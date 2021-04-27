National Football League Alabama WR DeVonta Smith stops by 'Club Shay Shay' on NFL Draft week 4 hours ago share facebook twitter reddit link

With the NFL Draft coming Thursday, it's only appropriate that one of the nation's top prospects would stop by "Club Shay Shay."

Former Alabama wide receiver DeVonta Smith found time to make an appearance at the club right before he is set to be one of the first wide receivers taken, as most experts expect him to go in the first round.

His résumé is one of the most decorated of any guest to stop by to date, with Smith winning three SEC titles and a pair of national championships at Alabama.

In 13 games this past season, Smith recorded 117 catches for 1,856 yards and 23 touchdowns en route to becoming the first wide receiver to win the Heisman Trophy since Desmond Howard in 1991.

Even with his dominant season, however, Smith never believed he would win the award, instead thinking that his quarterback would be the member of the Crimson Tide to take the honor.

"I thought they were going to say Mac Jones. I honestly did. And when they said my name, I was kind of stuck. I was like, 'This can't be real. They can't be giving me this right now.'"

Smith has checked off just about every team and individual accolade possible for a college football player, and now he is preparing for the next level.

One of the most important decisions an NFL prospect makes is choosing his representation, and Smith elected to become part of the Klutch Sports family.

He spoke about why he chose Rich Paul as his agent.

"I felt like it was a better business decision for me, just more that I could do and more that I can get out with them. Outside of football, building your brand, just putting you out there, making it more than just football. Not just people seeing me as DeVonta Smith, the football player, but DeVonta Smith, the person."

Klutch also represents Washington Football Team defensive end Chase Young and Detroit Lions cornerback Jeff Okudah, both of whom were 2020 first-round picks.

With the NFL Draft quickly approaching, Smith is ready to land in a place where everyone has a common goal of winning.

"I want to go somewhere where it's a team. We're not here just doing this for a check. We're doing this to take care of our families and to win."

Check out the full episode of "Club Shay Shay" below.

