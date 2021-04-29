National Football League
NFL Draft Tool Kit: Everything you need to follow all 259 picks

2 hours ago

Break out the Kevin Costner memes, because it's Draft Day.

After all the rumors, all the smoke screens, and a bevy of big trades, the 32 NFL teams will select 259 players over the next three days.

It all starts Thursday night when the Jacksonville Jaguars will be on the clock shortly after 8 p.m. ET. 

You can follow all the action and get analysis from our experts in the FOX Sports Draft Watch Party. Join Trey Wingo, Eli Manning, Geoff Schwartz, Jason McIntyre, RJ Young, Jordan Palmer, TJ Houshmandzadeh and other surprise guests, as they break down the first round in real-time.

To get you set for all seven rounds of the draft, FOX Sports has every resource you'll need:

Our experts have been breaking down the 2021 draft for months, and their latest mocks have all been updated less than 24 hours before the Jags will pick No. 1:

– Jason McIntyre's Mock Draft 10.0: Yes, Mac Jones is really going at No. 3

Rob Rang's Three-Round Mock: Patriots make a bold move for Justin Fields

Colin Cowherd's "last Mock Draft": Cowherd takes one final swing at Thursday's top picks

So, let's say your team is on the clock and you want to know who is the best prospect available:

Rob Rang's massive Big BoardThe best 259 prospects in 2021

Joel Klatt's Big Board: FOX Sports college football analyst ranks his Top 50

We've broken down the draft from every angle, dove into the trenches with the big guys, and heard directly from the prospects themselves. Check it all out:

– The Big Boys Club: O-Line Draft Academy with Geoff Schwartz

Draft Sleepers: Solid prospects who will slip to Days 2 and 3

Draft Honor Roll: The best prospects in 25 different categories

Swing Teams: Falcons, Dolphins, Pats, Cowboys to dictate draft

Swing Players: Five players with a wide range of landing spots

Micah Parsons: Penn State LB talks to RJ Young and LaVar Arrington

DeVonta Smith: Heisman winner visits "Club Shay Shay"

Trey Lance: NDSU quarterback says he's the best in the draft

GM's perspective: What's it like to be on the clock in the draft room?

 Bengals at No. 5Does Cincy take the best receiver or a cornerstone offensive tackle?

HOW TO BET THE DRAFT

And if you want to put all the analysis to good use and try to make a little profit, we've got you covered with our betting guide to the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jason McIntyre: Head-to-head prop bets

Rob Rang: Five favorite props

– "Talk the Line:" Special 2021 Draft Edition

Sammy P: Cash in your Kyle Pitts stock

Great as Gone?
Aaron Rodgers

Great as Gone?

Great as Gone?
Trouble is brewing in Green Bay, as reports have surfaced that Aaron Rodgers has turned sour on being the Packers' QB.
50 mins ago
Mock Draft 10.0
National Football League

Mock Draft 10.0

Mock Draft 10.0
The 2021 NFL Draft is here, and Jason McIntyre has finally settled in on his picks for the entire first round.
4 hours ago
Clearing The Air 
National Football League

Clearing The Air 

Clearing The Air 
Seahawks GM John Schneider and coach Pete Carroll spoke publicly for the first time about Russell Wilson's future in Seattle.
6 hours ago
Rob Rang's Final Mock Draft
National Football League

Rob Rang's Final Mock Draft

Rob Rang's Final Mock Draft
The next chapter for several NFL franchises begins today. Check out Rob Rang's final mock draft for the first three rounds.
7 hours ago
Klatt's Big Board: Final Top 50
National Football League

Klatt's Big Board: Final Top 50

Klatt's Big Board: Final Top 50
Joel Klatt has plenty of movement among the top 50 players in his final Big Board before the 2021 NFL Draft.
18 hours ago
