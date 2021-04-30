National Football League Top Moments From Day 2 Of The NFL Draft 2 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The first round of the 2021 NFL Draft is in the books, and while it was a lot of fun, we're not done yet.

To recap Day 1, we had a live draft party and followed up with grades and analysis for every first-round pick. As far as Day 2, we have a list of the best players available!

What's in store for Day 2? Stay here to find out with our Top Moments from the NFL Draft.

Dawg in Duuuval

The Jaguars selected Georgia cornerback Tyson Campbell — who many projected going in the first round at No. 33.

Ready for Moore

The Jets just picked up a lethal weapon for their rookie quarterback. Explosive wide receiver Elijah Moore is headed to New York.

Gang Green's receiving core is looking strong with their latest addition.

Williams the workhorse

Denver was not taking any chances trading up to grab elite running back Javonte Williams.

Apparently, Miami was eyeing Williams.

Safety first

Miami selected the first safety of the 2021 NFL Draft, picking up Jevon Holland.

Miami fans, how are you feeling?

Bama back to back

The Eagles snagged offensive lineman Landon Dickerson.

Then the Tide kept rolling when the Patriots picked up defensive tackle Christian Barmore. It also marked New England's second player from Alabama this draft.

Big 12 in the house

Oklahoma State's Teven Jenkins was the first player from the Big 12 drafted in the 2021 NFL Draft.

He'll be protecting former Big Ten QB Justin Fields.

Back at it

Despite opting out this season, these players didn't see their draft stock dwindle.

Corner back for the Cowboys

Kentucky CB Kelvin Joseph is headed to the Big D.

But the draft is a brutal business.

Happy homecoming

Joey B. will get some protection and Jackson Carman will return home to Cincy.

Like father, like son

The Chargers get their corner with Asante Samuel Jr., hoping it runs in the family.

In the cards

Purdue playmaker Rondale Moore will be catching passes from Kyler Murray next year.

And he already has some receivers in the league on notice.

And fans alike.

Giant win

Some mocks had Azeez Ojulari going as early as No. 11, and clearly, he's a steal.

Big, strong Bison

The North Dakota State players kept coming with offensive tackle Dillon Radunz headed to Tennessee.

At last for LA

The Rams finally got their first pick in the 2021 Draft, grabbing a weapon for new QB Matthew Stafford.

The franchise made its entrance in a big way, with a Malibu draft house and some interesting decor.

