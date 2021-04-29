National Football League 2021 FOX Sports Draft Party 5 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

Dreams will come true on Thursday night in the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft – and you can watch the entire spectacle right here with us in the FOX Sports Draft Party.

Come join Trey Wingo, Eli Manning, Michael Vick and an incredible cast of expert analysts, special guests, gambling gurus and more for all of the action and reaction you could possibly need.

Our crew will take you through all 32 first-round picks and break down all the latest around the NFL, most notably the rumors regarding Aaron Rodgers.

It's all live on FOX Sports' digital properties.

And for even more on this year's draft, check out our 2021 NFL Draft tool kit, featuring multiple mock drafts, how to bet on the draft, Rob Rang's 259-player big board, and much more.

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

