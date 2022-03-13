College Basketball 2022 NCAA Tournament Selection Sunday Show: Titus & Tate reaction 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dynamic duos can make a lot of noise in March Madness, and FOX Sports' very own duo of Mark Titus and Tate Frazier were on their A-game when the men's NCAA Tournament brackets were revealed on Sunday.

As the 68-team bracket was filled out and the first-round games were announced, Titus and Tate shared their thoughts on every matchup.

Here is a look at region-by-region reactions from Titus and Tate.

WEST REGION

The Gonzaga Bulldogs received the No. 1 seed in the West and will open up against 16-seed Georgia State. Gonzaga finished the regular season as the top-ranked team in the country in both the AP Top 25 and the Coaches Poll.

When the Duke Blue Devils were revealed as the No. 2 seed in the West, Frazier's jaw dropped to the floor, while Titus couldn't help but to laugh.

"This is unbelievable," Frazier said as the Blue Devils were revealed. "This has got to be the end of this. I can't believe Duke is a 2-seed."

Another matchup that immediately jumped out to Titus and Tate in the West is No. 7 Michigan State vs. No. 10 Davidson.

"This is the Foster Loyer game," Titus said, reacting to the Davidson guard who transferred from Michigan State. "He is going to try and score 40 against Michigan State."

When it comes to the most intriguing teams in the West, Frazier was quick to point out the No. 9 seed Memphis Tigers.

"I think they are fascinating," Frazier said of the Tigers. "If they get past Boise State, they would play Gonzaga. That's the type of game that Jalen Duren could get up for."

SOUTH REGION

Arizona received the No. 1 seed in the South Region and will take on the winner of Wright State and Bryant.

Both Titus and Tate felt like the committee got it right with the Wildcats, but both had a strong reaction when Houston was revealed as the No. 5 seed in the South.

"If Houston doesn't beat Memphis today, I think they should have been on the bubble," Titus joked. "I'll take UAB. Put it on the bracket right now."

As the teams in the South continued to be announced, it was Titus' alma mater, Ohio State, that was eventually revealed as a No. 7 seed. The Buckeyes will take on upset-minded Loyola (Chicago) out of the Missouri Valley Conference.

"I'll take it, I'm just happy to be in the tournament," Titus said of the Buckeyes. "The way Ohio State coasted to the finish line, it’s nice to see a No. 7 seed next to it."

When it came to what stood out most in the region, both Titus and Tate agreed that this is a loaded region that could go a number of ways.

"I thought Villanova and Arizona could independently go to the Final Four before this," Frazier said. "At the end of the day, if you're Arizona, you start off feeling good, but you look down and realize ‘wow, we got a lot of talent here.’

"I think this is a really interesting region. I don’t really know how this plays out. I can talk myself in circles."

MIDWEST REGION

The Kansas Jayhawks earned the top seed in the Midwest and will kick off the tournament with a matchup against Texas Southern and Texas A&M Corpus Christi.

Frazier is confident Bill Self's team can make a run in the tournament because of the development of their senior big man.

"I actually feel really good about Kansas because I have been waiting for David McCormack to take that next step and I think he's finally good enough."

As the remainder of the Midwest Region continued to be revealed, it was a matchup between No. 5 Iowa and No. 12 Richmond that caught their eye.

"I'm all over Richmond," Frazier said. "That's my squad. I love the Spiders."

Both Iowa and Richmond won their respective conference tournament championships on Sunday, which makes it one of the most intriguing opening round matchups in this tournament.

"There are a lot of tams in this region that are saying ‘this is great for us,'" Titus said. "Iowa has talked themselves into being the best team in the Big Ten, which they kind of went out and proved."

EAST REGION

Baylor was revealed as the top seed in the East and will face Norfolk State in the opening round.

Shortly after that matchup was revealed, it was time for Frazier's alma mater, North Carolina, to take center stage on the bracket reveal show. The Tar Heels received a No. 8 seed and will take on No. 9 Marquette is a first-round clash.

"That's a terrible draw," Frazier said of UNC's matchup against the Golden Eagles. "Marquette owns Carolina in the tournament. Historically, they own us.

"Shaka Smart has owned North Carolina. He knows North Carolina basketball. He knows how to stifle it. I like Carolina’s team more, but take Marquette."

One of the most popular Cinderella picks in this year's tournament will be Murray State. The Racers finished with a perfect 18-0 record in conference play and won the Ohio Valley Conference Tournament. They will face San Francisco in a juicy 7-10 matchup.

"Both those teams should be higher seeds." Frazier said. "That might be one of the best games of the first round. You will really enjoy that game."

