National Football League
National Football League

The 2021 NFL Draft's single best bet is Kyle Pitts

2 hours ago

By Sam Panayotovich
FOX Sports Betting Analyst 

It’s far from a surprise that quarterbacks have dominated the conversation about the first five picks of the 2021 NFL Draft.

But there’s a sleeping giant ready to ruin the narrative.

Florida pass-catching vacuum Kyle Pitts is one of the best players on the board, and his draft stock continues to rise. Standing 6-foot-6 and weighing 250 pounds, with tight-end size and wide-receiver speed, he will be an immediate red-zone threat for whichever team drafts him.

Pitts leaps off the screen on film, and his numbers against SEC defenses (43 catches, 770 yards, 12 touchdowns) have draft scouts salivating about his potential at the next level. 

So what does that mean for you as someone betting on the NFL Draft at FOX Bet?

There is serious smoke coming from an NFL source that the Atlanta Falcons are all but settled on Pitts with the fourth overall pick. There’s also a growing sense of paranoia in the Atlanta draft room about the possibility that Pitts won’t be available then, I've been told. Really.

I know what you're thinking. Everybody I’ve talked to around the San Francisco 49ers said general manager John Lynch and head coach Kyle Shanahan wouldn’t have traded three first-round picks to move up and take a tight end, even one as gifted as Pitts.

I would argue that if you want your guy, you go get your guy. 

Imagine all the formations and routes Shanahan could implement with Pitts, George Kittle, Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel. That would be one of the most loaded playmaker rooms in the league.  

Mac Jones is still favored to go third (-188 at FOX Bet), of course, and the odds say it’ll either be him, Trey Lance (+125 at FOX Bet) or Justin Fields (+300 at FOX Bet) to the Niners. Shanahan is openly talking about the pick being the team's starting quarterback, too.

But don't think I haven’t thought long and hard about Pitts going third at 40-to-1 at FOX Bet – meaning, say, a $25 wager would win you $1,000, plus your $25 back

Either way, I don’t believe Pitts will make it past pick four. I’ve been told that the Falcons already have visions of Pitts catching jump balls from Matt Ryan for touchdowns. They want him badly, which explains the aforementioned paranoia.

So if you're looking to get your beak wet on this year's NFL Draft, I love Pitts’ Under 5.5, and I love him to be the first non-quarterback taken. The juice is higher than I usually like, but it could get even higher if you wait.

Sam’s Tips
$175 to win $100 – Pitts Under 5.5 draft position (-175)
$150 to win $100 – Pitts first non-QB drafted (-150)
$25 to win $1,000 – Pitts third overall pick (+4000)

For more up-to-date news on all things NFL, click here to register for alerts on the FOX Sports app!

Sam Panayotovich is a sports betting analyst for FOX Sports and NESN. He previously worked for WGN Radio, NBC Sports and VSiN. He'll probably pick against your favorite team. Follow him on Twitter @spshoot.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.
in this topic
share story
'We're On The Clock'
National Football League

'We're On The Clock'

'We're On The Clock'
What's it like in an NFL draft room right before a pick is made? Former GM Randy Mueller takes you inside the process.
7 mins ago
Welcome to the 'Big Boys Club'
National Football League

Welcome to the 'Big Boys Club'

Welcome to the 'Big Boys Club'
Ever wonder what really goes into being a top-notch offensive lineman? Geoff Schwartz is here to educate you with his new show.
9 mins ago
Five NFL Draft Prop Bets To Make
National Football League

Five NFL Draft Prop Bets To Make

Five NFL Draft Prop Bets To Make
Want to add some fun to your draft viewing and maybe make a few bucks in the process? Check out five prop bets from Rob Rang.
24 mins ago
On The Fly
National Football League

On The Fly

On The Fly
Would the Falcons really trade Julio Jones? What would that mean for Atlanta? And where could the superstar wideout land next?
3 hours ago
Kings of Swing
National Football League

Kings of Swing

Kings of Swing
Volatility could reign in the NFL Draft, with five players most likely to orchestrate major surprises, writes Rob Rang.
4 hours ago
those were the latest stories
Want to see more?
View All Stories
Fox Sports™ and © 2021 Fox Media LLC and Fox Sports Interactive Media, LLC. All rights reserved. Use of this website (including any and all parts and components) constitutes your acceptance of these Terms of Use and Updated Privacy Policy. Advertising Choices. Do Not Sell my Personal Info
HelpPressAdvertise with UsJobsFOX CincyRSSSitemap
FS1FOXFOX NewsFox CorporationFOX Sports SupportsFOX DeportesRegional Sports Networks