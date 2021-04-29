National Football League
2021 FOX Sports Draft Party

5 mins ago

Dreams will come true on Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft – and you can watch the entire spectacle right here with us in the FOX Sports Draft Party.

Come join Trey Wingo, Eli Manning, Michael Vick and an incredible cast of expert analysts, special guests, gambling gurus and more for all of the action and reaction you could possibly need.

Our crew will take you through all 32 first-round picks and break down all the latest around the NFL, most notably the rumors regarding Aaron Rodgers.

It's all live on FOX Sports' digital properties: FOXSports.com and the FOX Sports App, Twitter, Facebook and YouTube.

And for even more on this year's draft, check out our 2021 NFL Draft tool kit, featuring multiple mock drafts, how to bet on the draft, Rob Rang's 259-player big board, and much more.

Follow Every Pick Live
Follow Every Pick Live

The NFL Draft is underway. We're tracking every pick of the first round live and offering up Rob Rang's immediate grades.
16 mins ago
2021 NFL Draft Betting Updates, Recap
2021 NFL Draft Betting Updates, Recap

It's one of the biggest sports betting days of the year! Here's everything you need to know about wagering on the NFL Draft.
19 mins ago
Against All Odds
Against All Odds

From high school punter, to Division II tight end, to NFL Draft prospect. Martin Rogers shares the incredible story of Zach Davidson.
26 mins ago
NFL Draft Tool Kit
NFL Draft Tool Kit

FOX Sports has you covered. Here's everything you need to know before and during the 2021 NFL Draft.
1 hour ago
Great as Gone?
Great as Gone?

Trouble is brewing in Green Bay, as reports have surfaced that Aaron Rodgers has turned sour on being the Packers' QB.
3 hours ago
