FIFA Club World Cup World Cup Now: What went wrong for Germany in Group E?

Germany defeated Costa Rica in a lively 4-2 affair that wrapped up Group E. At the same time, both Germany and Costa Rica were eliminated from World Cup contention.

What went wrong for Germany in the 2022 FIFA World Cup? The "World Cup Now" crew provided answers on Thursday.

Sacha Kljestan on Germany: Big-time failure. Why weren't the strikers playing from the get-go? Because they started hot today, but then over a long period of time they couldn't create anything. Then, in the end, they throw the kitchen sink at ‘em. They put everybody on. They basically had three defenders. Joshua Kimmich sitting in front of them and six attackers on the field, and that’s when they kinda started to create again when they actually went for it. Yeah, big questions. Hansi Flick, some big questions gonna be asked of him tonight, that's for sure.

Jimmy Conrad on Germany: We can go back to their first game against Japan. They were leading 1-0 at the half, three subs are made in the first 15 minutes of the second half by the Japanese manager Hajime Moriyasu. Then they just started to get a little casual. They didn't take their chances. I remember talking about that game that they got a little selfish. If they just had beaten Japan, we wouldn't even be in this situation. It's not like they didn't have the opportunities, that they were stifled in any way. I don't remember them playing a No. 9. Füllkrug came on in the 80th minute and didn't make much of a difference in that game.

DaMarcus Beasley on Germany manager Hansi Flick's future: I just think that this is something that obviously they didn't expect. You expect Germany to always be one of the top countries to make it far in these type of tournaments, if it's a EURO or World Cup. But yeah, you have to look at the coach. You have to look at the decisions that he made. Not having a No. 9, not finishing chances. You had an in-form striker in Füllkrug. You don't really play him until the 89th minute. You have goalscorers in your ranks, and you don't use them as a No. 9. So yeah, there's going to be a lot of questions with his job and maybe even himself.

