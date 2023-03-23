College Basketball
College Basketball

2023 March Madness Sweet 16 live updates: Michigan State-Kansas State in action

Updated Mar. 23, 2023 7:08 p.m. ET

The 2023 NCAA Men's Basketball Tournament continues Thursday with the Sweet 16!

The first team to punch their ticket to the Elite Eight will be either No. 3 Kansas State or No. 7 Michigan State, which face off against each other at 6:30 p.m. ET. Following that, 8-seed Arkansas takes on 4-seed UConn at 7:15 p.m. ET.

Closing things out, No. 9 Florida Atlantic battles No. 4 Tennessee at 9 p.m. ET, and 3-seed Gonzaga will go up against No. 2 UCLA at 9:45 p.m. ET.

Follow along with the most up-to-date bracket here.

Here are the highlights!

No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 3 Kansas State (6:30 p.m. ET, TBS)

Oop it up!

Kansas State won the opening tip and Markquis Nowell quickly turned it into two points by lobbing a pass to Keyontae Johnson for the alley-oop slam. 

Moments later, Mady Sissoko was on the receiving end of an alley-oop to help Michigan State score its first points of the game. 

Trading buckets

The nerves didn't get to either team as both were making shots with ease early on. Joey Hall and Jaden Akins did much of the scoring for Sparty in the first 10 minutes while Johnson and David N'Guessan score their fair share of points for the Wildcats. 

Stay tuned for updates!

COMING UP:

No. 8 Arkansas vs. No. 4 UConn  (7:15 p.m. ET, CBS)

No. 9 Florida Atlantic vs. No. 4 Tennessee (9 p.m. ET, TBS)

No. 3 Gonzaga vs. No. 2 UCLA (9:45 p.m. ET, CBS)

