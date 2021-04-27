National Football League Trey Lance tells 'First Things First' that he's the best QB in the 2021 NFL Draft 2 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

The 2021 NFL Draft is shaping up to be very quarterback-heavy.

With Trevor Lawrence and Zach Wilson presumed to go first and second overall, respectively, the intrigue kicks up a notch at No. 3.

That's where either Trey Lance, Justin Fields or Mac Jones could hear his name called when the San Francisco 49ers make their selection.

Lance, the quarterback out of North Dakota State, stopped by "First Things First" on Tuesday to discuss all things draft-related, including why he thinks he's the "best quarterback in the class."

In his chat with the FTF crew, Lance first dove in on his emotions in the days leading up to the draft.

"Just excited," he said. "Excited to know where I'm going to be at. Excited to have teammates and an organization that wants me and fell in love with me enough to pick me."

When pressed on where he wants to go, Lance reiterated that he isn't sure where he'll wind up but looks forward to making the most of the opportunity.

"At this point, just excited to see where it's going to be, and at this point, yeah, I don't know. I probably know just as much as you, if not less."

Lance's uncertainty is understandable. Even the oddsmakers don't have a prohibitive favorite team lined up for the 20-year-old quarterback.

According to FOX Bet insights, the Niners are favored at +140 to draft Lance, and the Denver Broncos come in at +350. Meanwhile, the Atlanta Falcons and New England Patriots are tied as third-favorites, at +500.

As a redshirt freshman for the Bison in 2019, Lance racked up 42 total touchdowns and had zero interceptions in 16 games.

His sophomore season was curtailed due to the pandemic, but analysts and pundits are still salivating over what he was able to do in 2019.

That said, Nick Wright asked Lance if he had any qualms about making the jump from dominating at the FCS level to trying his hand at the NFL.

Lance said to look no further than Carson Wentz, a fellow Bison quarterback whom the Philadelphia Eagles drafted second overall in 2016 before trading him to the Indianapolis Colts this offseason.

"I feel like, obviously, yes, I was talented for the FCS level, but I think I would have been talented at the FBS level as well," Lance said.

"... Carson, for example. Obviously, that's my go-to for an example for this situation because it's a perfect situation. He came out and played as well as he did his rookie year, and that doesn't just happen. ... The level of competition isn't something I really worry about."

As for how Lance thinks he stacks up against the other quarterbacks in the draft? Brandon Marshall got the QB to state just how confident he is.

"I know you wanted it," Lance said with a smile after saying he believes he's the best quarterback in the draft. "But, I mean, those guys would say the same exact thing. ... As a quarterback, I believe that's the mindset you've gotta have."

Two things will be in ample supply over the next few days when it comes to the draft: uncertainty about where Lance will wind up and Lance's confidence that he'll succeed no matter the situation.

You can check out Lance's full interview in the video below:

