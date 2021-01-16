National Football League Top Plays: Divisional Saturday 24 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Big plays and big-time playmakers.

The divisional round is here.

Check out all the top plays from Packers-Rams (4:35 p.m. ET, FOX) and Bills-Ravens (8:15 p.m. ET, NBC), as all four teams aim to move one step closer to a Super Bowl berth!

Green Bay finds pay dirt

It took a while, but the Packers reached the end zone first, taking a 10-3 lead via their dynamic duo of Aaron Rodgers and Davante Adams.

If history is any indication, Green Bay's scoring first is a good sign for Packers nation.

In terms of the play, Jalen Ramsey looked to be unhappy with secondary mate Nick Scott.

Skip Bayless then expressed his displeasure with Ramsey.

Houdini act

The Packers scored the first touchdown and followed it with a second, thanks to Aaron Rodgers' 1-yard rushing touchdown.

A couple of pump fakes and a pair of quick feet led to Rodgers' finding the end zone.

That put Green Bay up 16-3, and Bayless was already calling the fight off. That put Green Bay up 16-3, and Skip Bayless was already calling the fight off.

Rams' response

The Rams were reeling after 14 unanswered points by the Packers, but they finally found the end zone with 29 seconds left in the half.

Jared Goff hit rookie wide receiver Van Jefferson for a 4-yard touchdown pass to draw the Rams within one possession.

Runnin' Rodgers

Rodgers might have the best arm in the NFL, but his legs have made him just as dangerous against the Rams' top-rated defense.

He eluded pressure from Rams defensive tackle Aaron Donald to connect with tight end Robert Tonyan for a 33-yard reception.

The play led to a field goal for the Packers to give them a 19-10 lead at the half.

It also led to a range of reactions on social media.

Packing it on

It was the other Aaron that gave Green Bay a 25-10 lead at the beginning of the second half.

So far, a great offense is having its way with a great defense.

Stay tuned for more updates!

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.