National Football League Which 10 NFL teams have the best Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season? Published May. 6, 2025 5:46 p.m. ET share facebook x reddit link

For all intents and purposes, the 2025 NFL offseason has concluded, outside of finding out the upcoming season's schedule — and where Aaron Rodgers will play, if he does.

The 2025 NFL Draft is in the rearview mirror, and there are seven teams with new head coaches. With all in mind, what teams have the best odds to win Super Bowl LX, which will be at Levi's Stadium in Santa Clara, California?

Here are the 10 teams with the best Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season (odds from DraftKings Sportsbook, as of May 6, 2025).

10 NFL teams with the best Super Bowl odds for the 2025 season

ADVERTISEMENT

10. Los Angeles Rams: +2200 (bet $10 to win $230 total)

Last season, Los Angeles made the playoffs for the third time in four years and won a playoff game for the first time since winning Super Bowl LVI. This offseason, the Rams gave quarterback Matthew Stafford a raise, while bringing in star wide receiver and three-time All-Pro Davante Adams to pair with Puka Nacua and replace Cooper Kupp. They also have defensive tackle Braden Fiske (8.5 sacks) and linebacker Jared Verse (Defensive Rookie of the Year) coming off standout seasons.

T-7. Cincinnati Bengals: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The Bengals are keeping the band together. They extended wide receivers Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins on four-year deals, and still have quarterback Joe Burrow — who threw for an NFL-high 4,918 yards and 43 touchdowns last season. Cincinnati focused on defense early in the 2025 NFL Draft, selecting defensive end Shemar Stewart with its first-round pick (No. 17) and linebacker Demetrius Knight with its second-round pick (No. 49). On the other hand, the Bengals haven't made the playoffs since 2022 and have a lingering contract matter with star defensive end Trey Hendrickson, who requested a trade earlier this offseason.

T-7. Green Bay Packers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

Green Bay improved its win total from nine games in 2023 to 11 games last season, making the playoffs for a second consecutive year with Jordan Love under center. In free agency, the Packers added guard Aaron Banks (four-year, $77 million deal) and cornerback Nate Hobbs (four-year, $48 million deal) and selected two wide receivers in the draft: Texas' Matthew Golden at pick No. 23 and TCU's Savion Williams at pick No. 87. Green Bay is trying to bounce back from an NFC wild-card round exit and 1-5 record in the NFC North.

T-7. San Francisco 49ers: +2000 (bet $10 to win $210 total)

The 49ers are coming off a 6-11 season and moved on from, or lost, several crucial players, including wide receiver Deebo Samuel, defensive tackle Javon Hargrave and defensive back Talanoa Hufanga. At the same time, this is a San Francisco team that's just one year removed from winning the NFC and one that recently locked up star tight end George Kittle on a four-year, $76.4 million extension. The 49ers stocked up on defense in the draft, selecting Georgia defensive end Mykel Williams at pick No. 11, Texas defensive lineman Alfred Collins at pick No. 43 and Oklahoma State linebacker Nick Martin at pick No. 75.

6. Washington Commanders: +1600 (bet $10 to win $170 total)

The Commanders were the surprise team of the 2024 season, as they tripled their win total from 2023 with new head coach Dan Quinn and quarterback and Offensive Rookie of the Year Award winner Jayden Daniels. Washington won a playoff game for the first time in 19 seasons and reached the NFC Championship Game for the first time in 33 seasons before losing to the Philadelphia Eagles. This offseason, the Commanders acquired Samuel from San Francisco and five-time Pro Bowl offensive tackle Laremy Tunsil from the Houston Texans, and then selected Oregon offensive tackle Josh Conerly with their first-round pick, among other moves.

5. Detroit Lions: +1000 (bet $10 to win $110 total)

The Lions won a franchise-best 15 games, scored an NFL-high 33.2 points per game, had seven players earn Pro Bowl honors and went 6-0 in divisional play last season. It marked their second consecutive NFC North division title, though the Lions were then eliminated at home in the divisional round. In the draft, Detroit primarily beefed up in the trenches, taking Ohio State defensive tackle Tyleik Williams at pick No. 28 and Georgia offensive lineman Tate Ratledge at pick No. 57. The Lions also signed cornerback D.J. Reed to a three-year, $48 million deal.

4. Kansas City Chiefs: +750 (bet $10 to win $85 total)

Fresh off back-to-back Super Bowl titles and three in five years, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and the Chiefs won 15 games and then the AFC for a third consecutive year. However, they proceeded to get blown out by the Eagles in Super Bowl LIX. The Chiefs focused on both lines of scrimmage in the offseason. They added offensive tackle Jaylon Moore (two-year, $30 million deal) in free agency, and then drafted Ohio State offensive tackle Josh Simmons with the No. 32 pick, Tennessee defensive tackle Omarr Norman-Lott with the No. 63 pick and Louisville defensive end Ashton Gillotte with the No. 66 pick. They also signed cornerback Kristian Fulton (two-year, $20 million deal), among other moves.

T-2. Baltimore Ravens: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

The Ravens have perpetually been in the AFC title mix but continue to come up short, last season losing to the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round after a second consecutive AFC North title. Giving Lamar Jackson another weapon in the passing game, Baltimore signed veteran wide receiver DeAndre Hopkins to a one-year deal. In the draft, the Ravens added Georgia defensive back Malaki Starks at pick No. 27 and Marshall defensive end Mike Green at pick No. 59.

T-2. Buffalo Bills: +700 (bet $10 to win $80 total)

Like Baltimore, Buffalo just keeps running into a wall, as it lost to Kansas City in the AFC playoffs for the fourth time in five years last season. In the regular season, the Bills won their fifth consecutive AFC East title, going 13-4 with quarterback Josh Allen earning NFL MVP honors. On the transactional front, Buffalo added defensive end Joey Bosa to replace Von Miller, reunited with cornerback Tre'Davious White and signed wide receiver Elijah Moore. In the draft, the Bills went defense with each of their first five selections, beginning with Kentucky cornerback Maxwell Hairston in the first round and South Carolina defensive tackle T.J. Sanders in the second round.

1. Philadelphia Eagles: +650 (bet $10 to win $75 total)

The Eagles had their way with the NFL in both the regular season and postseason. In the regular season, Saquon Barkley rushed for 2,005 yards and their defense gave up the fewest total yards in the NFL (278.4 per game). In the postseason, their offense scored a combined 95 points in their last two playoff games, capped off with a win in Super Bowl LIX. In the draft, the Eagles added more depth on defense, using each of their first five selections on that side of the ball, starting with Alabama linebacker Jihaad Campbell at pick No. 31 and Texas safety Andrew Mukuba at pick No. 64.

Check out all of our Daily Rankers.

Want great stories delivered right to your inbox? Create or log in to your FOX Sports account, follow leagues, teams and players to receive a personalized newsletter daily!

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience National Football League

share