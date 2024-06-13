The Basketball Tournament 2024: TBT schedule, teams, dates, locations
The Basketball Tournament is back for another year of high-stakes tournament play. In 2024, 64 teams will battle it out to win the winner-takes-all prize.
What is The Basketball Tournament?
The Basketball Tournament (TBT) is a 64-team, single-elimination open tournament that takes place in eight different regions across the country: Wichita, Indianapolis, Lexington, Louisville, Dayton, Cincinnati, Houston, Pittsburgh, and Butler.
More than 75 players with NBA experience competed in last year's event. TBT uses different scoring rules than traditional basketball leagues like the NBA. TBT uses the Elam Ending, an alternate ending to games where teams play to a "Target Score."
This year, the 11th edition of the tournament will kick off on July 19-24 with semifinals and championship play resuming on August 2-4 in Philadelphia, PA.
The Basketball Tournament Schedule
- Regional tournament play - July 19 to July 24
- Semifinals - August 2
- Finals - August 4
How can I watch The Basketball Tournament?
FOX Sports will carry TBT games on FOX, FS1, and FS with 27 games live on linear television, including three on FOX. You can also stream games on FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports app.
What is the purse for The Basketball Tournament?
The winning team of TBT will receive a purse of $1 million dollars.
Teams by Region:
Wichita
Location & Dates: Charles Koch Arean in Wichita, KS (July 20 - July 24)
- Aftershocks (Wichita State Alumni)
- Florida TNT
- Midtown Prestige
- Purple Reign (Kansas State Alumni)
- Ram Up (Colorado State Alumni)
- Team Colorado (Colorado Alumni)
Butler
Location & Dates: Hinkle Fieldhouse in Indianapolis, IN (July 19 - July 23)
- All Good Dawgs (Butler Alumni)
- Assembly Ball (Indiana Alumni)
- Eberlein Drive
- Fail Harder
- Fort Wayne Champs
- Men of Mackey (Purdue Alumni)
- Team Arkansas (Arkansas Alumni)
- The Cru (Valparaiso Alumni)
Lexington
Location & Dates: Rupp Arean in Lexington, KY (July 19 - July 23)
- 305 Ballers
- Beale Street Boys
- D2 Waymakers
- Herd That (Marshall Alumni)
- La Familia (Kentucky Alumni)
- The Nawf
- War Ready (Auburn Alumni)
- Woco Showtime (Wofford Alumni)
Cincinnati
Location & Dates: Fifth Third Arena in Cincinnati, OH (July 19 - July 23)
- Brown Ballers
- Dream 34
- Nasty Nati
- Red Rose Thunder
- Team AboutBillions
- Team Gibson
- Zip ‘Em Up (Xavier Alumni)
Pittsburgh
Location & Dates: Petersen Events Center in Pittsburgh, PA (July 20 - July 24)
- Best Virginia (West Virginia Alumni)
- Brotherly Love Pro Am Foundation
- Dubois Dream
- Happy Valley Hoopers (Penn State Alumni)
- Stars of Storrs (UConn Alumni)
- Zoo Crew (Pittsburgh Alumni)
Louisville
Location & Dates: Freedom Hall in Louisville, KY (July 20 - July 24)
- Run DFW
- Sideline Cancer
- Team Diesel
- Team DRC
- Team Fredette
- The Ville (Louisville Alumni)
- Unknighted (Bellarmine Alumni)
Houston
Location & Dates: Fertitta Center in Houston, TX (July 19 - July 23)
- Austin’s Own (Texas Alumni)
- Forever Coogs (Houston Alumni)
- La Ignite
- Once a Bronco (Boise State Alumni)
- Team Challenge ALS
- The Enchantment (New Mexico Alumni)
- We are Bleed Green (North Texas Alumni)
Dayton
Location & Dates: University of Dayton Arena in Dayton, OH (July 20 - July 24)
- Daguys STL
- Living the Dream
- Purple Hearts
- Red Scare (Dayton Alumni)
- Rise and Grind
- Team Heartfire
- We are D3
When is The Basketball Tournament Championship?
The TBT Semifinals will be held on Friday, August 2 at 7:00 p.m. and 9:00 p.m. ET. The TBT Championship will be held on Sunday, August 4 at 2:00 p.m. Both events will be held at Daskalakis Athletic Center in Philadelphia, PA.
Who won The Basketball Tournament last year?
In 2023, Team Heartfire (Dayton region) won the tournament. This year, they will battle to become the first back-to-back champions since Overseas Elite won in 2015, 2016, 2017, and 2018.