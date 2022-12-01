FIFA Club World Cup
World Cup Now: What went wrong for Germany in Group E?
FIFA Club World Cup

World Cup Now: What went wrong for Germany in Group E?

3 hours ago

Germany defeated Costa Rica in a lively 4-2 affair that wrapped up Group E. At the same time, both Germany and Costa Rica were eliminated from World Cup contention.

What went wrong for Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? The "World Cup Now" crew provided answers on Thursday.

Costa Rica vs. Germany Highlights

Costa Rica vs. Germany Highlights

Sacha Kljestan on Germany: Big-time failure. Why weren't the strikers playing from the get-go? Because they started hot today, but then over a long period of time they couldn't create anything. Then, in the end, they throw the kitchen sink at ‘em. They put everybody on. They basically had three defenders. Joshua Kimmich sitting in front of them and six attackers on the field, and that’s when they kinda started to create again when they actually went for it. Yeah, big questions. Hansi Flick, some big questions gonna be asked of him tonight, that's for sure.

Jimmy Conrad on Germany: We can go back to their first game against Japan. They were leading 1-0 at the half, three subs are made in the first 15 minutes of the second half by the Japanese manager Hajime Moriyasu. Then they just started to get a little casual. They didn't take their chances. I remember talking about that game that they got a little selfish. If they just had beaten Japan, we wouldn't even be in this situation. It's not like they didn't have the opportunities, that they were stifled in any way. I don't remember them playing a No. 9. Füllkrug came on in the 80th minute and didn't make much of a difference in that game.

DaMarcus Beasley on Germany manager Hansi Flick's future: I just think that this is something that obviously they didn't expect. You expect Germany to always be one of the top countries to make it far in these type of tournaments, if it's a EURO or World Cup. But yeah, you have to look at the coach. You have to look at the decisions that he made. Not having a No. 9, not finishing chances. You had an in-form striker in Füllkrug. You don't really play him until the 89th minute. You have goalscorers in your ranks, and you don't use them as a No. 9. So yeah, there's going to be a lot of questions with his job and maybe even himself. 

Read more from the World Cup:

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

Get more from FIFA Club World Cup Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more
in this topic
Germany Germany
Costa Rica Costa Rica
share
World Cup Now: How dangerous can Morocco be in Round of 16?
FIFA Club World Cup

World Cup Now: How dangerous can Morocco be in Round of 16?

5 hours ago
World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar
United Soccer League

World Cup 2022 odds: Lines for remaining teams to win in Qatar

7 hours ago
Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save
FIFA Club World Cup

Mexico-Poland: Social media reacts to Guillermo Ochoa huge save

November 22
USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener
FIFA Club World Cup

USA has golden chance against Wales, but ends with regrets in World Cup opener

November 21
FOX Super 6 World Cup Bracket Challenge: 10 tips to win $1 million dollars
FIFA World Cup 2022

FOX Super 6 World Cup Bracket Challenge: 10 tips to win $1 million dollars

November 17
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Top Leagues
NFL NFLCollege Football College FootballNBA NBAMLB MLBPBC Boxing PBC BoxingUSFL USFLFIFA Women's World Cup FIFA Women's World Cup
Top Shows
Skip and Shannon: Undisputed Skip and Shannon: UndisputedThe Herd with Colin Cowherd The Herd with Colin CowherdFirst Things First First Things FirstClub Shay Shay Club Shay ShayFlippin' Bats with Ben Verlander Flippin' Bats with Ben VerlanderThe Skip Bayless Show The Skip Bayless ShowThe Carton Show The Carton Show
Affiliated Apps
FOX Sports FOX SportsFOX Bet Super 6 FOX Bet Super 6FOX Bet FOX Bet
Quick Links
FOX Sports Shows FOX Sports ShowsFOX Sports Personalities FOX Sports PersonalitiesCollege Football Polls Image College Football PollsFIFA World Cup Schedule Image FIFA World Cup ScheduleCollege Basketball Polls Image College Basketball PollsFIFA World Cup Odds Image FIFA World Cup OddsNFL Player News NFL Player News
Fox Sports™ and © 2022 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Privacy Policy | Advertising Choices | Do Not Sell my Personal Info | Closed Captioning
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX Deportes