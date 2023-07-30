FIFA Women's World Cup Women's World Cup Daily: Morocco, New Zealand make different kinds of history Updated Jul. 30, 2023 8:10 a.m. ET share facebook twitter reddit link

Norway displayed its wealth of attacking talent in its dominant win against the Philippines, but it's Switzerland that will enter the knockout stage of the 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup as the winner of Group A after eliminating tournament co-hosts New Zealand on Sunday.

Meanwhile, Morocco and Colombia pulled off massive upsets to fight for a spot in the knockout stage on the final day of group play.

Here's everything that happened on Day 11 of the tournament and a look-ahead to Day 12.

WHAT YOU MIGHT HAVE MISSED

— Morocco won its first-ever Women's World Cup match on Sunday, when it beat South Korea 1-0 at Hindmarsh Stadium. Ibtissam Jraidi's lone goal was Morocco's first-ever at the tournament.

— Morocco pulled off the biggest upset in this year's tournament so far, with 55 places separating them from South Korea according to FIFA's world rankings. South Korea was eliminated from knockout stage qualification with the loss.

— Norway cruised to a 6-0 victory over the Philippines, marking the fifth time its scored six goals in a Women's World Cup match. Norway's last margin of victory by six-plus goals at the Women's World Cup came against South Korea in 2003.

— Sophie Roman Haug became the fourth Norwegian ever to record a hat trick in the Women's World Cup, and the first since 2007. Caroline Graham Hansen also scored her first World Cup goal from open play, according to FIFA. Her only previous World Cup goal was a penalty against South Korea in 2019.

— Women's World Cup co-hosts New Zealand was eliminated from knockout stage qualification with a scoreless draw against Switzerland. New Zealand is the first host in Women's World Cup history to fail to qualify for the knockout stage. Switzerland advanced as group winners for the first time in its history.

— Switzerland's all-time leading appearance maker and scorer Ana-Maria Crnogorcevic won her 150th cap, extending her record as the country’s most-capped player.

— Colombia won its third-ever game ever in the Women's World Cup on Sunday with its 2-1 result against Germany. Two of Colombia's three wins have come at this year's tournament.

— Germany lost its second group game ever in the women's World Cup. Its last loss came against Sweden in 1995.

— Once a star forward for the USWNT, Megan Rapinoe has taken on the role of a veteran leader at this year's Women's World Cup. While Rapinoe still believes she can help on the field and is staying ready for her number to be called, she's also welcomed her new role with open arms. "I think it's pretty much what I've been expecting," Rapinoe said.

— United States coach Vlatko Andonovski has been the subject of criticism in this year's Women's World Cup, but how much of it is warranted? FOX Sports' columnist Martin Rogers contextualizes Andonovski's tournament so far.

RECAPPING THE DAY

Assist of the Day: First touch specialist

All Norway fullback Thea Bjelde needed was one touch to get the ball from well outside of the 18-yard box to the far post of the goal, where hat trick hero Sophia Haug was there to finish the play off with some flair.

Norway's Sophie Roman Haug scores goal vs. Philippines in 6' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Goal of the Day: A Caceido stunner

Caroline Graham Hansen — Norway's active leading scorer — scored her first-ever Women's World Cup goal from open play on Sunday, and it was a beauty.

Norway's Caroline Graham Hansen scores an OUTRAGEOUS goal against the Philippines | Every Angle

But 18-year-old Linda Caceido's super golazo for Colombia in a high-stakes match against Germany takes the cake. We are witnessing the birth of a star.

Colombia's Linda Lizeth Caicedo Alegria scores goal vs. Germany in 52' | 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup

Must-See Moment: Morocco makes history

Morocco hasn't secured its spot in the knockout stage yet, but that's a problem for Thursday. After Sunday's match, Morocco rightfully took some time to celebrate its historic moment.

LOOKING AHEAD

FOX Sports research numbers to know

68 — In their first two games, Spain conducted a passing symphony that led to them outshooting their opponents (Costa Rica and Zambia) by a combined 68-11. In addition, Spain completed 1,136 passes and scored eight goals.

Group C: Japan vs. Spain (coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. on FOX)

20 — Costa Rica’s losses could have been worse if not for keeper Daniela Solera, who leads the tournament (through Friday) with 20 saves, preventing over 2.3 expected goals, based on the shots on target she’s faced.

Group C: Costa Rica vs. Zambia (coverage begins at 2 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 3 a.m. on FS1)

63 — Most career goals scored for Australia (men or women) The record-holder? Sam Kerr. The Matildas star striker missed the Women's World Cup games against Ireland and Nigeria but on Saturday said of playing in the crucial last Group B game with Canada: "I’m definitely going to be available."

Group B: Canada vs. Australia (coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FOX)

23 — For the first time in 23 games, Nigeria rallied from conceding the first goal of the game to win a Women's World Cup match when they beat co-host Australia, 3-2. It was also the first time in 16 games that Nigeria had conceded multiple goals in a game and still won.

Group B: Ireland vs. Nigeria (coverage begins at 5:30 a.m. ET, with kickoff at 6 a.m. on FS1)

