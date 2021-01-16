National Football League
National Football League

Top Plays: Divisional Saturday

24 mins ago

Big plays and big-time playmakers. 

The divisional round is here.

Check out all the top plays from Packers-Rams (4:35 p.m. ET, FOX) and Bills-Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC), as all four teams aim to move one step closer to a Super Bowl berth!

Green Bay finds pay dirt

It took a while, but the Packers reached the end zone first, taking a 10-3 lead via their dynamic duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

If history is any indication, Green Bay's scoring first is a good sign for Packers nation.

In terms of the play, Jalen Ramsey looked to be unhappy with secondary mate Nick Scott.

Skip Bayless then expressed his displeasure with Ramsey. 

Houdini act

The Packers scored the first touchdown and followed it with a second, thanks to Aaron Rodgers' 1-yard rushing touchdown.

A couple of pump fakes and a pair of quick feet led to Rodgers' finding the end zone.

That put Green Bay up 16-3, and Bayless was already calling the fight off. That put Green Bay up 16-3, and Skip Bayless was already calling the fight off.

Rams' response

The Rams were reeling after 14 unanswered points by the Packers, but they finally found the end zone with 29 seconds left in the half.

Jared Goff hit rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson for a 4-yard touchdown pass to draw the Rams within one possession.

Runnin' Rodgers

Rodgers might have the best arm in the NFL, but his legs have made him just as dangerous against the Rams' top-rated defense.

He eluded pressure from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to connect with tight end Robert Tonyan for a 33-yard reception.

The play led to a field goal for the Packers to give them a 19-10 lead at the half.

It also led to a range of reactions on social media.

Packing it on

It was the other Aaron that gave Green Bay a 25-10 lead at the beginning of the second half.

So far, a great offense is having its way with a great defense.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
National Football League

Our 60-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors

Our 60-Minute Drill For Playoff Bettors
Join Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre and Sara Perlman as they offer betting advice for all four divisional playoff games live!
2 hours ago
National Football League

One More Matchup For The Ages

One More Matchup For The Ages
Tom Brady and Drew Brees have faced countless big occasions before, yet Sunday’s showdown between the Bucs and Saints feels different.
17 hours ago
National Football League

What Is Rams vs. Packers? An Elite Clash

What Is Rams vs. Packers? An Elite Clash
He'll soon fill in for Alex Trebek (no, really). First, Aaron Rodgers and the Packers must face down the NFL's top defense.
22 hours ago
National Football League

How To Win $250,000 On Rams-Packers

How To Win $250,000 On Rams-Packers
Will the Rams be able to slow down the Pack? If you make the right choices, you could win big in the Super 6 contest.
23 hours ago
National Football League

A Problem in Houston

A Problem in Houston
Deshaun Watson is not happy with the Texans, and his days might be numbered in Houston. How did we get to this point?
23 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks