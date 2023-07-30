Germany vs. Colombia live updates: Colombia in front of Germany
The 2023 FIFA Women's World Cup continues Sunday (on FOX and the FOX Sports app) with Germany (1-0-0) facing Colombia (1-0-0) at Sydney Football Stadium in Australia in an all-important Group H matchup.
Germany and Colombia checked in at third and 16th, respectively, in our latest World Cup power rankings. Heading into Sunday's match, the Germans are atop Group H, while the Colombians are just behind them in second.
Germany began its World Cup campaign with a stunning 6-0 shutout win against Morocco. On the other side, Colombia started its journey with a win over South Korea, 2-0.
The stakes are high Sunday with the knockout round approaching quickly.
Follow our live coverage below!
51': Colombia's promise!
Linda Caicedo needed just a few perfectly controlled touches to set up her shot, which soared into the back of the net to put Colombia in front.
41': Popp off
Alexandra Popp received the ball at the back post, but she couldn't get the shot on frame. The half ended with no points on the board.
23': Save City
Colombian goalie Catalina Pérez continued to be a brick wall in fending off Germany's attack.
10': A threatening cross
Pérez lays out for a nice save to keep Germany off the board.
PREGAME
Setting the stage
The "World Cup NOW" crew previewed the match live on Twitter ahead of kickoff.
Starting lineups
Almost game time
Check out the full Women's World Cup schedule and how to watch each match live here. Find the latest scores here.
