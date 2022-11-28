FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup 2022 live updates: Portugal vs. Uruguay 18 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Portugal facing Uruguay at Qatar's Lusail Stadium, and we've got you covered with every must-see moment from the Group H tilt on FOX.

Earlier, Ghana earned three points after a sensational victory against South Korea to move up to the second spot in Group H. Elsewhere in Group G, Cameroon rallied to a draw with Serbia , and Brazil topped Switzerland.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S.

Here are the top plays!

Portugal vs. Uruguay

Setting the stage

Portugal, which will advance to the Round of 16 with a win Monday, is aiming for back-to-back World Cup wins for the first time since 2006 after defeating Ghana in its tournament opener.

On the other side, Uruguay has one scoreless draw vs. South Korea under its belt thus far.

Star power

Cristiano Ronaldo — fresh off of becoming the first men's player to score in five World Cups in Portugal's previous match — was greeted by a standing ovation as he took the field ahead of Monday's game.

3': What could have been!

Ronaldo & Co. didn't waste any time setting the tone in this one. Portugal's William Carvalho narrowly missed the net on this early shot, which was set up by a smooth shoulder pass from Ronaldo.

18': Blocked!

Ronaldo had another chance to put Portugal on the board with a well-placed free kick, but it was deflected.

Stay tuned for updates!

