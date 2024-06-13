The Basketball Tournament The Basketball Tournament 2024: TBT schedule, teams, dates, locations Published Jun. 13, 2024 1:12 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

The Basketball Tournament is back for another year of high-stakes tournament play. In 2024, 64 teams will battle it out to win the winner-takes-all prize.

What is The Basketball Tournament?

The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 64-team, single-elimination open tournament that takes place in eight different regions across the country: Wichita, Indianapolis, Lexington, Louisville, Dayton, Cincinnati, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Butler.

More than 75 players with NBA experience competed in last year's event. TBT uses different scoring rules than traditional basketball leagues like the NBA. TBT uses the Elam Ending, an alternate ending to games where teams play to a "Target Score."

This year, the 11th edition of the tournament will kick off on July 19-24 with semifinals and championship play resuming on August 2-4 in Philadelphia, PA.

The Basketball Tournament Schedule

Regional tournament play - July 19 to July 24

Semifinals - August 2

Finals - August 4

How can I watch The Basketball Tournament?

FOX Sports will carry TBT games on FOX, FS1, and FS with 27 games live on linear television, including three on FOX. You can also stream games on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.

What is the purse for The Basketball Tournament?

The winning team of TBT will receive a purse of $1 million dollars.

Teams by Region:

Wichita

Location & Dates: Charles Koch Arean in Wichita, KS (July 20 - July 24)

Butler

Location & Dates: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN (July 19 - July 23)

All Good Dawgs ( Butler Alumni)

Assembly Ball ( Indiana Alumni)

Eberlein Drive

Fail Harder

Fort Wayne Champs

Men of Mackey ( Purdue Alumni)

Team Arkansas ( Arkansas Alumni)

The Cru ( Valparaiso Alumni)

Lexington

Location & Dates: Rupp Arean in Lexington, KY (July 19 - July 23)

305 Ballers

Beale Street Boys

D2 Waymakers

Herd That ( Marshall Alumni)

La Familia ( Kentucky Alumni)

The Nawf

War Ready ( Auburn Alumni)

Woco Showtime ( Wofford Alumni)

Cincinnati

Location & Dates: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH (July 19 - July 23)

Brown Ballers

Dream 34

Nasty Nati

Red Rose Thunder

Team AboutBillions

Team Gibson

Zip ‘Em Up ( Xavier Alumni)

Pittsburgh

Location & Dates: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (July 20 - July 24)

Louisville

Location & Dates: Freedom Hall in Louisville, KY (July 20 - July 24)

Run DFW

Sideline Cancer

Team Diesel

Team DRC

Team Fredette

The Ville ( Louisville Alumni)

Unknighted ( Bellarmine Alumni)

Houston

Location & Dates: Fertitta Center in Houston, TX (July 19 - July 23)

Dayton

Location & Dates: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, OH (July 20 - July 24)

Daguys STL

Living the Dream

Purple Hearts

Red Scare ( Dayton Alumni)

Rise and Grind

Team Heartfire

We are D3

When is The Basketball Tournament Championship?

The TBT Semifinals will be held on Friday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET. The TBT Championship will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. Both events will be held at Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, PA.

Who won The Basketball Tournament last year?

In 2023, Team Heartfire (Dayton region) won the tournament. This year, they will battle to become the first back-to-back champions since Overseas Elite won in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.

