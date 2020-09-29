National Football League What We Know: Titans Shut Down Facility 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The Tennessee Titans' practice facility will be closed until Saturday after eight members of the organization tested positive for COVID-19, the NFL announced Tuesday morning.

Here's what we know so far:

Who tested positive?

According to the NFL's statement, five team personnel and three players tested positive for the virus, and NFL reporter Albert Breer confirmed that all positive tests came back Tuesday morning and are not false positives, and that one additional positive test came out of the Tennessee organization over the weekend.

Breer also confirmed that those close to Titans players and staff are in isolation.

Tennessee released the following statement early Tuesday.

ESPN's Dan Graziano reported all eight members of the Titans organization that tested positive Tuesday morning are asymptomatic.

According to NFL COVID-19 protocol, players who test positive for the virus but are asymptomatic can return 10 days after their positive test, or within five days if they test negative twice in that five-day span. If a player tests positive and suffers from symptoms, that player can return 10 days after their symptoms first occur and 72 hours after their symptoms have subsided.

The Vikings said Tuesday they had returned no positive tests as of Monday.

What happens next?

The Titans will immediately suspend all in-person activities until at least Saturday, as will the Vikings, who released a statement.

According to Graziano, earlier on Tuesday, the league was discussing options for Sunday's matchup of the undefeated Steelers and Titans, including possible postponement,

However, the Steelers released a statement this morning, saying the league told the organization to continue preparing for Sunday's game at Nissan Stadium in Tennessee.

Pittsburgh's statement was followed by the news that will move forward with its plans to host Steelers-Titans on Sunday.

This is a developing story.

