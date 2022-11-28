FIFA World Cup 2022
World Cup 2022 live updates: Brazil vs. Switzerland
3 mins ago

The second week of the 2022 FIFA World Cup continues Monday with Brazil taking on Switzerland at Stadium 974 in Ras Abu Aboud, Qatar, and we've got you covered with all the action from the Group G tilt on FOX.

Earlier, Ghana earned three points after a sensational victory against South Korea to move up to the second spot in Group H, while Cameroon rallied to a draw with Serbia. Both squads earned a point in Group G.

You can watch this game and every match of the tournament on the FOX Sports family of networks — the tournament's official English-language broadcast partner in the U.S. — and the FOX Sports app and FOXSports.com. You can also stream full-match replays for free on Tubi.

Here are the top plays!

Brazil vs. Switzerland

Setting the stage

Brazil (1-0-0) is aiming for a record 17th consecutive unbeaten game in group stages of the World Cup after picking up a win over Serbia in its opening match Thursday. Brazil will be without superstar captain, Neymar, who went down with a right ankle injury in the team's first group-stage match, yet again this week.

Switzerland (1-0-0) is also unbeaten thus far in the tournament after defeating Cameroon in its opener.

27': What could have been

Vinícius Júnior was this close to putting Brazil in the lead, but Switzerland's Yann Sommer had other plans.

Stay tuned for updates!

Check out the full schedule for the World Cup and how to watch each match live here.

