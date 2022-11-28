FIFA World Cup 2022 World Cup Now: Is Ghana the most exciting team in the tournament? 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Ghana was once again involved in a World Cup goal fest, but this time it came out on the winning end of it, beating South Korea 3-2 at Education City Stadium on Monday.

Has Ghana been the most exciting team of the tournament so far?

Former United States men's national team players DaMarcus Beasley, Jimmy Conrad and Sacha Kljestan made their cases on "World Cup Now."

Beasley: Ghana's youth is an advantage

There's no quit in this young team, and I don't just say that because they won this game — they did it against Portugal, they just came up a bit short. I think that with this team and the quality that they have, and that never-give-up attitude, it's showing. It's showing with the team, the manager, throughout their camp, that there's a real togetherness among the group.

You can see it on the field: they're expressing themselves, they look like they're having fun. When they're celebrating, it's a party. I'm really excited to see if they can get the next game and make it to the next round.

Kljestan: Ghana doesn't give up

With a young group — the youngest team in the tournament — facing some adversity in both games and then showing some real courage to keep going after the game and the game-winner, that's what you want to see. And even after the game-winner, the last 20 minutes from South Korea was just an onslaught of balls from the box and Ghana putting their bodies on the line to preserve the victory. Now I think Ghana is going to be cheering for Portugal tonight knowing that Ghana would just need a tie in the final game to make it out of the group.

Conrad: Ghana is the most exciting team in the tournament

Against Portugal, they lost 3-2; this game, they won 3-2; 10 goals have been scored in their last two games and maybe we'll see more when they play Uruguay on the final matchday.

I love the way that they play. They're growing into this tournament and are continuing to get better. If they can continue to tighten up defensively, they're going to score goals like they did in this game. It doesn't matter who they're playing against. I wouldn't want to play them in the Round of 16.

