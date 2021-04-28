National Football League Talk The Line draft edition: Gambling tips for the 2021 NFL Draft 3 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

While the 2021 NFL season is still months away, football is back in our lives in a big way this week with the NFL Draft.

If you're fond of getting a little skin in the game, you're in luck! The draft is one of the biggest sports betting events on the calendar, and this year's festivities will be no different.

To get you set for all of Thursday's first-round action, gambling experts Jason McIntyre, Sam Panayotovich and Geoff Schwartz sat down Wednesday for a special edition of "Talk The Line" in which they gave their best bets for each of the top 10 picks and much more (with all odds via FOX Bet).

Enter the FOX Super 6 NFL Draft Day 1 Draft-a-Thon contest, and you could win $5,000 absolutely for free! Just download the app and make your picks.

With little drama over the top pick, the group got started with the most important bet of the draft: Which quarterback will be the third selected?

While Geoff argued that Fields is clearly the third-best QB on the board, Sammy P pointed out that the money is coming in hot and heavy on Mac Jones at -250 at FOX Bet. In gambling, following the money rarely steers you wrong.

As for the first non-quarterback drafted? Kyle Pitts at -150 is a slam dunk, according to Sammy.

With hundreds and hundreds of draft bets available, our crew went deep on the first defensive player drafted, a few head-to-head draft matchups and the exact order of the top three picks.

For all of the gambling goodness, check out the full video above. For now, we'll leave you with the top 10 betting mock from each of our analysts.

J-Mac's top 10 betting mock

Sammy P's top 10 betting mock

Geoff's top 10 betting mock

Enter the FOX Super 6 NFL Draft Day 1 Draft-a-Thon contest, and you could win $5,000 absolutely for free! Just download the app and make your picks.

Get more from National Football League Add to your favorites to get information about games, news and more.