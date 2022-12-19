National Football League Trevor Lawrence is the next big thing; Patriots, Colts suffer meltdowns: NFL notes and analysis 1 hour ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The football gods blessed the football world with a great week of games. The spectacular performances and frantic finishes not only captivated our minds, but it has started the playoff buzz that we all enjoy at this time of year.

Considering all the craziness we witnessed this weekend, I would like to gather my thoughts to assess the landscape of the NFL heading down the stretch. After reviewing my notes, here are my observations from the week…

Three things I liked

Bengals' opportunistic defense comes through again

The defending AFC champions are rarely mentioned as a title contender, but Zac Taylor's squad could claim back-to-back conference crowns due to a disruptive defense with a knack for producing turnovers.

Against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, the Bengals' defense harassed and badgered Tom Brady into a pair of interceptions and fumbles, helping the squad rally from a 17-point deficit. The unit produced four straight turnovers to flip the momentum of a game that was tilted in the Buccaneers' favor.

The Bengals turned those takeaways into points, particularly during a three-minute span in which the team scored a pair of touchdowns with a turnover sandwiched in between the scores. Although some luck is involved in producing takeaways, the combination of hustle and awareness displayed by the Bengals suggests the unit focuses on running to the ball, knocking it loose, and snagging picks on tips and overthrows.

With the Buccaneers contributing to the turnover fest with their self-inflicted blunders and miscues, including a botched fake punt attempt, the Bengals seized the momentum while scoring 34 unanswered points. Suppose the Bengals continue to get solid play from a defense that perfectly complements a high-powered offense. In that case, the defending AFC champs could overtake the Kansas City Chiefs and Buffalo Bills as the favorites in the conference.

Trevor Lawrence is the next big thing

Players selected with the No. 1 overall pick are expected to emerge as superstars based on their superior talent and skills, but few reach that level in an ultra-competitive league. After a slow start to his NFL career, Trevor Lawrence is on the verge of breaking through as a megastar with the Jaguars.

The second-year pro has taken his game up a notch under the tutelage of Doug Pederson, as evidenced by his third 300-yard game in the Jaguars' past four outings. Lawrence has been on an absolute tear since Week 9, with a 14:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio during that span. From his pinpoint ball placement to his feathery touch on layered throws to his underrated improvisational skills, the Jaguars' star quarterback has dazzled the football world with his impressive talents since the middle of the season.

While the sample size is not quite an extensive resume, Lawrence's spectacular flashes suggest he is well on his way to emerging as a top-5 talent at the position. With the Jaguars surging towards a potential division title with the gunslinger leading the way, the rest of the league is starting to pay attention to his transformation from a top prospect to a superstar in Duval County.

Why Trevor Lawrence, Jaguars the real story in OT win vs. Cowboys Colin Cowherd discusses why the bigger story is the Jags finding their franchise QB in Trevor Lawrence and a head coach that supports him.

Justin Herbert puts the Chargers on his back

If the Chargers make the playoffs, it will be on the strength of Justin Herbert's play. The third-year pro is arguably NFL QB1 based on his prototypical talents and refined game, but he is emerging as a dominant force at the position.

While the fans of Patrick Mahomes and Josh Allen will undoubtedly take offense to that statement, it is hard to dismiss Herbert's rise as one of the best quarterbacks in the game. The emerging superstar has shown his spectacular talents as a passer and becomes a clutch performer with a knack for delivering in the game's waning moments.

Against the Tennessee Titans, Herbert notched his fifth game-winning drive of the season and 13th of his career by moving the Chargers 52 yards in six plays to set up a game-winning field goal. With the gunslinger displaying confidence and poise while tossing darts to his pass catchers running free on the perimeter, the emerging star confirmed his status as the ultimate "one-man" show for the Chargers.

Given the impact a five-star quarterback can have on the outcome of games, Herbert's penchant for ushering late-game heroics separates him from others at the position.

Three things I did not like

What were the Patriots thinking?

It is rare for the Patriots to violate the "DBOs" (Don't Beat Ourselves) principles in the Bill Belichick era, but the team's loss to the Las Vegas Raiders will go down as an all-time stunner in the history books.

After working their way back from an early deficit, the Patriots gave away the game on a series of blunders, including a haphazard set of laterals at the end of the game that resulted in a Chandler Jones' walk-off fumble return. The impromptu play that featured an ill-advised backward pass from Jakobi Myers to Mac Jones that was snagged by the veteran defender and returned for a score.

Considering how the Patriots are the masters of winning games by dominating situational football, I am stunned by the decision to go rogue by Rhamondre Stevenson, and Myers is a major surprise. Belichick's teams do not beat themselves, yet they gave away a game on an unforced era due to a couple of players attempting to play "hero ball."

The Colts' major meltdown

Jeff Saturday is wearing the goat horn after watching his team squander a 33-point lead, but the first-time coach learned some valuable lessons on game management watching the meltdown.

The former Pro Bowl player turned interim head coach should better understand how to win the game in the future. The Colts handed the Minnesota Vikings a win with their poor play, faulty execution, and questionable clock management. While the mistakes should fall on the shoulders of the players, the coaches are responsible for failing to get their guys to perform to the standard.

The penalties and turnovers, in particular, are egregious errors committed by players who know better. Moreover, they have been coached to avoid the silly penalties (false starts, neutral zone infractions, and unsportsmanlike penalties) that gift opponents free, unearned yards.

Saturday, however, must manage the clock better to help his team preserve leads. That requires the quarterback to take the play clock down to five seconds or fewer to shrink the game and limit the total number of possessions for each team. Although the offense needs to pick up first downs for the strategy to work, Saturday must communicate to his players and coaches how he wants the game played to ensure the win.

It is an embarrassing lesson for the coach and players, but it could make Saturday a much better coach down the road.

Desmond Ridder's debut

It is hard to judge a rookie quarterback based on his stat line due to the challenges of playing the position at the NFL level. The game is faster and more complex, and it requires significant reps to master the art of playing the game.

Desmond Ridder struggled through his first game as a starter against the New Orleans Saints. The Falcons rookie completed 13 of 26 passes for 97 yards without a touchdown or interception. He struggled with his ball placement and accuracy, and his anticipation was slightly off as he hesitated with his reads.

Although he played better in the second half, the game was a little fast for the former Cincinnati product. With a bit of time and experience, Ridder could emerge as the player that the Falcons want to build around as a developmental prospect with long-term potential.

Top stories from FOX Sports:

Read more from the World Cup:

Bucky Brooks is an NFL analyst for FOX Sports. He regularly appears on "Speak For Yourself" and also breaks down the game for NFL Network and as a cohost of the "Moving the Sticks" podcast. Follow him on Twitter @BuckyBrooks.

FOLLOW Follow your favorites to personalize your FOX Sports experience Cincinnati Bengals New England Patriots Los Angeles Chargers

Get more from National Football League Follow your favorites to get information about games, news and more