31, 2025 6:09 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The first edition of the College Basketball Crown kicks off on Monday with opening-round action. The 16-team, single-elimination postseason tournament will take place from March 31 to April 6 and will air on FOX and FS1.

All four games on Monday can be seen on FS1. First up, Utah and Butler came down to the wire, with the Bulldogs emerging with an 86-84 win on a late bucket.

Currently, George Washington is facing Boise State. The Broncos were on the bubble for the NCAA Tournament and just missed out after losing to Colorado State in the Mountain West Tournament championship game. The Revolutionaries (21-12) had their best season record-wise since 2016.

After that, Nebraska will take on Arizona State at 8:30 p.m. ET. The Cornhuskers boast one of the best players in the tournament, senior Brice Williams. The Sun Devils also have a senior, guard Alston Mason, leading the way.

The nightcap pits Georgetown against Washington State at 11 p.m. ET. Head coach Ed Cooley led the Hoyas to a winning record this season after they went 9-23 the year before. The Cougars finished in sixth place in their first season in the West Coast Conference.

Here are Monday's highlights!

Butler comes away with 86-84 nail-biting win over Utah

It was a back-and-forth game all afternoon, one that came down to the final minutes. Pierre Brooks II took it right to the hole with 3.2 seconds left, giving Butler an 86-84 lead.

Utah had one more chance but couldn't connect on the running attempt that would have sent the game to overtime.

The Bulldogs are advancing to the quarterfinals, thanks in large part to Brooks' effort. The senior forward, highlighted as one of FOX Sports' players to watch in The Crown, totaled 22 points on 8-of-14 shooting, including a 4-of-8 day from behind the arc. He also led his team with nine rebounds and three assists.

Utah held a 46-42 lead at halftime and got an assist throughout the game from super fan Corey, who made sure he made his voice was heard whenever Butler went to the free-throw line.

Corey's screaming must have had an effect on the Bulldogs, who went just 13-of-20 from the charity stripe. But unfortunately for the Utes, it wasn't enough to get the win.

Keanu Dawes finished with 19 points for Utah, while sharp-shooting Gabe Madsen had 17 points, 15 of which came from the 3-point line.

