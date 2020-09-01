National Football League Tua Talks: Episode 6 – Music 5 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Tua Tagovailoa is honest about his musical chops.

"I love music – I wouldn't say I'm good at music."

Whether he believes he's a talented musician or not is irrelevant. It hasn't stopped Tua from pouring himself into the art of song, and fans get a glimpse into why Tagovailoa and his family find it so important to sing in Episode 6 of Tua Talks, an 8-part miniseries leading up the premiere of TUA this Sunday on FOX.

Tua, who grew up in singing in his church choir, reveals that his family's greatest tradition is not sitting around the TV and watching football on weekends.

Instead, they come together and sing.

"Every time I'm with my family, that's all they wanna do is just sing. In Polynesian families, that's what it's about."

Tagovailoa's aunt, Saipeti Amosa, compared Tua's dedication to his football career to that of his love for singing.

"Where Tua comes from, all his life he's been singing. Just like how he's worked tirelessly in practice perfecting his skills, we all work so tirelessly in singing until we perfected our singing, so when it comes Sunday, we give our best to God."

Don't believe Aunt Saipeti?

Tua gave the world proof when he was in the hospital after his hip surgergy back in November.

Tua's uncle, Pastor Tuli Amosa, summed up their family's admiration for singing, pointing to it as another avenue for Samoan families to express their love for each other.

"We don't necessarity say, 'I love you.' We show it through our actions. Singing those songs, it brings out our love."

Watch Episode 6 of Tua Talks in its entirety below:

