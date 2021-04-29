National Football League 2021 NFL Draft: Live odds updates, betting recap 20 mins ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The NFL Draft is one of the biggest days on the sports calendar, and that's doubly true for those who like to make a wager or two.

Yet you don't have to be a gambling diehard to place a bet on the draft. In fact, according to one oddsmaker, just one specific market on this year's draft has seen more wagers than the MLB and NBA MVPs combined – which means that fans of all kinds are looking for a little extra rooting interest Thursday night.

Given that there are hundreds and hundreds of different prop bets available around the draft, trying to track the most meaningful can be difficult, and that's before you throw in how the lines move over the course of the day.

That's where we come in. Here are live updates and results on the most-bet props on the board for the first round of the 2021 NFL Draft (with all odds via FOX Bet as of 8 p.m. ET).

First player selected

Trevor Lawrence: -20000 (bet $10 to win $.05, plus your $10 back)

Zach Wilson: +1300 (bet $10 to win $130, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +2200 (bet $10 to win $220, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +2500 (bet $10 to win $250, plus your $10 back)

Trey Lance: +4000 (bet $10 to win $400, plus your $10 back)

Fun fact: At some books, Lawrence is a -100000 favorite to be the first pick, meaning a $10 bet would net you one cent of profit. One single penny.

Second player selected

Zach Wilson: -10000 (bet $10 to win $.10, plus your $10 back)

Kyle Pitts: +1300 (bet $10 to win $130, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +1600 (bet $10 to win $160, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +1600 (bet $10 to win $160, plus your $10 back)

Trey Lance: +2200 (bet $10 to win $220, plus your $10 back)

Third player selected

Trey Lance: -150 (bet $10 to win $6.67, plus your $10 back)

Mac Jones: +110 (bet $10 to win $11, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +300 (bet $10 to win $30, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +2500 (bet $10 to win $250, plus your $10 back)

DeVonta Smith: +3000 (bet $10 to win $300, plus your $10 back)

While Jones had been the odds-on favorite for most of the week to be the 49ers' pick, Lance's odds shot up the board shortly after 2 p.m. ET on Thursday.

Fourth player selected

Kyle Pitts: -200 (bet $10 to win $5, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +175 (bet $10 to win $17.50, plus your $10 back)

Trey Lance: +250 (bet $10 to win $25, plus your $10 back)

Mac Jones: +450 (bet $10 to win $45, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $100, plus your $10 back)

Fifth player selected

JaMarr Chase: -275 (bet $10 to win $3.64, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +150 (bet $10 to win $15, plus your $10 back)

Kyle Pitts: +250 (bet $10 to win $25, plus your $10 back)

Trey Lance: +900 (bet $10 to win $90, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +1000 (bet $10 to win $100, plus your $10 back)

Pitts, who's also the favorite to be the first non-QB selected, is a -650 favorite to be taken before the sixth pick.

Sixth player selected

JaMarr Chase: +150 (bet $10 to win $15, plus your $10 back)

Kyle Pitts: +175 (bet $10 to win $17.50, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +275 (bet $10 to win $27.50, plus your $10 back)

Jaylen Waddle: +300 (bet $10 to win $33, plus your $10 back)

DeVonta Smith: +333 (bet $10 to win $33.30, plus your $10 back)

Seventh player selected

Trey Lance: +250 (bet $10 to win $25, plus your $10 back)

DeVonta Smith: +275 (bet $10 to win $27.50, plus your $10 back)

Jaylen Waddle: +300 (bet $10 to win $30, plus your $10 back)

JaMarr Chase: +333 (bet $10 to win $33.30, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +350 (bet $10 to win $35, plus your $10 back)

Eighth player selected

Penei Sewell: +225 (bet $10 to win $22.50, plus your $10 back)

Justin Fields: +250 (bet $10 to win $25, plus your $10 back)

Trey Lance: +300 (bet $10 to win $30, plus your $10 back)

Rashawn Slater: +350 (bet $10 to win $35, plus your $10 back)

Jaylen Waddle: +400 (bet $10 to win $40, plus your $10 back)

DeVonta Smith: +400 (bet $10 to win $40, plus your $10 back)

Although Sewell's shortest odds are to go fifth overall (at +130), the game-changing offensive lineman doesn't become the betting favorite in a draft slot until the eigth pick.

Ninth player selected

Justin Fields: +250 (bet $10 to win $25, plus your $10 back)

Patrick Surtain II: +275 (bet $10 to win $27.50, plus your $10 back)

Trey Lance: +350 (bet $10 to win $35, plus your $10 back)

Rashawn Slater: +425 (bet $10 to win $42.50, plus your $10 back)

Micah Parsons: +450 (bet $10 to win $45, plus your $10 back)

Tenth player selected

Patrick Surtain II: -138 (bet $10 to win $7.25, plus your $10 back)

Jaycee Horn: +187 (bet $10 to win $18.70, plus your $10 back)

Micah Parsons: +350 (bet $10 to win $35, plus your $10 back)

Rashawn Slater: +400 (bet $10 to win $40, plus your $10 back)

Kwity Paye: +500 (bet $10 to win $50, plus your $10 back)

Exact order of top 3 picks

Lawrence, Wilson, Lance: -143 (bet $10 to win $6.99, plus your $10 back)

Lawrence, Wilson, Jones: +115 (bet $10 to win $11.50, plus your $10 back)

Lawrence, Wilson, Fields: +350 (bet $10 to win $35, plus your $10 back)

Exact order of top 5 picks

Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Chase: +550 (bet $10 to win $55, plus your $10 back)

Lawrence, Wilson, Lance, Fields, Sewell: +1000 (bet $10 to win $100, plus your $10 back)

Lawrence, Wilson, Jones, Fields, Sewell: +1300 (bet $10 to win $130, plus your $10 back)

Lawrence, Wilson, Fields, Lance, Sewell: +3300 (bet $10 to win $330, plus your $10 back)

First non-QB selected

Kyle Pitts: -275 (bet $10 to win $3.64, plus your $10 back)

JaMarr Chase: +250 (bet $10 to win $25, plus your $10 back)

Penei Sewell: +400 (bet $10 to win $40, plus your $10 back)

Rashawn Slater: +1100 (bet $10 to win $110, plus your $10 back)

Patrick Surtain II: +1500 (bet $10 to win $150, plus your $10 back)

First defensive player selected

Patrick Surtain II: -138 (bet $10 to win $7.25, plus your $10 back)

Jaycee Horn: +200 (bet $10 to win $20, plus your $10 back)

Micah Parsons: +275 (bet $10 to win $27.50, plus your $10 back)

Kwity Paye: +333 (bet $10 to win $33.30, plus your $10 back)

Jaelan Phillips: +800 (bet $10 to win $80, plus your $10 back)

Total defensive players selected in Round 1

Over 13.5: -111 (bet $10 to win $9.01, plus your $10 back)

Under 13.5: -111 (bet $10 to win $9.01, plus your $10 back)

Total offensive players selected in Round 1

Over 18.5: -120 (bet $10 to win $8.33, plus your $10 back)

Under 18.5: -105 (bet $10 to win $9.52, plus your $10 back)

Total quarterbacks selected in Round 1

Over 5.5: +370 (bet $10 to win $37, plus your $10 back)

Under 5.5: -650 (bet $10 to win $1.54, plus your $10 back)

Total offensive linemen selected in Round 1

Over 6.5: +100 (bet $10 to win $10, plus your $10 back)

Under 6.5: -133 (bet $10 to win $7.52, plus your $10 back)

Total wide receivers selected in Round 1

Over 5.5: +145 (bet $10 to win $14.50, plus your $10 back)

Under 5.5: -200 (bet $10 to win $5, plus your $10 back)

Total running backs selected in Round 1

Over 1.5: +140 (bet $10 to win $14, plus your $10 back)

Under 1.5: -182 (bet $10 to win $5.49, plus your $10 back)

